Questions For Ubiquiti's CEO On Investor Day

Ten questions that the CEO should answer during the investor day on Tuesday. This story is far from over and probably just getting started.

Company CEO Robert Pera has not addressed any of the red flags that surround the financials.

Last week, Citron Research published a report detailing potential fraud at Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT). Since then, we have seen the CEO send off a series of tweets insulting Citron and mainstream financial media, yet he has not addressed any of the red flags that surround Ubiquiti's financials.

Robert Pera should answer these ten questions at his investor day on Tuesday:

Why have your cash balances held in the US not grown in proportion to your sales and expected margins in the US? [See appendix] Why does your cash balances overseas generate interest of ~0.2%, compared to 1%+ for peers? [See appendix] Whether it be the low returns on cash balances or a complicated worldwide distributor network, the company seems to have a need for a CFO. Do you plan on hiring an experienced CFO in the near future? Does Ubiquiti plan on expanding its board of directors in the future? What does this company look like in 3 years, and how do you expect to maintain industry-leading hardware margins as you move towards more consumer-based products, which require higher R&D, sales, and marketing expenses? Why did the company abruptly leave its San Jose HQ, and what happened to those employees and positions? Accepting that the company has a misunderstood business model, do you plan on breaking out products and segments so the Street can have more clarity into your business and understand where the margins are being generated? Why has Ubiquiti had such high turnover in its audit committee and financial roles? (6 audit committee resignations, 3 CFO departures, 1 CAO departure) Can you update on the performance of SunMax and AmpliFi (two recent product launches) and the expectations for FrontRow? Is all of Ubiquiti's cash in in Hong Kong, or is it spread among various countries?

Appendix - Details the reasoning behind Citron's questions. We detail the troubling issues with the reconciliation of cash.

Citron believes these questions are fair and deserve an answer. It is unfortunate that the investor day is only open to a select group of people chosen by Ubiquiti. This story is far from over and probably just getting started. Until these questions are answered sufficiently, the company still looks like a total fraud.

Cautious investing to all.