The Electric Vehicle Boom Just Went Into Overdrive - What Stocks To Buy

A brief look at the main sectors where investors can profit from the EV boom.

On May 15 2017 I wrote "Lithium Boom II And Cobalt Boom II Are Coming Soon". In that article I said "I expect lithium and cobalt boom II to start in 2018 as electric vehicles (EVs) begin to take off in ever increasing numbers helped along by Tesla (TSLA) Model 3."

Then something very dramatic happened on September 11, 2017 - The Chinese announced a plan to ban internal combustion engine ((NYSE:ICE)) vehicles, with no date yet set. This has led to the start of the EV/lithium/cobalt boom II somewhat earlier than I had thought. Added to this the UK, Germany, France, and the Netherlands have all announced plans to ban ICE vehicles, as has the cities of London, Paris, Stuttgart, Mexico City, Madrid, and Athens. Norway plans to go 100% EVs and is well on the way, and India hopes to go fully electric by 2030.

The main beneficiaries to date from the China ban plan announcement have been some EV manufacturers, the lithium miners, and to a lesser extent the cobalt and graphite miners. Below I will give my ideal stocks to play the EV boom, with a brief description of each.

EV car companies

BYD Co (HK:1211) (OTCPK:BYDDY) (OTCPK:BYDDF)

Build Your Dreams ((NYSE:BYD)) is China's leading EV seller and were the global number 1 seller in 2016, and are currently the global number 3 seller in 2017 but likely to finish the year global number 2 behind Tesla. The company also makes money from ICE cars, mobile phone components and batteries. They are also a global leader in supplying electric buses and taxis. Finally they have expanded in the past 2 years into building electric monorails (SkyRail) and have plans to begin construction of SkyRail lines in 20 cities across China in 2018. Wang De'an, an analyst at Ping An Securities, says BYD will bring in 5 billion to 6 billion yuan in monorail revenue this year and 30 billion yuan next year. JP Morgan have raised their price target for BYD Co (HK:1211) to HKD100. The stock has risen strongly in the past 2 weeks so buyers should look to accumulate in stages.

Other leading EV companies to consider are listed in the table below. Tesla (TSLA) is an obvious choice if you can accumulate it on any large pullbacks.

Global EV sales by manufacturer to end July 2017 and YTD

Source: EVSales

Lithium miners

Ideally investors would buy a mixture of producers and near term producers and perhaps just a few speculative lithium companies. My preference at this time would be:

Lithium Producers

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle was the leading lithium producer in 2016 with around 65,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate production for about 31% market share. They have top tier lithium assets with their brine Salar de Atacama JV (with SQM), and their spodumene hardrock Greenbushes JV (with Tianqi), both with near term expansion plans. They are not a pure play lithium stock, but a must have in any serious lithium portfolio due to their dominant market share. Valuation is not cheap so best to accumulate over time and on dips.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

SQM are the other leading lithium producer with around 48,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate production in 2016 for about 23% market share. They have top tier assets including the low cost JV with Albemarle mentioned above, a lithium brine 50/50 JV with Lithium Americas in Argentina, and a lithium spodumene 50/50 JV with Kidman Resources [ASX:KDR] in Australia. This gives SQM a big runway for future lithium production expansion beginning in 2018 with the Lithium Americas project. As per Albemarle above they are not a pure play lithium miner, but are a must have in any serious lithium portfolio. Again valuation is not cheap, so accumulate in stages and on dips.

Orocobre [ASX:ORE], [TSX:ORL], (OTCPK:OROCF)

Orocobre is a well valued choice for a current pure play lithium producer. They 66.5% own the Salar de Olaroz brine lithium mine in Argentina, having Toyota Tsusho as a 25% partner and off-take partner supplying Toyota Motors (TM). Their lithium resource in Argentina is of good size with 6.4Mt LCE at 690mg/L. They have had their share of production problems and hence the stock price has lagged. Valuation is therefore still reasonably attractive, making them a solid long term buy. Finally a positive sign was UBS Group recently becoming a substantial share holder. You can read more in my article "Orocobre - Leading The Lithium Pure Play Miners In The Lithium Boom."

Galaxy Resources (ASX:GXY) (OTCPK:GALXF)

Galaxy is a pure play lithium miner with one of their 3 projects up and running. They 100% own their 3 projects – Mt Catlin, Sal de Vida, and James Bay. Mt Catlin is now at nameplate capacity and profitable, and the company is looking at ways to fund Sal de Vida and James Bay. Valuation is still very attractive if they are to succeed with their 3 projects. You can read more in my article "Galaxy Resources - An Excellent Way To Invest Into The Lithium Miners."

Near term lithium producers

Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] (OTC:PILBF)

Pilbara Minerals will most likely be the next lithium miner to make it into production by around April 2018. They 100% own the huge Pilgangoora spodumene lithium project in Western Australia, with total Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resource of 156.3Mt grading 1.25% Li2O (spodumene), containing 1.95 Mt of lithium oxide and 44.2 million pounds of Ta2O5 (tantalum). Added to this is a brilliant 10+10 year binding off-take agreement with Gangfeng Lithium and 6+4 years binding off-take agreement with General Lithium.

Valuation is still quite good at this time, with upside coming once they get up to around 300ktpa spodumene production. Long term they will most likely expand this to 500-600ktpa.

You can read more in my article "Pilbara Minerals Could Be The Next Greenbushes Lithium Blockbuster", and "An Update On Pilbara Minerals - Significantly De-Risked And Undervalued."

Altura Mining [ASX:AJM] (OTC:ALTAF)

Altura Mining are located right next door to Pilbara Minerals and have a very similar, albeit smaller project at Pilgangoora Western Australia. They are also racing towards a April 2018 production start up. They have two binding off-take agreements - the first is with a leading Chinese battery manufacturer J&R Optimum Energy, and the second is with Lionergy Limited. Valuation is still quite good, again with upside as they make it to nameplate production volumes, and further if they expand beyond.



You can read more in my article "Lithium Miner Altura Mining Is A Bargain."

The next top two and likely 2019 producers are Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (OTCQX:LACDF) and Lithium X [TSXV:LIX] (ROCEF) (OTCQB:LIXXF)

Both are well worthwhile having in your portfolio provided you can wait until 2019/2020 to reap the full results. Lithium Americas is de-risked and a near certain 2019 producer with their JV with SQM at the Salar de Cauchari in Argentina. Lithium X carries a bit more risk to make it to production, but is priced significantly cheaper, and is still a very good chance to make it.

You can read more in my articles "Lithium Americas Is Looking Good And Is Now Significantly De-Risked", and "Lithium X Has The X Factor."

Others to consider are Critical Elements [TSXV:CRE] (OTCQX:CRECF) , Nemaska Lithium [TSX:NMX] (OTCQX:NMKEF), and Bacanora Minerals [TSXV:BCN] (OTC:BCRMF). They all have strong projects and a good chance to be in production by 2019/2020.



Lithium speculative plays

I recently wrote on my top 8 lithium speculative plays here – “Some Speculative Lithium Miners To Consider.” Most of these have a chance at production, but most likely after 2020, so patience will be required to reap the full potential should they succeed.

Cobalt miners

I would suggest buying some of the leading cobalt producers as well as a few pure play cobalt stocks where possible.

Cobalt producers

Glencore (HK:805) (OTC:OTCPK:GLCNF)

Glencore will soon become the cobalt super power supplying almost half the cobalt market or around 50,000 tpa from 2018 (including their share from Katanga). Investors should know that cobalt is just a small part of Glencore’s overall revenue, which is dominated by copper, coal, trading & marketing, and zinc, with some nickel revenues.

2016 Glencore Free Cash Flow break-up

Source

Valuation is currently reasonable despite some recent gains. The advantage of Glencore is it has exposure to several key EV metals such as cobalt, nickel, and copper.

Katanga Mining (OTCPK:KATFF) (TSX:KAT)

Katanga Mining is now 86% owned by Glencore. The stock has had a magnificent run since I picked them at CAD 0.13 back on January 1, 2017 which you can read here. Going forward more upside is likely provided they can come back into production shortly as planned and start to reduce their massive debt. They do have the largest global cobalt global reserves with their Kamoto mine in the DRC, and are a copper-cobalt play for those with a higher risk tolerance. You can read more about them in my latest article “An update on Katanga Mining.”

The other main cobalt producer to consider is China Molybdenum (HKSE:3993) (SHE:603993) (OTC:OTC:CMCLF). Valuation looks a bit stretched right now but their Tenke copper cobalt mine in the DRC has an extremely long life and they are a Chinese company supplying the Chinese battery mega-factories.

Near term and speculative cobalt producers

This group is somewhat speculative as many are still 3-4 years away from being potential producers. The positive is that they are focused primarily on cobalt.

My preferred picks are Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] [GR:A91] (OTC:ARRRF), First Cobalt [TSXV:FCC] (OTCQB:FTSSF), and Fortune Minerals [TSX:FT] (OTCQX:FTMDF)

You can read more details here with my article “Top 3 cobalt juniors to consider.” It should be noted that First Cobalt has very recently decided not to pursue their option to acquire the DRC tenements, thereby removing some risk and some potential upside. I am currently sitting on the fence and half expecting they will acquire something special again soon.

Graphite miner

My top pick here is Syrah Resources [ASX:SYR] (OTCPK:SYAAF). I would suggest investors to read my recent article “Don't Forget The Graphite Miners - Buy Syrah Resources.” The stock has run up quite a bit since then, so a good one to buy cautiously or in stages. Long term there should still be plenty of upside due to their massive high grade, low cost Balama graphite mine in Mozambique set to commence production within a few short months.

Nickel miner

My top pick here is MMC Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY) (LSX:MNOD). They are the world's largest nickel producer, with cobalt as a great by-product. Current valuation is very attractive with a great dividend yield. Again I would suggest investors to read my recent article “Time To Buy Norilsk Nickel Before The Nickel Boom Starts Perhaps In 2018.”

Conclusion

The EV boom is at a very early stage with just 1% market share. This means investors can expect 1-2 decades of tailwinds from rising EV production numbers. This will lead to a massive demand for the key EV metals – namely lithium, cobalt, graphite, and nickel.

The China ban plan announcement from September 11 has definitely given the EV sector stocks a strong boost the past 1-2 weeks. This will mean investors should look to buy in stages in case we get some pull backs as can be expected after such a sudden and strong rise. Off course looking out long term towards a 100% EV world then there is still huge potential upside and every reason to build yourself a strong EV and EV metals portfolio.

As usual all comments are welcome.

