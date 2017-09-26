CFRA's Sam Stovall: No New Bear Market Anytime Soon

Sam Stovall is chief investment strategist at CFRA, an independent equity research firm. Previously, he was U.S. equity strategist at S&P Global.

Harlan Levy: Why is the stock market experiencing low volatility in face of global unrest and the amped-up Trump-North Korea confrontation, among other explosive issues?

Sam Stovall: I think it’s because this high wall of worry has been with us for quite some time. Indeed, this is the second-longest bull market since World War II. It is also the second-most expensive based on a trailing GAAP-CD ratio.

In addition, there are both connected as well as geopolitical tensions. Yet, I like to say a boxer is rarely felled by the punch he expects, and these are issues that have been of concern to investors for quite some time.

What investors also forget is that there are two sides to the coin as it relates to market valuations. Just like in the movie “Raiders of the Lost Ark” it was necessary to have both sides of the medallion in order to know where precisely to dig.

When evaluating the relative expensiveness of the market, one has to look at both P/E ratios and inflation. Indeed, today’s 1.7 percent year-over-year change in core CPI places us in the lowest quintile of inflation since World War II, when, believe it or not, the average P/E was where we are today at 23 times. Like a scale, if you have low inflation, that can support high P/Es.

While bull markets don’t last forever, they also don’t just die of old age. They die of fright, and what they are most afraid of is recession, which we do not see on the horizon today.

H.L.: In spite of all the uncertainty, do you not see a sudden sell-off coming?

S.S.: Not based on the information that is available to me today. A sudden sell-off could occur essentially at any time, but I don’t think that we will be falling into a new bear market anytime soon.

H.L.: I gather that you think the stock market is fairly valued.

S.S.: We think the market is between fair value and slightly overvalued at less than 5 percent, so a pullback could essentially occur at any time. I define a pullback as a decline of 5-10 percent, and we have had 56 of those since World War II. Normally, we have one every year of a bull market.

H.L.: What about bonds?

S.S.: We have an underweighting to our normal bond exposure, but we also don’t see the Federal Reserve being overly aggressive with its rate tightening program in the year ahead.

We see the Fed pushing up the Fed Funds rate to between 2 and 2¼ percent by the end of 2018, almost doubling where we are today.

H.L.: What do you see as the end result of that move?

S.S.: We don’t think the hike in interest rates will end up throwing the equity or fixed-income markets into a tailspin, because the rate of the Fed Funds rate will remain below the year-over-year change in core CPI.

Historically, the Fed Funds rate has been 1.3 percentage points above the rate of inflation, and whenever the Fed Funds rate is below the rate of inflation, it is regarded as a stimulative economic environment.

With the Fed Funds rate expected to be below the CPI’s 2.2 percent forecast, the Fed is still going to be very accommodative.

H.L.: What do you see as healthy stock sectors?

S.S.: We have “overweight” recommendations on the cyclical industrials and materials sectors, two groups that have traditionally led in the cyclical November through April period, or the reverse of the sell in May cycle. And we have “overweight” recommendations on them because of earning growth expectations for the coming year as well as an abundance of “Buy” and “Strong Buy” recommendations by CFRA equity analysts.

We also have an “overweight” recommendation on the healthcare sector because we don’t see the Affordable Care Act being overturned, and the number of new entities approved by the FDA this year remains well above the level recorded last year, which was also the highest in the past 20 years.

H.L.: What are your lagging sectors?

S.S.: We have a “market rate” on technology because while the group has good momentum and we have selected “Buy” recommendations, we feel that the group is currently fairly valued.

We have “underweight” recommendations, however, on the consumer staples and real estate investment trust areas due to valuations, concerns regarding brick-and-mortar retail, and rising rates.

