3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: September 26, 2017

Asterias inches forward yet again in spinal injury

On this digest, we've covered every step of Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSEMKT:AST) that we've seen with respect to forward movement in its SCiStar study assessing oligodendrocytic progenitor cells in patients with traumatic spinal column injury.

And the pace may seem glacial, but AST has inched forward bit by bit. Recently, we got another update from SCiStar. The regular data and safety monitoring board meeting was held, and the committee recommended that the trial continue as planned.

This represents a continuing sign that higher doses of the cells are not leading to unexpected toxicity issues. It is worth noting, however, that the DSMB at this point would not likely recommend the termination of SCiStar due to lack of efficacy, especially since the trial hasn't found any safety issues.

AST is a subsidiary of Biotime (NYSEMKT:BTX), and the OPC platform is being licensed from Geron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GERN), though GERN does not have a role to play explicitly in the development of this therapy.

Looking forward: It might seem quite fluffy to cover news like this, but it's a good example of a biotech letting its shareholder base know about its product, which I would argue is pretty important for a company at this stage in its lifetime, where it is betting heavily on a single program. Shareholders can become quite nervous, and any positive news keeps their minds at ease. The fact that AST has no viable competition means there aren't any major consequences I can imagine to the divulging of these DSMB findings.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals enters the breast cancer stage in an early trial

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) is a small-cap biotech hinging its fortunes on the development of one agent: a PI3K-gamma-specific inhibitor called IPI-549.

It's worth noting that disruption of PI3K signaling is a very active area of research in breast cancer, so it's no surprise that INFI is targeting this rich tumor space, where the company hopes targeting the gamma isoform specifically will have a major impact.

Currently, it only has one phase 1 study ongoing in advanced tumors, in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) nivolumab. This alone should probably prompt caution in investors, as you might (rightly) suspect that this program has a long way to go yet.

But INFI got a boost with the announcement that the company and BMY have opted to expand their collaboration. Specifically, patients with triple-negative breast cancer and no prior exposure to PD-1/PD-L1 therapy will be allowed to enroll, as opposed to the previous design which required progression on a PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor.

Looking forward: The implications here are really interesting to me. Phase 1 trials these days can look like very different beasts from what you expect. For example, this phase 1 trial originally intended to enroll almost 200 patients with advanced cancer. The fact that BMY has opted to expand the collaboration suggests that it has seen something of note. Though it's worth mentioning that nivolumab is currently being combined with just about everything under the sun, so it would be premature to assume it means an imminent partnership or buyout is in the works. We have not yet seen the end game for BMY in the immune checkpoint game with these collaborations.

Novocure's surprising gold star day

Few stories are quite as surprising to me as the tale of the little upstart device manufacturer Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR), which had a wearable device that supposedly treated cancer with magical electric fields, only to find that it works. Not only does it work, but it's safer than chemotherapy.

And not only is it safer, it apparently works better? In glioblastoma, NVCR has made a huge splash with these results in the past, securing approval for the first-of-its-kind tumor-treating field technology that is now being explored in a number of tumor areas.

But of course, approval doesn't mean the company has stopped development in glioblastoma. At a data presentation at this year's ASTRO meeting, NVCR unveiled results from a study combining the tumor-treating field technology with standard temozolomide chemotherapy in newly diagnosed glioblastoma.

And it turns out that adding the tumor-treating fields approach to chemo does not significantly increase toxicity.

But it does significantly improve overall survival, by 36% to be precise.

Looking forward: NVCR's device has already been approved for several years, but clinicians might be wary about taking up a new, odd technology into practice. This is why studies like these are important. Clinicians listen to evidence and guidelines. Guidelines are definitely going to more strongly recommend treatment options if there is a definitive survival benefit. This is crucial for uptake of the technology, which is by now demonstrating a clear improvement in the standard of care without a major increase in toxicity. So these results are excellent!

