Dangerous Redemptions: Old, New, Future

Introduction

We have already published multiple articles in an attempt to raise awareness about the dangers lurking around preferred stocks whose market valuation is completely disconnected from any financial logic. Here and there we combined these with coverage of issues which got redeemed and, to no surprise, some stocks were under the spotlight in both types of articles.

To our joy, many products do in fact seem to price in their respective Call Dates and the associated risks. Therefore, we focus our work around the more sensational developments in the preferred stock universe, where surely careless investors got hurt.

In this article, we will pay a visit to several different cases in order to illustrate the extremums that can be seen every now and then.

For Newcomers

You might be wondering what can be considered as 'normal' in the case of a preferred stock which is trading post-Call Date. Perhaps it would make sense to elaborate on the logic behind its pricing.

After the Call Date, which is provided in every product's Prospectus and can easily be found on informational websites (such as QuantumOnline), has passed, there is an active Call Option. This means that the issuer has the right to redeem outstanding shares for the combined price of the Par Value ($25.00 in most cases) and Accrued Dividends which, clearly, are not a constant like the aforementioned. So it would make sense that the market values such products somewhere around.

Essentially, what this means is that preferred stocks whose market price has deviated significantly from the combined value of these two are mispriced, at least from a non-speculative point of view. On the other hand, sometimes there actually is a good reason to believe that a certain issue will not be redeemed for X amount of time. But individual investors like us seldom have the knowledge to reach such conclusions. And by going through some old articles you will discover that speculation in Callable preferreds on our behalf is done in a very conservative manner.

Let us proceed and showcase the above paragraphs.

Redemption Recap: The Normal Cases



Here you will see two preferred stocks which got called recently and who were pricing in this event.

- ELS-C: Equity Lifestyle Properties, 6.75% Dep Shares Series C Cumul Redeem Perp Pfd Stk (NYSE: ELS).

Source: Barchart.com - ELS-C Daily Chart (1 year)

As illustrated by the chart above, the stock was trading in a very 'disciplined' fashion, or rather market participants involved in it were not exhibiting any borderline behavior on the borderline of insanity. In fact, given the yield, one could have purchased this product for a tiny, yet safe, profit under the assumption that it will be redeemed immediately after its initial Call Date - 9/7/2017 - passes.

The issue was called on 9/25/2017 as indicated in an official statement by the company:

On August 22, 2017, Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (referred to herein as “we”, “us” or “our”) announced that we have elected to redeem all of the outstanding shares of 6.75% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series C Preferred Stock”) on September 25, 2017 (the “Redemption Date”). Our Series C Preferred Stock is represented by depositary shares (NYSE:ELSPrC; CUSIP No. 29472R405), each representing 1/100 of a share of the Series C Preferred Stock. There are 54,458 shares of Series C Preferred Stock outstanding (5,445,765 depositary shares) with an aggregate liquidation preference of $136.1 million.

Source: SEC.gov - 8-k Filing by Equity Lifestyle Properties

Now on to the second one.

- RY-S: Royal Bank of Canada, 5.50% Dep Shares Non-cumul Perp First Preferred Shares C-1 (NYSE: RY)

Source: Barchart.com - RY-S Daily Chart (1 year)

While the initial Call Date on this issue, a merger leftover, was 11/13/2017, Royal Bank of Canada made a rather early announcement about its intention to redeem it. As you can see, this type of development was not entirely priced in and on August 23rd there was a modest correction in the preferred stock's price. Yet, considering the liquidity in the issue - it would be fair to say that it was trading within 'the normal.'

Here is an excerpt from the official announcement:

Royal Bank of Canada (RY on TSX and NYSE) today announced its intention, subject to the approval of the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), to redeem all of its issued and outstanding Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares Series AB (the “Series AB shares”) on September 27, 2017, for cash at a redemption price of CDN $25.00 per share, together with all declared and unpaid dividends.

Source: RBC.com - Royal Bank of Canada

Redemption: The New

If there were shares to borrow and the respective rates were not insane at times, we would have speculated in this next stock. But chasing dreams is not a successful strategy in trading; therefore, we only had an actual plan for the Long side of things. Without further due, we present to you The Slayer of Clumsy Investors:

- GPE-A: Georgia Power Co., 6 1/8% Series Class A Preferred Stock, Non-Cumulative (NYSE: SO)

Source: Barchart.com - GPE-A Daily Chart (1 year)

It seems like Southern Company finally got tired of the wide variety of outstanding preferred stock issues draining its subsidiaries, one of which is Georgia Power Co. We covered the redemption of other similar products just over a week ago in our article titled 'The Dangerous Redemptions.'

Now, this is a perfect example of a stock which was disconnected from financial logic. You can clearly see the swift drop and following recovery once ALP-O ((NYSE:SO)) was redeemed. Some investors got scared while others just absorbed every share on the way down, and in less than a week there was no trace of the drop in market price.

Stocks like this one in our portfolio would keep us up at night until we get rid of it. And maybe you should avoid having them in your portfolio too? I am sure that there are certain scenarios where an investor does not really care about the Call Risk due to the big chunk of dividends over the years. But even if capital gains are more tax-intensive, it is better to take your profit once you notice that the company has awakened.

Redemption: The Future?

We are not in the crystal ball line of business, but one cannot deny that there is a trend in the preferred stock, and baby bond, universe - refinancing is occurring left and right. Issues which we deemed forgotten are disappearing and investors are provided with new opportunities.

That being said, there is one product which got our attention and was discussed multiple times in our marketplace - 'Trade With Beta.'

- BGCA: BGC Partners, 8.125% Senior Notes due 6/15/2042 (NASDAQ: BGCP)

Call Price: $25.00

Liquidation Price: $25.00

Call Date: 6/26/2017

Maturity Date: 6/15/2042

Nominal Yield: 8.13%

Credit Rating: WR/BBB-

Last Price (as of 9/25/2017): $26.39

Current Yield (as of 9/25/2017): 7.70%

Accrued Dividends (as of 9/25/2017): $0.06

Call Exposure (as of 9/25/2017): $1.33

Sure, the current yield is great. However, what kind of thinking would lead an individual to the conclusion that purchasing at this price makes sense? Just take a look at the call risk associated with it. If we buy today and the issue is redeemed tomorrow, this is an instant ~5% loss on our investment.

Source: Barchart.com - BGCA Daily Chart (1 year)

As you can see, taking a calculated risk was a possibility just a few months ago and anyone who had the awareness to do so is happy with the decision.

Moreover, a quick look at FINRA's database shows that BGC Partners does not have other outstanding issues even remotely close to this one in terms of interest payments.

Source: FINRA.org - BGC Partners

If we combine this with the simple fact that the Call Date has passed, I would say that buying is extremely risky.

In fact, just recently BGCA dodged a bullet in the sense that the company had other priorities, as quoted below from a S-3ASR Filing:

We have agreed in the indenture to use the net proceeds from the initial offering of the 5.125% senior notes (...) to make loans to our subsidiaries pursuant to one or more promissory notes.

Source: SEC.gov - S-3ASR Filing by BGC Partners

How long will it take for them to seek refinancing for this issue? We dare not speculate, but we urge holders to strongly consider saving their skin unless they have somehow assured themselves that this baby bond will be paying a few extra dividends before redemption.

Would we jump in front of the train and initiate a Short position with the assumption that financial logic shall prevail? Highly unlikely because it would be extremely costly, unless we can borrow shares cheaply from somewhere.

Conclusion

Common sense is not so common. This is why we continue to raise awareness for issues like GPE-A and BGCA, where clearly the aforementioned is lacking.

While we seldom engage in speculation that a certain stock will be redeemed and rarely bet on repricing, due to borrow costs, we still feel that a fair share of market participants do not optimize their performance by avoiding potential disasters like these. In fact, soon we might do a more detailed article on the different metrics you should be paying attention to while considering a portfolio addition.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in BGCA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.