Nokian Tyres Needs To Manage Its Strategic Priorities

Nokian Tyres (OTCPK:NKRKF) is a solid company. It has a strong balance sheet which is filled with cash and shareholders' equity. It has hardly any debt and no goodwill or intangibles. In addition, its margins and cash flow generation are the best when compared to its competitors. Nokian Tyres has recently returned back to growth track and its four strategic priorities outlined below determine how its future will look like.

Further market share gains in Europe

Europe is currently Nokian Tyres' biggest market. Lack of brand awareness is the major obstacle the company is currently tackling. European market is not expected to grow much as it is already quite mature, so market share gains are the main source of growth for Nokian Tyres. The company's market share is still very low so it has plenty of room to grow. However, if the company does not manage to grow its brand awareness, other new low cost entrants in the market will eat Nokian Tyres' market share away.

Russian market

Before 2012, Russia was the biggest and strongest growing market for Nokian Tyres. After that, the Russian economy has not done too well. Even though the company has managed to maintain its market leader position in A and B tire segments, the overall top line has decreased massively. At the end of 2016, the market finally stabilized and the Russian auto and tire markets have now started their slow recoveries. When you combine a stronger rouble with the latter, all of this will translate into a strong top and bottom line growth. The major risk is that the Russian market will stay weak which means that Asian B and C segment tire manufacturers will start to gain overall market share.

Third factory in Tennessee

The new factory will be located in Dayton, Tennessee. The capacity will be 4 million tires by 2020. This supports Nokian Tyres' attempts to grow in the North American tire market. In addition, as there is no longer a need to ship tires all the way from Europe, this should decrease shipping costs and hence increase margins. Nokian Tyres is already growing in North America so the only risk is that the growth expectations do not fully materialize. Hence, if sales will not double in the near term, margin expansion will not fully realize.

Further success in tire magazine tests

In order to sustain its pricing power and brand awareness, Nokian Tyres is relying quite heavily on various tire comparison tests conducted by major car magazines. Previously, Nokian Tyres has been almost consistently among the top three. The recent launch of new flagship products, Nokian Hakkapeliitta 9, Nokian Hakkapelitta 9 SUV and Nokian Nordman are expected to do well in these tests. However, a recent test conducted by Tekniikan Maailma revealed that the tires might not be the best any more. Even though a single test is not a reliable measure of whether the new flagship products warrant a premium price tag, this is still something which an investor should keep a close eye on. If similar test results start to emerge from different magazines, it might be a sign that Nokian Tyres' R&D can no longer keep up with the competition and this would force the company to lower prices.

Financial Implications



If Nokian Tyres manages all of the above matters successfully, its top line and bottom line will grow massively from current levels. Currently, the company generates 26% of its total revenue in Europe, 25% in Russia, 11% in North America and the rest in the Nordics.

Source: Nokian Tyres Q2 report

If Nokian Tyres manages to capture further market share in the European tire market, even a 50% top line increase in this market is not unwarranted in the next five years. If the Russian market continues its recovery, doubling of revenue generated in this market is as well highly possible. Especially considering that just a few years ago, Russian market represented around 40% of total revenue. Finally, if the third factory and North American quest goes as planned, an additional €250 million revenue increase in this market could be realistic. All of this could generate an additional €800 million in revenue. In addition, as the company is still having free capacity which is cheap to take into use, the effect in bottom line could be even more substantial due to increased margins. With the current 4% dividend yield, the shares look very cheap.

Therefore, Nokian Tyres is a solid buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKRKF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.