Thoughts On Monday's Smorgasbord Of Geopolitics

There was a lot going on Monday for anyone who invests with a global macro focus.

Ok, well needless to say, the geopolitical risk knob got cranked up to a Spinal Tap-ish "11" on Monday when, at an impromptu presser, North Korea's Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said that as far as Pyongyang is concerned, Donald Trump has "declared war."

Ri took it a step further and suggested that the North was fully within its rights to shoot down any U.S. war planes that buzz the country's coast.

That triggered an immediate (and pronounced) flight to safety across assets. Although the equity damage was mostly confined to tech (which had been underperforming of late anyway), the reaction in FX (FXY), gold (GLD), and Treasurys (TLT) was classic risk-off. Here's a snapshot of the reaction in bullion and USD/JPY:

Predictably, there was no shortage of soundbites from analysts calmly explaining that this is nothing to be concerned about, and as usual, there was at least one person trotting out the "you can't hedge a nuclear confrontation, so why try" line. To wit, from Edwin Gutierrez, head of emerging-market sovereign debt at Aberdeen Asset Management:

The North Korea situation is not exactly something that can be hedged easily in risk portfolios and we aren’t doing anything off the back of it.

I don't agree with that. For one thing, there's always a way to hedge, and even if there wasn't, you don't want to just come out and say "we aren't doing anything." That sets the stage for lots of angry client e-mail in the event what you've called "nothing" turns into "something."

Anyway, this actually isn't a post specifically about North Korea. Rather what I wanted to draw your attention to is the extent to which multiple geopolitical risks cropped up all at once on Monday.

I talked at length about the German election in a previous post. You can read that for yourself, but for our purposes here, suffice to say that there are two concerns: 1) the difficulties inherent in the coalition building effort, and 2) the better-than-expected performance of the far-Right AfD, who will now enter the Bundestag. That latter point has raised new questions about the long-term stability of the E.U., and in the process has served as a wake up call to anyone who was previously ignoring the Catalonia independence bid and the still tedious situation in Italy. Consider these brief excerpts from Bloomberg's Mark Cudmore (full note here):

The AfD’s strong performance in the German election and the lack of a clear coalition are both concerns at the margin, but they wouldn’t provide a sustainable headwind for the euro in isolation. Much more worrying is Catalonia’s planned independence referendum on October 1. Investors have been ignoring this story, but this week will see it take center stage. On the back of AfD’s performance in Germany, it’s a reminder that large swathes of the population remain unhappy with the region’s policies. And once again, it’ll be an excuse for euro-bearish financial commentators to hype up the risk from Italian elections next year.

Again, AfD's strong showing is amplifying two other potential geopolitical land mines, and when taken together, the whole thing again raises the specter of an E.U. breakup, something that everyone had largely stopped talking about after Emmanuel Macron handily defeated Marine Le Pen earlier this year in France. It has a kind of "back to square one" feel to it, and you can believe that Mario Draghi is paying close attention and weighing what it would mean for the ECB's efforts to normalize if something were to go "wrong" in Spain or, later, in Italy. More to the point, if peripheral spreads began to blow out again, there are very real questions about whether scaling back PSPP would be feasible (think: "whatever it takes" part 2).

And that wasn't all that happened on the geopolitical front on Monday.

We also got the Kurdish independence referendum in Iraq. I won't delve too deeply into the backstory on that (there's a full recap here), but it has all manner of regional implications and it of course infuriated Turkey's Erodgan, who threatened to "shut the valve" on the pipeline that transports oil out of northern Iraq through Turkey and ultimately to Ceyhan. That threat in turn caused Brent to spike to a two-year high:

It also drove Turkish stocks (TUR) sharply lower and weighed on the lira, which fell all day long...

This at a time when the Middle East is already on edge thanks to the ongoing spat between Qatar and the Saudis.

In short, this was yet another one of those days when everyone suddenly remembered that there is a veritable smorgasbord of geopolitical risk lurking in the background for markets.

Please do note that I am most assuredly not exaggerating the importance of the events listed above. If you Google any of that (i.e., the Catalonia independence bid, the Kurdish referendum, etc.), you will quickly discover that these are critical issues that you simply have to incorporate into your process if you invest with a global macro focus.

Macro is all about putting the pieces together, and while it's not always easy, you'll be a better investor for it.

