Nektar Therapeutics Building A More Exciting Pipeline

Lilly's willingness to partner on NKTR-358 so early is a vote of confidence for what could be a novel approach to autoimmune disease.

As Nektar (NKTR) has gotten investors more excited about its pipeline, including a somewhat surprising success with its late-stage pain drug NKTR-181, the shares have done all right since the fall of 2016 – rising more than a third since then (in line with the SPDR S&P Biotech (XBI) and ahead of the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB)). The shares don’t look so undervalued to me now, but there are still multiple drivers in the queue for key pipeline candidates that could drive meaningful value.

Oncology Moving To The Front

Nektar is getting a lot more attention now for its oncology pipeline, with most of the enthusiasm focused on NKTR-214, the company’s engineered IL-2 polymer conjugate. I’ve written about NKTR-214 before and don’t want to rehash too much of that here, but the important takeaway is that NKTR-214 is a potentially exciting new version of IL-2 – a treatment shown to work in difficult-to-treat cases like melanoma and renal cell carcinoma but at the cost of a high risk of severe adverse events and poor tolerability.

While the idea of a safer, better IL-2 is appealing, Nektar still has a long way to go. The first look at NKTR-214 as a monotherapy back in November of 2016 was not all that exciting to me – the lack of serious (Grade 4/5) adverse events was great, but the efficacy was not impressive. Biomarker data told a more encouraging story particularly with respect to potential efficacy in combos, and Nektar has been testing the drug in combination with Bristol-Myers’ (BMY) Opdivo and Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) Tecentriq, and will be testing it in combination with a range of compounds at Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY).

These combos are likely key, as the company reported a small amount of interesting data at June’s ASCO meeting. The ‘214-Opdivo combo showed a 60% response rate in five melanoma patients and some early signs of efficacy in renal cell carcinoma patients who got Opdivo after ‘214. You really can’t (or shouldn’t) rely on five patients’ worth of data, but if ‘214/Opdivo could maintain that sort of response rate in melanoma with its cleaner safety/tolerability profile, it would be a very strong option next to Bristol-Myers’ Opdivo-Yervoy combo.

Nektar is looking at multiple indications for ‘214, with Opdivo studies in melanoma, RCC, triple-negative breast cancer, bladder cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer and Tecentriq studies in lung and bladder cancer and investors should have a better sense of ‘214’s potential at 2018’s ASCO meeting.

Beyond ‘214, Nektar is also looking to advance NKTR-255 (a long-acting PEGylated IL-15 agonist) and NKTR-262 (a TLR-7/8 agonist). Both of these could conceivably be used in combination with NKTR-214 and/or other oncology drugs, but human studies haven’t even begun yet.

Using Oncology Knowledge For Autoimmune Diseases

As pharmaceuticals and biotechs learn more about how to manipulate the immune system to fight cancer, new ideas about treating autoimmune disease are coming forward. NKTR-358 triggers the other one of IL-2’s two forms, the one that activates Treg cells and has immunosuppressive effects. That, in turn, opens a lot of potential indications across autoimmune disease and a sizable addressable market. Nektar has only just started Phase I development, so there’s really nothing to go on at this point other than interesting pre-clinical work.

That said, Lilly (LLY) saw enough to form a development partnership with Nektar that saw Lilly pay $150 million upfront. Nektar is also entitled to up to $250 million in milestones and royalties on future sales. One important perk for Nektar in this agreement is the flexibility it offers – Nektar’s royalty rate is determined by how much of Phase III development it chooses to fund (ranging from 0% to 25%), with higher royalties (into the 20%’s) at higher levels of funding.

NKTR-181 May Not Be Perfect, But It Looks Much More Promising Now

Investors and analysts have learned to be cautious (if not pessimistic) about experimental pain drugs, and it didn’t help that the Phase II study failed to reach its primary endpoint. The Phase III study in low back pain did reach its primary endpoint, though, with a stat-sig improvement in the primary endpoint and over 50% of patients seeing a 50% or greater improvement in their pain. Cross-trial comparisons are tricky, but that would seem to put it more or less on par with Pfizer’s (PFE) Embeda and not up to the level of Collegium’s (COLL) Xtampa ER.

Nektar then followed this surprisingly successful Phase III result in March 2017 with positive human abuse liability results in mid-summer. Although the drug-liking profile of NKTR-181 looked good compared to oxycodone, it wasn’t a perfect set of results.

You could argue that Nektar should have compared the drug to OxyContin (the long-acting form) and it doesn’t seem that NKTR-181 shows the higher levels of nausea and vomiting that were expected at higher doses (which would help abuse deterrence). I think NKTR-181 could get a Schedule III listing and take some share in long-acting pain meds, but Nektar is still looking for a commercial partner and the FDA can be a difficult hurdle for new pain meds.

Existing Royalty Streams Don’t Drive The Story Now

Nektar continues to benefit from AstraZeneca’s (AZN) ramp of Movantik, but I’m less optimistic on this drug than I used to be. More competition has come into the market for opioid-induced constipation and it’s still not easy to get prescriptions or reimbursement. To some extent this is understandable (if you look at the before and after bowel movements relative to the cost, those are expensive trips to the bathroom for many patients), but I don’t expect this to be a $1 billion drug anymore.

I’m also a little concerned about Adynovate, a PEGylated Factor VIII drug marketed by Shire (SHPG). More and more competitors are targeting the hemophilia space, and while Shire ended development of SHP 656 (a long-acting hemophilia drug that wouldn’t send royalties to Nektar) with Xenetic Biosciences, the risk remains that Shire will be looking to “self-obsolete” Adynovate sooner than later and curtail Nektar’s potential royalty revenue stream.

The Opportunity

Between NKTR-181 surprising to the good, a lower outlook for Movantik, a higher share count, and other movements within the pipeline (including disappointing Phase III results from Bayer’s Phase III RESPIRE 2 study of inhaled ciprofloxacin), my fair value on Nektar has only moved up a couple of dollars.

I believe Nektar shares should trade closer to $23.50 today, with around 45% of the value coming from Movantik and Adynovate. NKTR-214 is the most valuable single compound in the pipeline in my model (around $4/share), with a lot of upside if or when the company delivers strong data. Likewise with NKTR-358, which currently carries a very high risk discount in my model (and a $1.50/share value) due to the absence of clinical data (I typically exclude drugs with no human data, but I’m making an exception here in light of the Lilly deal).

The Bottom Line

Nektar has basically mirrored those biotech ETFs over the last five years, but seriously lagged over the last 10 years, so I can appreciate how or why some investors are just not interested in this name. I can also appreciate that some investors may not see enough reward at today’s level. I usually like a large discount to fair value for biotechs (to compensate for the high risk), but I’d still hold these shares if I already owned them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHHBY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.