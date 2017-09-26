Wall Street Breakfast: A Barrage Of Fedspeak

Stocks

The drama goes on... Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) is seeking an injunction to block the sale of Toshiba's (OTCPK:TOSYY) semiconductor business to a consortium led by Bain Capital. The latest legal action is being sought with the International Court of Arbitration, where Western Digital initiated proceedings against its partner earlier this year.

Amid a tech selloff yesterday, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares flirted with correction territory following a report that the tech titan asked suppliers to scale back shipments of iPhone X parts. Apple also announced it was ditching Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Bing for Google (GOOG, GOOGL) as the default search engine for Siri and Spotlight. The switch happened for "a consistent web search experience with the default in Safari."

Toys "R" Us has closed on $3.1B of financing facilities that will support the company's operations during its previously announced restructuring process. That's good news for vendors Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT), Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) and JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK), as the debtor-in-possession financing will likely eliminate collection risk in the fourth quarter.

Adding interactive experiences and live streams of theme park parades, Disney (NYSE:DIS) is testing the first major redesign of its retail stores since 2010 and is launching a new shopping website. The world's largest entertainment company has grown and shrunk its network of retail outlets over the years, and at one point sold off its U.S. and Canadian locations.

Spooking investors... Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) fell almost 5% on Monday after FX Networks (FOX, FOXA) announced that its FX+ streaming service will be included on Cox Communications in October. FX worked out a deal with Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earlier this month. FX+ costs consumers $5.99 per month for no-ad on-demand access to 16 FX series past and present.

Alibaba is raising its stake in logistics affiliate Cainiao to 51% from 47% by investing 5.3B yuan ($801M). It also expects to invest 100B yuan, or $15.2B, over the next five years to boost its global logistics network. Future goals? Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) wants to fulfill orders on the mainland withing 24 hours and within 72 hours globally.

Razor wars: Gillette (PG) has sued Edgewell (NYSE:EPC), the maker of Schick razors, for the second time in 13 months, seeking to stop its sale of blade cartridges designed to fit Gillette's Fusion handles. Gillette filed its latest lawsuit roughly six months after slashing razor prices an average of 12% to keep rivals from cutting into its still-dominant market share.

Facing pressure from Daniel Loeb's Third Point, Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) has for the first time set a target for increasing profit margins ahead of a much-awaited investor day in London. The company will aim for underlying trading operating profit margins of between 17.5% and 18.5% by 2020, up from 16% last year, while speeding up share buybacks and pursuing external growth opportunities.

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton is expected to be grilled by the Senate Banking Committee later today over the 2016 hack of EDGAR. He reportedly only learned about the breach last month, but he's been on the job since May. Investigators are looking into suspicious trading that happened after the attack, which could have accessed millions of market-sensitive corporate disclosures.

A new global operations center? JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) plans to hire more than 3,000 people for the new facility in Warsaw, according to the Polish Development Ministry. Possible other contenders to host the center were Budapest and the Polish city of Wroclaw, though reports in April suggested that Warsaw was the front-runner.

Marking the first major strategic move by new CEO Brian Duperreault, AIG is reorganizing into three new units and will no longer have separate commercial and consumer businesses. Under the new structure, the company will have a general insurance division, a life and retirement unit and a stand-alone technology business. Duperreault is widely seen as a turnaround expert.

Boeing has opened an office for a potential new mid-market jet, taking it a step closer to deciding whether to launch the new airplane. It would fit between the 737 series of single aisle jets and the wide body 787. The "New Mid-market Airplane" office will be run by Mark Jenks who currently heads Boeing's (NYSE:BA) Dreamliner program.

Jaguar Land Rover, the luxury unit of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM), is scouting for acquisitions of international automakers amid rising competition in the industry, Bloomberg reports. The company has been holding internal discussions on buying other brands to diversify the range of vehicles it sells and is considering purchases of luxury marques that fit with its current portfolio.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has asked Transport For London to meet UBER's CEO after the ride-hailing service apologized for its "mistakes." In an open letter, Dara Khosrowshahi said the firm must change, vowing to appeal the decision to strip its license in the capital. Uber's 40,000 drivers will continue to operate until the appeals process is exhausted, which could take months.

WhatsApp suffered a complete blockage in China this week as the government stepped up security ahead of a Communist Party meeting in October. The service is Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) only product allowed to operate on the mainland. Chinese authorities have also handed down maximum fines to Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) for failing to deal with pornography, violence and other banned content on their sites.

After a hotly political weekend in the NFL, a few of the league's corporate sponsors have started speaking out. Ford (NYSE:F), Nike (NYSE:NKE), Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) and AB InBev (NYSE:BUD) have issued statements that appeared to affirm players' rights to kneel during the pre-game national anthem, while sounding patriotic notes and displaying support of the flag.