Ensco/Atwood Merger: Speculation Ahead Of The Vote

I see that both 'yes' and 'no' votes may give a boost to Ensco stock, offering a potential for a pre-vote speculation.

Currently, it looks like the merger will go through.

Ensco (ESV) and Atwood (ATW) shareholders will vote on the merger on October 5, 2017. The merger saga is quickly approaching the finish line. In another attempt before the merger to gain more support from shareholders, Ensco has published a press release that notes that an independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis has recommended that shareholders vote ‘for’ the merger. At the same time, another proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) recommended Ensco shareholders to vote ‘against’ the merger. Here are my thoughts on the upcoming merger ahead of the vote: I expect the merger to go through. The fact that one proxy advisory firm supports the merger and the other is against it highlights once again that the value proposition is not that clear for Ensco shareholders. However, I expect that recent upside in oil prices (and the corresponding upside in offshore drillers’ shares) has created the necessary positive mood among Ensco shareholders. The stock market also expects that the merger will be approved. The spread between the implied price for Atwood shares based on the assumption that the merger is approved and the real market price is less than 3%. I do not think that big arbitrage players were involved in the Ensco-Atwood merger because the offer was not in cash, but I’d still trust the market’s evaluation of merger chances. I continue to believe that Borr’s purchase of a stake in Atwood Oceanics was not a desire to own a stake in the combined company. I believe that Borr is interested in Atwood’s jack-up assets and that it would try to purchase them from the combined company. This is, of course, only speculation, but other explanations of Borr’s move just make no sense to me. I expect that a ‘yes’ vote on the merger will have a positive effect on Atwood and Ensco shares. While the market has been initially skeptical on the merger, which could be seen from Ensco stock performance after the merger was announced, the removal of uncertainty is typically good for any stock. In case the merger is not approved (I do not expect this), Ensco shares will rise and Atwood shares will fall significantly. In essence, the merger is a bailout for Atwood shareholders who faced a prospect of restructuring in 2019. There’s no surprise that the company was trying to sell itself for many months and that it approached several potential buyers, as was shown by merger-related filings. If the merger is not approved, the market will quickly adjust the price for Atwood to the downside. In this case, even if another buyer will show up, the price for Atwood would be much lower as otherwise the buyer will have great trouble explaining the move for its shareholders. As both potential outcomes will likely lead to some upside for Ensco stock, it may be an interesting speculative idea to buy Ensco shares just ahead of the voting date. Ensco shares may still react negatively to the ‘no’ vote, so anyone entering a speculative trade should not bet the farm and size the position appropriately.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.