Why Am I Still On The Trump-Trade Bandwagon?

How long would the current reborn secular bull market on a Goldilocks environment go on? Perhaps at least five years.

Why has the current market been so resilient for so long?

Most investors jumped on the Trump-trade bandwagon after the unexpected Trump win last November. Martin Feldstein, Harvard Professor and chairman of the Business Cycle Dating Committee at the NBER (“Squaring Trumponomics With Reality,"The Wall Street Journal, Nov. 19-20, 2016, p.A19), myself (“Trumponomics: What Is IT? Why Did IT Happen? How Would It Go?, Seeking Alpha, Nov. 23, 2016), and others caught the wagon, carrying the “Trumpnomics” flag.

Since February, however, investors jumped out of the wagon continuously because any policy agenda has not been enacted into law. I wonder why I still am so optimistic about the market perspectives under the Trump administration even though the pessimistic headlines on White House, Congress, North Korea, Harvey, and Irma have overwhelmed day after day. The reason would have three pillars: (1) Deregulation, (2) The Leontief’s Input-Output Analysis, and (3) Amazon and Deep-Discount Franchises.

President Trump’s bipartisan approach in a September 6 meeting worked out in Congress to extend the debt ceiling and the Hurricane relief fund.

“Months of mounting frustration with the lack of progress in the Republican-led Congress in the lack of progress drove President Donald Trump to cut legislation deals with top Democrats…raising the prospects of future collaborations on subjects Immigration to a tax overhaul to spending bills…It’s unclear whether these new partnership will endure…For Mr. Trump, his bipartisan approach risks unravelling his political coalition.”(“GOP Inaction Sent Trump To Democrats,” The Wall Street Journal, Sep. 16017, pp. A1 & A4)

The global economy has been getting stronger, leading by the Eurozone, the U.S., China, Japan, and other major economies all together even though the U.K. has some temporary problems to leave the EU.

“Three of the world’s major central banks are moving in sync for the first time in years toward ending the post-crisis era of easy money …Though the three central banks are moving in a similar direction [(raising interest rates)], their motivation differ slightly…For the Fed and the ECB, improving growth has officials rethinking how much monetary juice their economies even though inflation has been puzzlingly low…The [Bank of England] faces a different problems…Fed officials are expected to announce the October start of a plan that will allow initially small amount of Treasury and mortgage bonds to mature without any reinvestment. Any decision isn’t expected until December…The ECB’s economists now believe the Eurozone economy is on course for the best year since 2007, reducing the need for support from policy makers…The BOE’s challenge is more acute. Growth in the U.K. has slowed, but inflation is accelerating, twin consequences of voter’s decision last year to leave the EU.” (“Central Banks in Line After U.K. Signal,” The Wall Street Journal Sep. 15, 2017, A6, Highlights are mine.)

Last Tuesday (Sep. 12), last Wednesday (Sep. 13), and following Tuesday (Sep. 19) the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed at records on the same day. In particular, the Dow and S&P 500 made their all-time highs seven days out of eight days between Sep. 11 (Mon) and Sep.20 (Wed). Most investors and analysts expected the eight-year bull market would end in summer even with major indexes at new highs.

This is certainly a difficult question to answer. The equity and bond markets are related to economic policies, expectations of business and consumers, business cycles, inflation, corporate profits, interest rates, labor costs, and so on. These macroeconomic variables are aggregate so that analyses of them are so complicated. Regulations, inflation expectations, corporate earnings would be main forces to drive the market that way at this time under the Trump administration and GOP-controlled Congress. If we analyze with published data and headline news, overlooking not-observed and not-complied data and not-reported activities, we would miss some important facts.

Deregulation

The 1996 Congressional Review Act repealed many Obama-era regulations, and Trump’s executive actions made reversals of earlier rules. As a result, not only regulations were drained but a lawless bureaucracy and red-tapes, resulting stronger economic growth, reduced costs and improved profit margins of corporations.

Greg Ip of The Wall Street Journal posted a timely and insightful report about what is really going on the Trump administration:

“Donald Trump’s distractors portray him as a do-nothing president with no big wins on issues such as healthcare, taxes and infrastructure. That may be true if the benchmark is legislation, but that is incomplete benchmark. To gauge a president’s impact, you have to go beyond the laws he signs to the vast authority he wields through departments and agencies that apply the laws…[“Don’t] underestimate how much a president can shape the economy with no input at all from Congress.” (“The Mythical Do-Nothing Presidency,” The WSJ, July 27, 2017, p.A2,)

Leontief’s Input-Output Analysis

Novel laureate Wassily W. Leontief developed the input-output analysis in 1949. He closely analyzed the relations among businesses through their inputs (law materials) and output (final products). Take oil for example.

U.S. shale drillers extract oil and natural gas faster and less expensively. The impact of the shale revolution is to lower crude prices globally. Oil is the final product of oil companies but it is raw materials to oil refineries, chemical companies, and others. The relations among all related industries, companies, distributors, and consumers are too complex to figure them out. It’s an essence of the Analysis. The effects of shale revolution are not just cheaper gasoline, but it should be multiplied enormously. This must be a crucial key to solve the low inflation puzzle.

The Impact of Amazon and Other Deep-Discount Franchisers

Fortune magazine reported the impact of Amazon’s cost-cutting operations as:

“It’s not just grocery chains that should worry about Amazon’s Whole Foods acquisition; it could impact every company that touches the food we eat…Remember the company’s original disruption: bookselling. Jeff Bezos not only shifted how and where books were sold; he also changed how they were made, by forcing publishers, authors, and everybody else along the book supply chain to cut their costs. The same thing could very well happen in food, and the outcome for food manufacturers could be as dire it was for book publishers.”(“The Deal That Made an Industry Shudder,” FORTUNE magazine, July 1, 2017, pp. 7-8)

Seattle-based Amazon.com, Inc. is the online retail giant has become a dominant player in the grocery industry by merging Whole Foods. The company has already contributed to pull prices of goods and services down online. Now it becomes a powerful inflation reducer by cutting food prices, through both stores nationwide as well as online. Foods are excluded in the “core” inflation that the Fed target at, but food prices are one of the main sources to affect inflation expectations of consumers.

Deep-discount stores such as Dollar Tree, Dollar General, and Aldi (a German company) keep a solid value of Dollar by cutting their operation costs and selecting goods wisely. Prices of other supermarkets are pressured to lower food prices to compete.

Two articles about Amazon and Aldi were published by The Wall street Journal : “Aldi Bets Limited Choice Will Lure U.S. Shoppers,” (The WSJ, Sep. 22, 2017, P. A1 & A9) and “Amazon Takes Over The World,” (The WSJ, Sep. 23-24, 2017, p. C3). Leontiel’s Input-Output Analysis, Amazon, Deregulation and Aldi or “The LADA” would serve to solve the inflation conundrum. It’s the next subject as the second part of the current post.

Some investors fled the equity market, sitting on cash, and would wait for a re-entry point. If you are a long-term (5 years or longer) investor, you don’t have to do market timing. You would invest with a reliable portfolio anytime. A typical Vanguard exchange-traded (or mutual) fund portfolio (with six funds) is recommended, allocating as:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF(BND) (25%)

Vanguard Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) (20%)

Vanguard Total Int'l Bond ETF (BNDX) (5%)

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) (25%)

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF) (20%)

Vanguard All Except U.S. ETF (VXUS) (5%)

You can set in the four ways:

These ETFs at Vanguard Brokerage

Counterpart Vanguard Mutual Funds

These ETFs at TD Ameritrade

Counterpart Schwab ETFs at Charles Schwab

