Lam Research Can Run Higher

Have a look at this graph:

And the surprising thing is that the shares of this company aren't actually all that expensive, even if they have really taken off in the past two years.

The company is of course Lam Research (LRCX), and they had another blow-out quarter (Q4), in fact a blow-out year as well in which shipments increased by 46% and revenues increased by 35.6%

Non-volatile memory is their biggest market with 59% of shipments.

The company has been on a run, with revenues rising steadily:

And margins steadily improving:

And this has continued this year. Operating income grew at twice the rate of operating expenses, even including a substantial increase in R&D spending. Cash from operations was a whopping $729M, up from $423M in the previous (March) quarter.

Can the good times continue?

The fundamental growth in the market will be there because of what is happening in the last several years is something special (Q4CC):

the special was the world of connectivity in cloud and advanced computation kind of showed up at the same time.

That is, it's not one device, it's many, and this isn't over yet, it's mobile and cloud and machine learning and other cutting edge applications and IoT, all demanding silicon and storage.

In the more immediate future, management does not have reasons to dispute claims by other industry watchers that the WFE (wafer fabrication equipment) market has reached $40B and this will be the new benchmark going forward.

It's not just market growth. Perhaps the best indicator of how well the company is performing is the fact that they are growing three times as fast as the WFE market. They've come a long way:

10 years ago, Lam was a single-product etch company with an addressable market of 10 to 15 percentage points of WFE that was itself a highly cyclical and relatively low growth market, very leveraged to the PC... We transitioned from a single-product company to a diversified multi-product and services company, extending from etch leadership into clean and the deposition markets. Combined with a strong focus on identifying and positioning ahead of key technology inflections in semiconductor device manufacturing over many years, we have added over 20 percentage points to our addressable market, which now exceeds 35% of WFE.

This faster than market growth has been ongoing for a number of years (until or slightly beyond the end of the decade, according to management) and management argues it comes from investing in new capabilities and products, which has increased their addressable market, increasing the part of WFE that they can sell into (now above 35%).

On top of that, memory markets remain tight, there is a structural increase in the demand for memory, especially non-volatile memory like multi-layer NAND flash, which will keep memory producers expanding capacity for quite some time to come.

Another tailwind is their service income, which rose about 40% on last year. This is simply the result of having a larger installed base, a larger breadth of products and services and the increasing complexity of products. So this tailwind is likely to last.

Management also explained during the Q4CC that it is a part of their business that generates lots of cash, is a little accretive to operating income on a percentage basis and:

doesn't need anywhere near the amount of investment that is required in the new equipment side. But what I really like about it, Harlan, is the broad base of it. It's got many, many, many engagements, lots of customers. It's just a very stable predictable business, and your characterization of an annuity is exactly right

China remains another great opportunity with the country lurching into becoming an important player in chips

3D NAND is where the company has a leadership position based on the strength in etch and deposition, from EETimes (our emphasis):

IC Insights expects flash memory capital spending to increase significantly in 2017, with nearly all of the new investment going toward 3D NAND flash memory technology. Samsung, SK Hynix, Micron, Intel, Toshiba/SanDisk, and XMC/Yangtze River Storage Technology each plan to significantly ramp up 3D NAND flash capacity over the next couple of years, and new Chinese players may enter the market, putting the likelihood of overcapacity in the market for 3D NAND over the next few year very high, IC Insights said.

For the more immediate future, here is the Q1 2018 guidance:

And management expects the quarter after that (Q2) to be even better:

we expect that December is likely the high point for both shipments and revenue in calendar year 2017

Risks

The familiar risk is of course the cyclical nature of the industry and whether supply is going to outpace demand at a certain time. What management said during the Q4CC was quite encouraging in this respect:

The second part of this is all about kind of discipline and balance between supply and demand, and every indicator we have, whether it's supply and demand, statements from a modeling point of view, whether it's ASPs, whether it's inventory levels, whether it's reuse strategies, whatever it is. I mean, the datapoints that we look to continue to suggest much more discipline than not... So, are there going to be ebbs and flows of investments? Always, but I think much less wild swings than was through in our history.

And they came up with some evidence to back that up:

memory industry capital intensity is on track to remain stable at approximately 20%, consistent with long-term averages and well below prior cycle peaks of 30% to 35%.

For Lam, most of the risk would lie in NAND Flash, since that's the biggest slice in their revenues, but the transition to 3D NAND is making this both difficult, especially for newcomers, and providing the company with a terrific opportunity.

There is indeed high capex in the industry, but according to management this should not necessarily raise cyclical concerns basically because of the increase in capital intensity of production. We're still quite a bit off the highs of previous peaks (Q4CC):

when we look at kind of capital intensity of memory at the segment level and look at kind of DRAM specifically, it's a long way from kind of creating kind of the anxiety levels that we think would be relevant to kind of cyclical imbalance.

Capex in DRAM is still below 2015 levels, according to management. Some of the same logic applies to NAND flash, with its complex tradition to 3D, requiring more capital, so increased capex spending does not necessarily translate one for one with increased capacity (Q4CC):

the trick for our customers obviously is making sure that the density in this case or the number of chips on the surface of the wafer goes up in proportion to the increase in kind of cost

And management concludes:

So, are there going to be ebbs and flows of investments? Always, but I think much less wild swings than was through in our history.

There is another risk that, as SA contributor Catalyst Technologies pointed out, wasn't really discussed during the Q4CC, which is the emerging Chinese competition.

Most investors think that China is an opportunity for the company, as it has embarked on a serious effort to get its own chips industry off the ground. However, there is no reason to assume they'll just leave it at chips production, and not also move into capital equipment.

This might well be a longer-term concern, but the amount of expertise that goes into this industry is very difficult to replicate in a short term. Much more difficult than the production of solar cells, which China has embarked upon successfully, so this isn't a good comparison.

While very difficult, it doesn't mean it will never happen, but if it happens it will happen gradually, like Lam Research itself gradually emerged as a leading edge player.

Valuation

There are a number of things to consider first:

The company has a very healthy balance sheet with $6.3B in cash and $1.78B in long-term debt.

The company has a dividend yield of 1%.

The company will produce $2B in cash from operations.

The company has a $1B share buyback program, of which roughly $300M remains.

The model management discussed during the previous analyst day (involving 25%, 26% op margins, $10 to $11 EPS power, 2019-2020 time frame) is already outdated and the company will put forward a new model at the November analyst day.

The reason is simple, with over $3 in quarterly earnings the company is already at a yearly $12 EPS run rate, a couple of years ahead of schedule.

Analysts expect FY2018 (which has already started in July) to produce $12.75 in EPS, rising to $13.63 in FY2019.

Valuation for Lam has held pretty stable on a backwards looking chart while ASML (ASML) has increased its multiple and KLA-Tencor (KLAC) has experienced a multiple contraction.

However, that picture changes when considering forward-looking metrics:

And on a price to sales ratio, the valuation has moved up considerably the last two years, but it's still cheaper compared to peers:

Only by a whisker on EV/EBITDA:

Conclusion

The company has considerable tailwinds still behind it. The WFE market keeps on growing, the company is likely to make further inroads in the market, and there is a considerable amount of operational leverage. Add to this their growing installed base with the accompanied increase in servicing income, and dividends and share buybacks and it amounts to a strong tailwind.

Valuations are a bit stretched from a traditional cyclical market perspective, but there are reasons to assume that the market is going through something which can be called a supercycle, an acceleration in the demand for silicon from a host of new applications and devices.

For now, it also looks like the industry is approaching these opportunities in a disciplined manner, partly the result of increasing capital intensiveness, which makes the arrival of a sudden return to overcapacity less likely.

This can always happen though, new (Chinese) entrants could upset the balance but this isn't likely in the near future, which is why we think the stocks of Lam Research have further to run, even if it might not quite be at the same torrent pace.