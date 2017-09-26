Should You Chase Anadarko?

Does that massive buyback mean more upside ahead?

Management has pledged to buy in 10% of the float (@ $2.5 billion worth).

On Thursday, Sep. 21, 2017, Anadarko Petroleum (APC) was the top performer in the entire S&P 500.

After the previous day’s close management announced plans for a massive stock buyback funded by $2.5 billion of cash on hand and cash flow from operations.

Friday saw a further gain, lifting APC to close north of $48. Traders saw the enormous buyback authorization as a kind of “put” option, lending strong long-term support to the stock price. APC’s YTD high was $72.30. It peaked above that level during each of the previous seven years.

Check out Anadarko’s dismal long-term track record, though, before jumping on board

To conserve capital, APC’s dividend was prudently slashed by 81.8% in 2016. Buy-and-hold types, dating back to Sep. 22, 2007, are still underwater. APC apparently deserves the low ratings Value Line assigned to it.

Anadarko’s balance sheet sported a hefty slug of long-term debt even before last week’s buyback decision. Almost all APC’s bonds have long maturities. That gives management the flexibility to dedicate billions to retiring stock.

The question becomes, if past returns were horrible why double down now? APC’s share count had actually expanded from 468.39MM in 2007, to 551.20MM in 2016. Anadarko traded as low as $28.20 in early 2016 without triggering a move of this type.

There have been no annual earnings since the oil price decline of 2014.

Anadarko shares are for traders only. There has been nothing but negative wealth creation over the past few years. Barring a major crude price increase there is no little hope for much better anytime soon.

People with a taste for risk, a bullish view on energy prices and a love of leverage are the only ones which might want to play APC right now. Even then, I’d advise taking profits quickly if you get the chance.

I’m typically an option seller but, if there was ever a time to buy calls versus owning shares, this might be it. The May 2018, expiration date series offers good risk/reward if you’re thinking APC could jump back to the $70s.

Near Friday’s close break-even on the $40 strike was about $50.85. The cheaper-to-own $45 and $50 strikes need APC to reach around $52.25 or $54.65 respectively to recoup their full cost if held to expiration.

I’m not a fan of these type plays but APC’s trading history suggests there’s a reasonable shot at a tradable recovery.

There are reasonable grounds for avoiding or buying. The choice is yours.

Disclosure: No positions in APC shares or options.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.