Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Alnylam's Big Win, Aradigm NDA And Rating, EXEL And AZN Japan Expansions

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Alnylam

Today’s coverage is for Alnylam And Sanofi Achieve An RNAi First by Long Term Bio. Alnylam (ALNY) recently reported positive results (a p value of less than 0.00001) from its APOLLO trial of patisiran targeting familial amyloid polyneuropathy (FAP). FAP are a group of genetically transmitted rare nervous disorders where nerve lesions are induced due to deposition of amyloid fibrils. This is most commonly caused by mutated transthyretin (TTR), which is the target of patisiran. FAP is a rare disease, with only 1 in 100,000 people throughout most of the US and Europe having the disease, although the disease is more prevalent in some countries. However, the story here is twofold - first, that patisiran is the first RNAi therapy to pass a phase 3 trial, and two, patisiran will compete with Ionis Pharma’s (IONS) inotersen, which reported data in April and is one step ahead of ALNY as a result. RNAi and antisense and two RNA therapeutics approaches, and inotersen is antisense while patisiran is RNAi.

What is RNAi and why is it important? RNAi or RNA interference suppresses specific disease-causing messenger RNAs or mRNAs from inducing specific gene expressions which can cause genetically inherited diseases. While there are some concerns for off-target gene suppressions, RNAi has been in use for over a decade. Recent development of technologies like Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR) and the CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9) (CRISPR/Cas9), however, poses a long term challenge to RNAi. More advanced forms of RNAi which do not use the lipid nanoparticle technology used in patisiran may also pose a challenge to ALNY, but this is not an immediate threat. With patisiran’s astounding success as a first-in-class RNAi therapeutics, ALNY, especially after recent setbacks with fitusiran and revusiran, has cause to be happy.

Competition comes from inotersen, which is using the competing antisense technology for achieving gene silencing. Ionis is one of the leaders in antisense RNA therapeutics, but antisense is considered by some experts to be less precise than RNAi. GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Ionis’ partner, recently abandoned rights to inotersen after its new CEO made changes to GSK’s business strategy; however, inotersen’s safety concerns may have taken its toll. One of these concerns is thrombocytopenia, where a patient death has been reported as treatment-emergent. Kidney problems have been another concern.

On the other hand, patisiran requires IV infusion with premedication with decadron once every 3 weeks, while inotersen is a once weekly SC injection that does not require hospital stay or even visit. So there are pros and cons to both treatments, and while from what reports I read patisiran’s AEs appear to be less severe, this is a competition whose results will depend on the market and physician uptake. In my opinion, both treatments will be approved as long as IONS can mitigate those safety concerns.

Advaxis (ADXS): Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates buy rating with target of $19.00. The company recently filed 8-K presentation on its LM-technology, collaborators (MRK, AZN, BMS, AMGN), and upcoming milestones. ADXS is currently trading at $4.26.

Allergan (AGN): Royal Bank Of Canada lowers target from $285 to $277, with a rating of outperform, on the back of a $2 billion shares buyback. Mizuho reiterates buy with target of $267.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY): Chardan Capital reiterates buy with target of $124, while Jefferies Group reiterates buy with target of $102. ALNY recently updated Apollo Phase 3 of Patisiran and reported positive results targeting familial amyloid polyneuropathy (‘FAP). It competes with Ionis Pharma (IONS).

Amgen (AMGN): BMO Capital Markets reiterates hold rating with target of $199; Jefferies Group reiterates buy rating with $200 target. The company announced maintaining 2017 guidance, while reporting safety of employees and products and having sufficient inventory at its manufacturing facilities in Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

Aradigm Corporation (ARDM): Ladenburg Thalmann reiterates buy rating raising target from $7.50 to $10. The company announced FDA has accepted for filing with Priority Review its New Drug Application (NDA) for Linhaliq™ for the treatment of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFBE) patients with chronic infections with Pseudomonas aeruginosa (P. aeruginosa). Shares surged over 32% closing at $3.36, and a further 2% in after hours trading.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN): Morgan Stanley raises target from $28 to $47, with overweight rating. The company is collaborating with the Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study - ADCS, to evaluate a glutamate modulating agent trigriluzole, for the treatment of patients with AD and other neurological disorders. The company filed an IND for trigriluzole in obsessive compulsive disorder and a Phase 3 trial is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Spark Therapeutics (ONCE): SunTrust Banks reiterates buy rating, raising target from $85 to $95. The company announced the expansion of its gene therapy expertise with the appointment of Federico Mingozzi, Ph.D., as chief scientific officer.

Novan (NOVN): Wedbush reiterates neutral rating with target of $6. The FDA advised that an additional pivotal trial should be conducted after a guidance meeting regarding SB204 for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The stock presently trading at $5.21, hasn’t looked up since its drastic 76% fall in Jan.2017 on mixed results from 2 phase 3 trials.

Versartis (VSAR): Bank of America Corp downgrades from buy to neutral, while Citigroup downgrades from buy to neutral and also decreases target from $23 to $3. The stock closed at $2.45 eroding another 8.4% over its 86.6% crash of last week. The company had reported negative results in a Phase 3 trial assessing lead candidate somavaratan (VRS-317) for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

Company Ticker Analyst Action Rating Target Alexion Pharmaceuticals ALXN Leerink Swann Reiterates Buy $182.00 Amedica Corporation AMDA Maxim Group Downgrades Buy -> Hold Amgen AMGN BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Hold $199.00 Amgen AMGN Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy $200.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. - American Depositary Shares APOP HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy -> Buy $12.00 -> $14.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals ARNA Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Buy $37.00 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ARWR Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Hold $2.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S ASND Bank of America Corporation Reiterates Buy $34.00 -> $36.00 Axovant Sciences Ltd AXON Oppenheimer Holdings Reiterates Buy $30.00 Astrazeneca PLC AZN BNP Paribas Upgrades Neutral -> Outperform BioMarin Pharmaceutical BMRN Jefferies Group Reiterates Buy $116.00 Cellectis S.A. CLLS Jefferies Group Reiterates Buy $47.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation DVAX Royal Bank Of Canada Reiterates Outperform -> Outperform $26.00 -> $28.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals EIGR Oppenheimer Holdings Reiterates Buy $34.00 Exelixis EXEL Oppenheimer Holdings Reiterates Hold Flex Pharma FLKS Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Hold $10.00 Amicus Therapeutics FOLD Robert W. Baird Reiterates Outperform $16.00 Genocea Biosciences GNCA Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Buy -> Hold Heron Therapeutics HRTX Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Buy ImmunoGen IMGN Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Hold $5.00 Impax Laboratories IPXL Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Buy $25.00 Intuitive Surgical ISRG Wedbush Reiterates Outperform $1,060.00 Johnson & Johnson JNJ Citigroup Initiates Neutral -> Neutral $140.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation NLNK Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Buy $26.00 Novo Nordisk A/S NVO BNP Paribas Downgrades Outperform -> Neutral Ocular Therapeutix OCUL Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Buy $21.00 Opko Health OPK Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Reiterates Buy $16.00 Pacira Pharmaceuticals PCRX Mizuho Reiterates Buy $53.00 ResMed RMD Barclays PLC Raises Target Underweight -> Underweight $65.00 -> $68.00 Synergy Pharmaceuticals SGYP HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy -> Buy $15.00 -> $8.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals SPPI Jefferies Group LLC Raises Target Buy $9.00 -> $13.00 Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT J P Morgan Chase & Co Reiterates Hold Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT Oppenheimer Holdings Reiterates Buy Valeant Pharmaceuticals International VRX Deutsche Bank AG Reiterates Hold $19.00

Ticker Company Insider Title Value Traded NKTR Nektar Therapeutics Dir -$87,440 NKTR Nektar Therapeutics Dir -$139,008 NKTR Nektar Therapeutics Dir -$109,850 VSAR Versartis, Inc. 10% -$7,013,552

Ticker Company Insider Title Value Traded APEN Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. 10% +$685,390 APEN Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. Dir, 10% +$685,390 APEN Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. Dir, 10% +$685,390 AVDL Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc Dir +$50,215 CERC Cerecor Inc. Dir, 10% +$11,494 KMPH Kempharm, Inc CFO, Secretary, Treasurer +$1,133 SCYX Scynexis Inc CEO +$22,300 XENE Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Dir +$29,500 XLRN Acceleron Pharma Inc 10% +$27,586,904

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA) announced positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial assessing the safety, immunogenicity and efficacy of its Varicella vaccine against chickenpox. The primary objective was to evaluate the vaccine for preventing chickenpox caused by the Varicella-Zoster virus (VZV). Preliminary data showed an 87.1% immunity rate based on a single dose given to ~6,000 healthy children aged 1 - 12 years old. The company says it is on track to commercialize the vaccine by the end of 2019. Share rose up by 7% in the premarket in response to the announcement. Varivax from Merck (MRK) is a chicken pox vaccine approved in the US. This is a market worth at least $1bn globally.

NewLink Genetics (NLNK) and AstraZeneca (AZN) signed a collaboration agreement to evaluate the combination of Indoximod and AZN's anti- PD-L1 monoclonal antibody Imfinzi (durvalumab), in conjunction with standard-of-care chemo, in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. Indoximod is an orally available small molecule that inhibits an enzyme called indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase (IDO), a central regulator of local and systemic immunosuppression that allows tumors to avoid the body's immune response. Imfinzi recently failed a trial in stage 4 NSCLC, as we covered in an article.

A Phase 3 clinical trial, PINNACLE 4, assessing AstraZeneca's (AZN) Bevespi Aerosphere (glycopyrronium and formoterol fumarate 14.4/9.6 µg) showed a statistically significant improvement in lung function compared to its components as monotherapy and placebo, all administered twice daily via pressurized metered-dose inhaler, in patients with moderate-to-very severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The results will support marketing applications in Japan and China in 2018. Bevespi Aerosphere is approved in the U.S. for the long-term maintenance treatment of COPD-related airflow obstruction. A marketing application in Europe is currently under review with a decision expected in H2 2018. The US approval was in last year, and was based on the PINNACLE study where it showed similar better results over its mono-components and placebo. Bevespi Aerosphere is a twice-daily, fixed-dose dual bronchodilator combining glycopyrrolate, a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), and formoterol fumarate, a long-acting beta-2 agonist (LABA).

Exelixis (EXEL) announced positive results from a Japan-based Phase 3 clinical trial, ESAX-HTN, assessing esaxerenone (CS-3150) in patients with essential hypertension conducted by partner Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK: OTCPK:DSKYF). Esaxerenone is a non-steroidal selective MR blocker. The study met its primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in blood pressure from baseline to week 12. Daiichi plans to file a marketing application in Japan in Q1 2018. More detailed data from the study will be submitted for presentation at future medical conferences. Daiichi recently initiated a Phase 3 study, ESAX-DN, assessing esaxerenone in patients with diabetic neuropathy. Hypertension is a multibillion dollar market in Japan and the Asia-Pacific region.

The FDA approved Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) for the treatment of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have been previously treated with sorafenib (Bayers' NEXAVAR). The approval was granted under accelerated review status. The data supporting approval was generated in the Phase 3 Checkmate-040 study. The drug will compete with Bayer’s Stivarga i this indication, which was approved in April.

Aradigm (ARDM) announced that the FDA has accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) seeking approval for Orphan Drug-tagged Linhaliq (ciprofloxacin) for the treatment of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis in patients with chronic infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa under Priority Review. The agency's action date is January 26, 2018. Share rose up by 34% in premarket on robust volume allowing the announcement. The disease has 150,000 patients in the U.S. and over 200,000 in Europe.

Company Name Stock Offering Stock Pricing Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) $187 Million $37.00/share Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) $50 Million $6.50/share Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) $80 Million $8.50/share

Company Name Date of Earnings Announcement Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Sep 28, 2017

Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) reported its fourth quarter results with its EPS at $0.07. The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at $33.9 million. For the year ended June 30, 2017, Palatin reported a net loss of $(13.3) million, or $(0.07) per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of $(51.7) million, or $(0.33) per basic and diluted share for the year ended June 30, 2016.

