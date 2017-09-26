After The Storms: Implications For The Financials Sector

By Ian McDonald, CFA

Research Analyst Ian McDonald shares his outlook on the property and casualty insurance industry following Hurricanes Irma and Harvey, what these storms mean for equity and debt markets and where his team sees potential investment opportunities.

I'm paying particular attention to the property and casualty insurance industry following the storms Irma and Harvey.

When analyzing the storms, we think a lot about the path of the storm, the eventual landfall, and the probability of landfall, the size of the insured units, the market shares of the underwriters, but for context investing in the industry and security, what really matters is where we are in the position this cycle, in the insurance cycle. And in industry parlance, there's a hard market where prices are increasing or there's a soft market where prices are decreasing.

What matters is the supply of industry capital and demand for it. Right now, we believe we're in a secular soft market for commercial pricing and that is driven by a very long period of low losses. With Hurricane Harvey being the first storm to land on U.S. shores in the last decade, so we've had good returns and capital building up within the industry.

We've also had alternative capital with people looking for additional yield, looking to lessen their correlations to macro events and perhaps bet on weather and for some yield pickup, so we've got alternative capital move into the market and that's led to more capital in the industry. Then, finally, you have the increased use of data where the price enabling of insurance risk is lowering inefficiencies and lowering margins.

So, the insurance industry in aggregate is overcapitalized. So, from the starting position of secular soft prices, what we look at is whether this is an event that can change that, and it's not just the size of the losses, but it's whether the losses can actually surprise the industry and change the perception of risk, and therefore, indicate a cycle turning point.

Collaboration across our team is vital. One particular example I can give you is that we want to get as many inputs from the prices of securities as we can, so that means equity prices and how they might be discounting the landfall of a large storm. We want to think about the impact to bond prices. If it's a large enough storm, there might be holes in balance sheets where we need recapitalization, but you also have the catastrophe bond market where they're literally exposed to weather events.

So, if I'm thinking that Hurricane Irma might have $50 billion of losses and I'm not all that worried about that, and then I chat with my fixed income counterparts and they're looking at the pricing of CAT bonds that literally don't attach or suffer losses until greater than $75 billion, and they're down 25% market prices, there's obviously a disconnect between what the equity is saying and what the debt is saying. And we want to make sure that we've explored those inefficiencies and look for investment opportunities.

