CenturyLink's Yield Is A Red Flag - Cramer's Lightning Round (9/25/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, September 25.
Bullish Calls
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM): Cramer doesn't recommend tobacco companies, but this is a good stock.
Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN): "We like it because we had them on and I think it's a terrific situation. It's an e-commerce situation where a lot of people thought the last quarter wasn't that good. They were wrong. I like it."
Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA): There are problems with the group but Axalta is good. Cramer prefers DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) though.
Bearish Calls
CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL): Their 11% yield worries Cramer and he calls it a red flag.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD): It's not as good as MGM (NYSE:MGM) or Wynn (NASDAQ:WYNN).
MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK): It's up over 200% and has become hot. Let it take a breather.
United States Steel (NYSE:X): "Nucor (NYSE:NUE) is hard to own. I mean, I don't want to even go down the path of letter X. Nucor's got a good balance sheet and it's supposed to be doing well. No to US Steel."
Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX): While CEO Joe Papa is doing a good job clearing debt from the balance sheet, there are better drug companies to buy.
