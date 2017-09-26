How To Profit From Netflix's Q3 Report

A straddle position just before the Q3 report could be profitable if the option premiums are well below 11.9%.

One of the best ways to make quick profits in the market is to look for stocks that have a high volatility. This greater volatility is usually experienced right after earnings releases and options are the simplest and most widely used approach to benefit from sudden stock price moves. In this article, I will be looking at how an investor could apply a straddle option strategy to Netflix (NFLX).

Since it is widely known that immediately after an earnings report a stock price might move sharply, many investors are purchasing only a single call or put option. When using such an approach, the investor has a strong opinion about the direction where the stock is about to move. Since predicting market reactions is very difficult, this type of a strategy might not be the best one to employ.

Straddle strategy is used by option investors when they are expecting extreme stock price movements in either direction. In practice, the idea behind the strategy is to purchase one call option and one put option, which have the same expiration date and exercise price. As long as the share price deviates far enough from this exercise price, the option investor will make a profit. In practice, the profits could be unlimited and the loss is only limited to the premium paid for the two options. In addition, as volatility affects the price of an option, an increased volatility will as well increase the price of an option.

Netflix

Netflix is about to present its Q3 numbers on October 16. Let's look at how the options chains are looking at the moment for Netflix. The share price is currently around $187. Since the earnings release is still so far away, let's for now look at only call and put options with an expiration date of September 29, 2017 and with an expiration price of $187.5 (the closest one to the current share price).

We can see that they are valued at $3.1 and $2.71 (bid prices) respectively. If the Q3 release would be already next week, the premium would be greater due to expected higher volatility. However, an investor can still use these values in order to see whether this strategy makes any sense with Netflix and check again the premiums just before the Q3 report.

Figure 1. Calls on the left side and puts on the right side.

Source: MarketWatch

The reason for the high premiums can be explained by looking at historical share price developments and implied volatility (which was 14.7% for the last trading day). Netflix's share price has been surging in recent years. This has mainly been due to customers switching from expensive pay-TV packages to much cheaper and on-demand online streaming services, such as Netflix. This cord-cutting has already started in 2013. Therefore, we can easily understand why the share price is moving so aggressively up. However, the higher volatility has as well increased option premiums.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Applying straddle to Netflix

If an investor would want to initiate an "at-the-money" straddle, this would cost $5.81 ($3.1+$2.71). Considering that the current share price is around $187, the share price would have to move by at least 3% from this level in either direction before the straddle would turn into profit.

Let's next take a look at how the share price has developed during previous earnings releases. This does not of course guarantee that similar reactions would happen during Q3 but it gives an idea what to expect. Netflix has previously released its earnings reports after trading hours, so I checked how the share price developed the following trading day (see figure below).

During the last 7 quarterly earnings reports, the share price has moved more than 3% 7 times while the average absolute movement has been 11.9%. Just to recap, a 3% move in either direction is the minimum what we require. Even if the premium were higher, this average value still provides plenty of safety margin. Therefore, we could conclude that the straddle option strategy could make sense to apply just prior to the Q3 report.

Source: Author made

The below figure outlines the profit potential of this strategy when applied to Netflix if an investor purchased 100 call and put options at premiums stated above.

Source: Author made

Earnings season is always an interesting time for investors for many reasons. First of all, it provides more information about the company's business situation and future dividend potential but it as well gives a possibility to profit from extreme share price movements. I surely intend to check the call and put option premiums just before the Q3 report to see if they are well below the 11.9% level and in this case, initiate a straddle position with Netflix.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.