Trading Arbutus After Phase 2 Data: Part 2

About a month ago, I highlighted that it would be wise to start an investment in Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) ahead of phase 2 data from the 4th cohort Hepatitis B virus study. That can be read in a Seeking Alpha Article I wrote named "Trading Arbutus Ahead Of Hepatitis B Data". Since then Arbutus has gained 72%, and the new data released on Monday highlights the continued possibility of potential gains in the months to come. In my opinion, the new data once again reaffirms that efficacy with ARB-1467 is highly sufficient in patients with Hepatitis B. There is another catalyst opportunity on the way, because Arbutus will release more detailed data at an upcoming conference in October. This conference is known as the American Association For The Study Of Liver Diseases (AASLD).

Phase 2 Study Updated Data

The 4th cohort of the phase 2 study recruited a total of 12 patients, with HBeAg negative Hepatitis B. The 4th cohort was set up to be a bi-weekly dosing schedule. That is where patients received 5 bi-weekly doses of ARB-1467. One thing to note is that patients were always on stable nucleotide therapy while receiving ARB-1467. Whichever patient met predefined response criteria, was able to continue on ARB-1467 with monthly doses thereafter. The average reduction of HBsAg levels was 1.4 log. In the prior article, I noted how the majority of patients achieved a > 0.5 log reduction and how some achieved a > 1 log reduction of levels. In the newly reported data from the 4th cohort, it was reported that the average reduction of HBsAg levels were 1.4 log. That means that the addition of more frequent dosing, did cause a greater viral reduction for these Hepatitis B patients. At least 7 out of 12 patients met the predefined response criteria to move on with the monthly dosing portion of the cohort. Does this mean that the ARB-1467 trial can be construed as a final success? Definitely not, because more dosing will need to be done in order to improve upon HBsAg levels. The findings however are positive in that they are heading in the right direction. Since the beginning, each cohort has shown to reduce Hepatitis B viral levels. More of an analysis will be done by me when the full set of data is released in October. For now, these preliminary findings are positive. In addition, they allow Arbutus to do what it has always wanted to do. That is to create successful combination therapies for Hepatitis B. The CEO has stated on many occasions that successful treatments for Hepatitis B will likely come about as combination therapies. That approach can be show in the Hepatitis C space. That is where Gilead Sciences (GILD), Abbvie (ABBV), and many others pharmaceutical companies have come up with combination therapies to improve Hepatitis C cure rates. With the data on hand, Arbutus wants to initiate another phase 2 study in the fourth quarter of 2017. The purpose of this new study is to build upon these positive results. The company wants to explore its ARB-1467 treatment in combination with tenofovir. Tenofovir is marketed as Viread by Gilead Sciences, and is a nucleoside reverse transcritpase inhibitor (NRTI). For those patients that take the combination successfully, and meet a predefined response criteria they will also be treated with the addition of pegylated interferon. This combination treatment will be explored to see if continued viral reduction of Hepatitis B is observed. According to the press release by Arbutus, a successful result in this study could push the company to a late-stage study that could provide a pathway for approval.

Competitors

As noted above, Gilead Sciences with Viread is one competitor that Arbutus will have to contend with should it ultimately receive FDA approval. Gilead has another Hepatitis B treatment known as Engerix-B as well. Although, In my opinion a combination approach of ARB-1467, Viread, and pegylated interferon should potentially yield better results. That remains to be seen, and until then no final conclusion can be drawn. Still, this is a competitor that should eventually be watched closely. Another potential competitor could be Dynavax Technologies (DVAX). Whether or not Dynavax's HEPLISAV-B ends up as a competitor depends upon whether or not the FDA approves it. The potential approval of HEPLISAV-B can be read in a Seeking Alpha Article I wrote named "Dynavax: An Important FDA Update". That is another potential competitor that Arbutus will have to be on the lookout for should it receive approval in the future.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Arbutus Biopharma has cash and cash equivalents of $115.6 million as of June 30, 2017. The company believes that is has enough cash to fund operations for at least the next twelve months. Typically, biotech companies do not wait until near the end to raise cash. That means investors should expect some type of dilution in the coming months.

Risks

There are a few risks associated with investment in Arbutus Biopharma. The first of which is that the company is still in phase 2 testing of its lead hepatitis B product. That means it will be a long time before it will get its lead product to market. In addition, there is no guarantee that the combination study, that will be initiated in Q4 2017, will reach clinical success. In that case, the stock could face a sell off thereafter. The good news is that Arbutus has another HBV candidate in the pipeline, known as AB-423. AB-428 is a capsid inhibitor and its main function is stop viral replication in Hepatitis B. The downside is that it is still in a phase 1 study. Therefore, it is too early to tell if it will hold any potential value for the company in the near future.

Conclusion

Arbutus Biopharma's updated phase 2 data still shows an improvement compared to prior data. Creating a combination treatment of ARB-1467, tenofovir (Viread), and pegylated interferon might help reduce Hepatitis B viral rates in patients. In my opinion, the current course of the company remains on track with this newly released data. In other words, there is nothing to be worried about yet with respect to the results observed using ARB-1467. Full data from the 4th cohort of phase 2, to be released at AASLD in October, will act as another catalyst for the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.