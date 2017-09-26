Why Gold Continues To Climb Higher

SPDR Gold ETF(GLD) continues to climb higher due to rising caution in both bond and equity markets. Bond markets have been volatile as of late because of the divergence between Federal Reserve actions, and the underlying reality of the economy. Moreover, equity markets continue to reach fresh record highs, but some investors are taking a pause at elevated valuation multiples. Rising volatility across both bond and equity markets, as well as the oversold nature of gold, make the precious metal an attractive buy at current levels.

Volatility is picking up in bond markets as investors diverge on short-term and long-term interest rate outlooks. Last Wednesday, the Federal Reserve left its key rate unchanged, but stated it would potentially start to reduce its balance sheet in October, while also aiming to hikes rates between 25-50 basis points by year end.

The Fed’s current balance sheet is in the ballpark of $4.5 billion, having been largely built up following the Great Recession. The balance sheet reduction would involve not reinvesting its bond holdings as they mature, choosing to hold cash instead, and thus tightening monetary conditions. Tightening policy coincides with an improving economy, which in many respects is true.

The issue remains though, that both inflation expectations, and long-term growth outlooks are stubbornly weak. In its most recent meeting, Fed Chair Janet Yellen stated she was confounded by persistently low inflation readings, but that she expected the effects to be transitory. Inflation has been weak over the last decade, and with lack of upward wage pressure, on top of oversupply in major commodities, such as oil, it is unknown where, or when inflation readings will sustainably surpass 2% annualized growth.

Additionally, economic growth projections in the U.S. continue to be revised lower as a fiscal policy standstill weighs on the economy. Although swift policy action was expected from President Trump after being sworn into office, many of the large changes have failed to be implemented. Political divide has delayed or even taken many reforms off of the table, such as tax reform and repatriation.

As the Fed continues on its path of seemingly aggressive tightening, alongside the underlying economy’s lack of strong growth, bond investors are left confused. This uncertainty is leading to wide fluctuations in interest rates, with the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield swinging between 2% to 2.6% this year. As long as bonds remain volatile, expect an inflow of funds into gold.

Additionally, equity markets currently trade at elevated valuation multiples, leaving investors cautious. Headlines, such as those regarding North Korea, have increased at a laughable pace, but investors still use these headlines to take profits. For example, on Monday, North Korea’s foreign minister stated that his country had the right to defend itself by shooting down U.S. planes that it deemed threatening. It seems unlikely things will escalate to such a level, but investors continue to use North Korea headlines to sell stocks.

The chart below is of the S&P 500 CAPE ratio, essentially a price to earnings ratio of the S&P 500 with 10-year trailing earnings. The valuation multiple dates back to the late 1800s, and has been a good predictor of overvaluation throughout the years. Currently, the S&P stands at levels only outmatched by the 2000 tech bubble.

While I am not advocating that markets are about to decline rapidly, or that we are in a bubble, elevated valuations have the ability to make investors squeamish, and quick to sell given the opportunity.

With elevated equity markets, and volatile interest rates, gold has risen significantly this year. Even though the precious metal saw a slight pullback in recent weeks, the trend still looks to be higher. Gold deserves an allocation in portfolios currently because it helps diversify away from asset classes, such as stocks and bonds, which have seen significant run ups in recent years. Moreover, over the last few years gold has dramatically sold off from its 2012 levels. Considering the macroeconomic themes currently in play, buying gold on its recent pullback presents an attractive risk/reward opportunity.

Set your stops tight with this trade, with a sell below 110 for GLD. If stocks, and/or bonds continue to trend higher, this could leave little room in portfolios for gold, as has been the case since 2012, leading investors to sell the metal further.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UGLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: With a put option on GLD to hedge