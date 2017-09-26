Celadon: The Turnaround Takes Form

Since my last article on Celadon (CGI), the stocks price has begun to perform quite well. Although we have not received any official correspondence regarding the audit or the bank loan which are of interest to many investors, Celadon has begun to mount a turnaround in spite of these uncertainties.

Back to Basics

Recently CGI has begun to divest assets and portions of the company that aren't compatible with their back to basics strategy.

In late August, a statement by new CEO Paul Svinland was published in an article here saying:

“We have some ancillary businesses that we are evaluating,” he adds. “Those businesses will be evaluated and maybe some of those businesses we will get out of.”

Celadon has made it known that they want to return to what they do best and cut out all the other fat the company has slowly acquired over the years.

On September 18th, Celadon announced the sale of their flatbed division to PS Logistics. Complementary to their strategy of getting back to their realm of expertise, Paul Svinland stated:

“Our new management team determined that we had neither the expertise nor the critical mass to compete in the flatbed sector."

Since flatbed has been a pain point in the past for Celadon, the divestment was critical in both creating liquidity from the asset sales and getting back on track. While the exact financials of the transaction haven't been disclosed it seems that management has created a plan and is quickly taking action to divest and refocus.

Then, on September 20th, Celadon announced their intention to withdraw from trucking driver education programs (See Here). According to Jon Russell, President and COO:

“After a thorough review, we determined that using third-party programs and making additional investments in driver compensation and advanced training would afford a better investment of resources than continuing to operate the schools ourselves. We are trucking specialists, and we will focus on our core business."

I see the exit from the driving academy as another intelligent way to avoid excess expense and effort and refocus on the core business.

Delisting Doesnt Concern Me

On the list of many investors concerns is the fact that CGI could be delisted if they fail to release there financial statements by October. While I don't believe the financial statements will likely be ready by this time (the company is very quiet), CGI meets all of the criteria to qualify for an extension and all they will have to do is file the paperwork. This will likely push the deadline for statement release out until April/May 2018 and by that time the audit should definitely be settled.

What Will Come From the Audit

Sources:

Navistar Writes Down Used Trucks, Takes $80 Million Loss | Trucks.com

If you do your due diligence into the audit and look carefully at what actually happened to CGI, I think that CGI was truly the victim of impeccably terrible timing. At around the same time CGI entered the leasing business heavily, there was a material drop in the used trucking market which substantially impacted the price of the trucks in CGI's fleet. Many other competing truckers were also effected and the details of the related Navistar write down and reasoning are enclosed in the article above.

The anomaly in the collapse of used trucking prices has caused the carrying value of CGI's fleet to conflict with the actual retail price of those trucks post market anomaly and will likely cause some sort of impairment. Celadon simply had not yet found the correct way to handle the substantial market drop in used truck prices and continued to divest and depreciate their assets at the usual rate causing a discrepancy. Other competitors have either taken impairment or drastically increased their depreciation schedules for particular trucks to compensate.

As a result Celadon will likely impair some if not all of their goodwill as well as write down the carrying value of some of their assets but they are by no means going bankrupt as the rhetoric has led investors to believe over the past year.

Liquidity Issues?

Also, prior to contrary belief, Celadon seems to have plenty of cash now to continue operations. The divesting of noncore assets will only help assuage the cash burn and provide a boost to liquidity. The company will also be able to secure a fresh line of credit once discrepancies in what assets they should use for collateral on this loan are resolved (aka how much are their trucks really worth)

Where did the Bears Go?

So the real question for me is, if the company is bound to go bankrupt, it seems interesting to me that the bear narrative hasn't continued to develop at all. Well in my humble opinion it is likely that the material string of negative events that happened to CGI were likely the result of the short attack and bear rhetoric to begin with.

As you can see the stock bottomed in the 2s and has steadily been climbing back up on low volume.

When we look at the bigger picture:

This stock used to be trading in the mid 20s range at a reasonable valuation and as the bearish rhetoric took hold the stock plummeted. However, the resounding calls of fraud and bankruptcy seem to be more and more far fetched by the day as old management has been ushered out and transformative leadership seems to now be driving the business in the right direction.

To be totally honest it was probably the overwhelmingly negative short attack and publications that drove the audit and the withdrawal of financial statements by BKD in the first place. Why would one of the largest accounting firms in he country put themselves at risk for a small cap trucking company that makes up a negligible portion of their accounts receivable rather than just taking the appropriate measures to commence an audit and take a step back to make sure they weren't the next Arthur Andersen caught up a significant accounting scandal and risk the business of their other prestigious and materially larger accounts. It seems BKD was simply unsure and they took the intelligent and safe approach to protect their own company and interests until they had a better grasp on the situation.

The Shorts Are Still Here

The funny thing is that according to Finviz.com, the appreciation in share price hasn't even been due to shorts closing but rather new buyers coming in and pushing the stock up. 23.91% of the float of CGI is still short and it is likely that they will get squeezed out as the turnaround continues to progress, accelerating the share price recovery even further.

Source

Conclusion

I think that Paul Svinland (aided by Jon Russell and the rest of the Celadon Management Team) is doing an excellent job with this turnaround and strongly still believe a man of his credentials and stature would never have signed up to lead a sinking ship. There is a light at the end of the tunnel for investors at these levels and I maintain my buy recommendation on Celadon while also being an investor personally.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CGI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.