Adding A 12.15% Very Risky Bond With A Hedging Reaction To Our Trading Portfolio And To The Risky IRA

Once the hedging reaction is over we have to close the trade.

There is no place for "low risk" and "12.15% yield" in the same article.

Introduction

I am the last person on SA who will find a "safe 12%" pick. I simply do not believe that such a thing exists. On top of that, I think that almost everything on the exchanges is overvalued and we are fighting to buy the least overvalued product.

This will not be a fundamental research on the credibility of Frontier Communications Corp. (NASDAQ: FTR), but a trading pick based only on the overvaluation of the third party trust preferred security - ML Depositor PreferredPlus 8.375% Citizens Commun Certificates CZN-1 (NYSE: PIY).

The Company

As summarized by Reuters:

Frontier Communications Corporation (Frontier) is a provider of communications services in the United States. The Company offers a portfolio of communications services for residential and business customers. Its products and services include data and Internet services, video services, voice services, access services and customer premise equipment - CPE. The Company offers a range of broadband services. The principal residential service it provides is broadband Internet service. Its commercial services include Ethernet, Dedicated Internet, Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS), Time Division Multiplexing (TDM) data transport services and optical transport services. It also offers wireless broadband services (using unlicensed spectrum) in various markets utilizing networks that it owns or operates. In addition, the Company offers its Frontier Secure suite of products, including computer security, cloud backup and sharing, identity protection and equipment insurance.

Source: Reuters.com

Many times we have said that the best storyteller is the market itself, so here is a look at FTR's performance over the last ten years, noting that the company's shares have undergone a 1-for-15 reverse stock split on the 10th of July:

Source: BusinessWire.com

Source: Barchart.com - FTR Monthly Chart (10 years)

This chart resembles a dark story by Stephen King.

The Product - TRuPS

The Third Party Trust Preferred Securities - TRuPS - are actually debt instruments masquerading as a stock. A company creates a trust and issues a bond to that trust. The trust then issues TRuPS to the public, backed by the interest income the trust receives from the bond.

In this case, the deceiver is PIY - ML Depositor PreferredPlus 8.375% Citizens Commun Certificates CZN-1. Before we proceed, those who wish to take a deeper look may follow this link to the official 424B5 Filing.

Source: SEC.gov

Source: Author's spreadsheet.

PIY pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 8.75%. The last assigned S&P rating (from 03-Aug-2017) is B. The TRuPS mature at 10/01/2046 and have a Yield-to-Maturity of 7.98%. Below you can see a price chart of PIY for the last 5 years.

Source: Barchart.com - PIY Weekly Chart (5 years)

It is a bit early to say, but one can easily guess that this product is most probably detached from the underlying bonds.

The Underlying Securities

In order to investigate the above claim, we will hunt down the aforementioned instrument. Here is an excerpt from the Trust's filings:

The underlying securities were issued under an indenture dated as of August 15, 1991, between the underlying securities issuer and the underlying securities trustee as supplemented by an eighth supplemental indenture dated as of December 1, 1996 between the underlying securities issuer and the underlying securities trustee. The indenture and the eighth supplemental indenture are collectively referred to in this prospectus supplement as the "indenture". The underlying securities will mature on October 1, 2046. The underlying securities are 20.5% of an issue totaling $200,000,000.

Source: SEC.gov - 424B5 Filling by Frontier Communications Corp



And a look at the bonds' performance on FINRA's website:

Source: FINRA.org - FTR3669894

As we hinted earlier in the article, PIY does not reflect the underlying product's market performance. The Debentures also bear a B rating assigned by S&P (from 03-Aug-2017) and has Yield-to-Maturity of 12.27%.

The Concept

The way I interpret this is that we have $41M nominal value of the underlying bonds and the only place where holders of the trust can look for value and safety is in the value of the underlying bonds. For me, this means that any deviation in PIY above the value of the bonds presents an arbitrage opportunity.

- Brief Calculations:

At the time of PIY's IPO, the 7.05% Debentures due 2046 (FTR3669894) traded at a discount. This is why the nominal value of PIY (1,380,000 shares X $25 par value = $34.5M) is lower than the nominal value of the underlying bonds. This also explains the nominal yield differential between PIY and the bonds.

- NAV of the Trust:

The current price of the bonds is around $0.60 / $1, or 60 cents on the dollar. This means that the trust's assets are currently valued at $24.6M. The stripped price of PIY is very close to par value, so the security is trading at a valuation of around $34.5M. In other words, PIY is trading at a premium of 40%.

- What could justify such a high premium?

The only reason I see is that people simply do not look at bonds that much. Not so long ago the bonds traded close to 75% of Par to bring the premium of PIY over NAV to relatively "normal levels" of ~10%:

Source: Interactive Brokers



How Do We Utilize The Mispricing?



It will probably be a tough pair trade, because of the low volume of PIY and the bonds, but my idea here is to "milk" the higher yielding bonds of FTR for a short-term hold in our trading portfolio and the risky part of the IRA portfolio. The bonds to choose from are :

Source: FINRA.org - CITIZENS UTILS CO DEL

The 7.05% one has a current yield of 12.15% and I will use it as our pick.

How We Trade It

It would only be appropriate to clarify that this strategy is viable mostly for active market participants due to PIY resemblance to a dormant volcano.

Gather the fat 12+% yield in the short term while monitoring PIY's price behavior. Cover the bond if PIY starts trading at "only" a 10% premium regardless if this happens on the way up for the bonds or the way down for PIY. Take very small size in the trade so a hedge could be possible. Short PIY from time to time on any price spike.

As a remark on the last step, you can always have active Offers somewhere along the way up in case you are keen on participating but lack the time to monitor "the preferred stock."

Conclusion

Strategies involving exotic products like these two are not something we do every day, but lately we have noticed multiple such discrepancies in the markets. And as long as we have a plan and have crunched the numbers behind it, these setups are something we are interested in.

As it can be easily seen from the price chart, PIY trades above par value for the last 5 years and even has spiked to above $30. That is why shorting PIY might be extremely dangerous because the security has a low volume and is very easy for a price manipulation by some large holder. For these reasons, we took a deeper look and came up with a plan that is not heavily dependent on figuring out the right entry price or worrying about borrow rates and such.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTR BONDS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are Short PIY.