CenturyLink's Yield Is A Red Flag - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/25/17)

Market was wrong about Baozun's last quarter.

There are better drug companies than Valeant Pharmaceuticals to invest in.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, September 25.

Bullish Calls

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM): Cramer doesn't recommend tobacco companies, but this is a good stock.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN): "We like it because we had them on and I think it's a terrific situation. It's an e-commerce situation where a lot of people thought the last quarter wasn't that good. They were wrong. I like it."

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA): There are problems with the group but Axalta is good. Cramer prefers DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) though.

Bearish Calls

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL): Their 11% yield worries Cramer and he calls it a red flag.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD): It's not as good as MGM (NYSE:MGM) or Wynn (NASDAQ:WYNN).

MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK): It's up over 200% and has become hot. Let it take a breather.

United States Steel (NYSE:X): "Nucor (NYSE:NUE) is hard to own. I mean, I don't want to even go down the path of letter X. Nucor's got a good balance sheet and it's supposed to be doing well. No to US Steel."

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX): While CEO Joe Papa is doing a good job clearing debt from the balance sheet, there are better drug companies to buy.

