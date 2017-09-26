Genie Energy From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor

I initially turned it down when I couldn't figure out the amount of the dividend payment, but Nomad walked me through it.

For those of you unfamiliar with my preferred investment philosophy, "The Basics Underlying Investments Viewed Through the Eyes Of A Preferred Investor" will explain how and why I became a preferred investor. More importantly, it will provide you the information necessary to fully appreciate and understand the process I utilize to research and determine whether or not I will invest in a particular company's preferred equities. What follows is that process. I confess it's the same process I use whenever I first research a company. It has worked well for me, especially because of my admitted failure to accurately digest and understand complicated financial statements and well-spun conference calls.

When considering the acquisition of Genie Energy's (GNE) preferred, it's necessary that we view that company through a different set of eyes than we would were we interested in acquiring its common shares.

Consequently, unlike its common cousins, it's necessary that we first study the offering prospectus of the preferreds we are interested in acquiring. To accomplish this, let's visit my favorite search site, Quantum Online, which I set to open to GNE. Below is a snapshot of a slice of that page:

Here we learn that GNE is comprised of two operating divisions, GRE, a retail energy provider that provides electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers. Frankly, I'm more comfortable with this part of the company than I am with GOGAS, its other branch. GOGAS is an oil and gas E&P with projects in Israel, Mongolia and Colorado.

Let's click on the Find Related Securities to examine any preferreds or notes this company might have to offer:

Here we learn that GNE offers a single preferred - GNE-A.

Now let's click on GNE-A.

I like it because it's a cumulative preferred, meaning in an event that payments are suspended, it accumulates and is owed to the shareholder, and will be repaid in full if and when the payments are restored. And it must be completely repaid before the common shareholder will be allowed to receive any further dividend payments. Additionally, there are probably more sanctions and restrictions placed on the company, and there will remain so until the missed payments are repaid in full. As a rule, I only invest in cumulative preferreds.

These shares were callable on 10/11/16 at $8.59 plus any accrued interest owed.

It pays a dividend of (and here I let Nomad do the math). As the preferred dividend is fixed at 0.159 per quarter (0.7375 yearly) and is cumulative, qualifies for 15% tax and if GNE common should make any real profit (exceeding $32MM of EBITDA), then we get 7.5% of the "excess" profit. At the very least we are getting 0.159 per quarter with par being $8.50. If this preferred is called we will get $8.59 (101% of par) to be paid 2/15, 5/15, 8/15, 11/15 of each year.

At the time of its IPO, 10/16/12, these shares were unrated by Moody's and S&P, which really doesn't concern me but might concern a more conservative investor.

Dividends are eligible for the preferential income tax rate of 15% or 20%. You should be aware of how these tax ramifications will affect your investment bottom line.

As usual, upon liquidation, preferreds rank senior to commons and junior to debt, both secured and unsecured.

However, simply knowing and understanding the preferred issues of a company in no way allows one to gauge a company's long-term health or to fully comprehend its business model. To better accomplish this, a knowledgeable investor should be able to dig down into the numbers and at least marginally understand a company's financial statements and conference calls.

Sounds reasonable, but it's extremely difficult for most investors, including myself. I often rely on interpretations by SA contributors who have proven more knowledgeable than myself. Unfortunately, the vast majority of their articles are written with the common shareholders' interests in mind, rather than those of the preferred shareholder - which, on occasion, might not be in alignment. Also, as I mentioned above, other SA members might view their conclusions in a different light. When this occurs, I simply try to figure out which argument sounds the most logical. Sorry, that's the best I have to offer.

Consequently, rather than attempting to digest and understand complicated financial statements, which I realize I won't be able to realistically accomplish with any degree of accuracy, I usually visit two websites to get an abbreviated, yet broad-based, view of the particular company I'm considering making an investment in. The following chart is supplied by Yahoo Finance:

Above is a screenshot of GNE's 5-year chart, which, as far as I'm concerned, is the picture of a company that has had its ups and downs, but basically held its own over the past 5 years, which is pretty good concerning the volatility of the sector it operates in. The price of its shares on October 1, 2012, traded at $7.39; it is currently priced at a slightly reduced price of $6.78. Better yet, according to DividendInvestor.com, it pays a yearly common dividend of $0.30, up from $0.24 last year. I mention this because the common dividend will be cut or eliminated before the BOD will consider before suspending the cumulative preferred dividends. This is so because the preferred dividends will still be owed to the holders and must be repaid before the company can resume business as usual without restrictions or penalties.

However, according to GNE's Finviz financial highlights as shown below,

it has a small market cap of $167.53 million but lost $42.40 million on sales of $230.30 million. I like that it shows no debt and the YTD performance of its shares has appreciated by 17.91%.

According to the following August 6 earnings call transcript, Genie Energy's Management on Q2 2017:

Michael Stein, CEO of GRE, stated the following:

This quarter we achieved some exciting milestones and made good progress on two of our most significant priorities, growing our customer base and de-risking our business. During the three months of April, May and June our gross leader additions were nearly 70% more than in the same three months last year acquiring nearly a 100,000 gross new meters compared to 58,000 in the second quarter of 2016. On a net basis during the current quarter our customer base increased by 12,000 net meters and 2,000 RCEs to 430,000 meters and 289,000 RCEs. Last year during the same period our meter base decreased 3,000 meters and 8,000 RCEs. Our successful customer acquisition efforts drove churn in the second quarter up from 5.8% in the year ago quarter and 6.1% in the first quarter to 6.3%, this uptick is to be expected as churn rates are highest among newest customers. And we having enrolled over 180,000 new customers so far, this year.

I like this, but the happy talk was soon followed by some harsh realities:

Our gross margin percentage decreased to 25.6% from 40% in the year ago quarter. Margins were affected by the legal accrual and an increase in average cost per unit. Consolidated gross profit decreased to $13.4 million from $18.1 million as the decrease in gross margin more than offset the increase in revenue. Gross margins on the sales of electricity decreased to 24.5% and the average sales price per kilowatt hour sold decreased while the underlying commodity cost of electricity increased. The margin reductions decreased to gross profit on electricity sales to $11 million from $14.6 million despite the revenue increase. Gross margin percentage in natural gas sales decreased to 31.9% and the underlying cost of natural gas increased more rapidly than our rates. Gross profit on gas sales decreased to $2.2 million from $3.2 million. As a reminder the second quarter's revenue, gross margin and gross profit numbers were all impacted by the $3.6 million reduction in revenue resulting from the accrual for the legal settlement. Consolidated SG&A expense increased to $24.7 million from $15.9 million including new accruals for the legal expenses pursuant to the settlement. Corporate and consolidated SG&A expense in the second quarter also included a $500,000 accrual for severance expenses. In addition to legal and federal [ph] accruals the increase in SG&A expenses driven by higher rates of customer acquisition, gross meters adds in the quarter totaled 98,000 compared to 58,000 in the second quarter of 2016.

Additionally, I'm not crazy about the GOGAS branch of this enterprise, which continues to hemorrhage money and is embroiled in a number of legal actions as well.

Geoff Rochwarger, GOGAS CEO, reported the following:

As we start to extract the drilling string [ph] an above ground mine ruptured injuring two of our employees. I'm pleased to report that both men are doing well and are expected to make full recovery. Immediately following the accidents, we suspended drilling to ascertain the cause of the rupture and ensure the safety of our workforce. We then conducted an internal investigation and hired an outside QA and quality control firm to perform an independent review. In parallel the Ministry of Labor initialed an investigation pursuant to regulatory requirements. While this process was ongoing, we redesigned some of our equipment to prevent a recurrence of the rupture. We're now completing the final equipment test and have just received approval from the energy ministry to resume operational and drilling activities on the site. We expect to resume drilling in the next few days.

My bottom line decision is to look at charts of the past few years' performance of the company's common shares, coupled with whether or not the company is, over time, prospering or losing market value. Ultimately, I have to decide how safe this company is performing from an existential standpoint rather than how well its share price will perform over the next quarter or the following year. Consequently, I'm concerned about the long-term viability of GNE. Too much bad news of late, combined with costly accidents and a number of legal entanglements in both of its divisions. Besides, and this is a personal note, I've been badly burned by this sector and I'm wary of making any further investments in it at least for the present.

However, for those of you who are not risk-averse, GNE-A offers an attractive effective yield at its current price:

