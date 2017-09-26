Monday Was About Profit Taking - Cramer's Mad Money (9/25/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Monday, September 25.

There were two reasons for money rotating out of high flying names into stable stocks on Monday - tensions with North Korea and FANG stocks. The issue with North Korea has become a short-sellers best friend as North Korea said, "that our flyovers of North Korea amount to a declaration of war." FANG stocks are also going out of flavor on account of overvaluation.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) went down after news of involvement in Congress's investigation into 2016 election. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) came under fire yet again for being overvalued. "If you look through the old news clips, they're filled with premature obituaries of FANG. Everyone has been incredibly cogent. Every one's been wrong. That's why I like to keep one foot in the rocket ship and another on earth," said Cramer.

That does not mean that it will not be a good time to buy stable stocks Campbell Soups (NYSE:CPB) and General Mills (NYSE:GIS). Money flowed into General Motors (NYSE:GM) as well after analyst upgrade. Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and AT&T (NYSE:T) also rallied on Monday due to their high and stable dividend.

Some unloved names in retail like TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) also saw gains. Cramer's trust has a position in TJX. "Today was all about profit-taking in the winners and a love of the losers and I don't think that much more. Own some of both in a portfolio that's diversified not just by sector, but by riskiness, and I think you'll do just fine,' concluded Cramer.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT)

The stock of the small cap medical device company BioTelemetry fell more than 20% in three days. Cramer checks the bull vs bear case to find out if the stock is worth owning.

The company makes remote heart monitoring systems and they made a turnaround in 2016 after making acquisitions and a series of good earnings. A Wall-Street report gave it a target of $21 which led to a selloff.

"The bearish argument boils down to a pretty basic thesis: they believe the company's cardiac monitoring services division, which made up 80 percent of the business last year, is losing market share. It's just that these declines are being obscured by the company's many recent acquisitions," said Cramer.

However, strengthening to bull case, reports from Lake Street and Dougherty and Company attributed the slowing revenue to cuts in Medicare which will reverse soon. They expect the volume to grow single digit in the next few years.

"I've got to side with the analysts who've been covering the name for years rather than the naysayers at Off Wall Street. BioTelemetry had run a great deal, but thanks to the sell-off, I think you can get into the stock at a discounted price. I think it's worth buying, cautiously, of course, because it's for speculation only. It's a small-cap stock, even as the newfound negativity has created what may be an excellent buying opportunity," he added.

Where is the tax reform?

The Senate is trying to repeal and replace ObamaCare yet again and the President is busy tweeting about the NFL. Cramer wonders why no one in the congress is worried about tax reform.

"The White House seems like it still hasn't figured out what rates it wants, let alone what could possibly pass. They might as well be working from two different countries to solve the tax issue, and it's incredibly clear that Congress can't possibly tackle two things at once. Getting tax reform done in September turns out to be a pipe dream," said Cramer.

Each bill in congress is less thought out than the last one. Cramer found it laughable that the big six - House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn could agree on the tax reform.

"So September comes to a close and nothing of substance has been done in Washington. It's the ultimate do-nothing Congress, and now we've also got a do-nothing White House, at least until the president stops acting like a sports talk radio personality. In short, if you were hoping for tax reform from this government, all I can say is don't hold your breath," concluded Cramer.

Cramer's homework

Cramer came back with his homework for stocks he could not opine on earlier.

Jeld-Wen Holdings (NYSE:JELD): They are makers of doors and windows and have a good story to tell. However, Cramer found the company inconsistent and with a weak balance sheet. He would prefer Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Universal Insurance (NYSEMKT:UVE): Even if they are diversifying away from Florida, it's still a risky investment. Cramer prefers Travelers (NYSE:TRV).

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI): They are a small cap cloud-based AI company that looks intriguing. However, the stock is speculative and has rallied in last few months. It needs to cool off.

Off the tape

Cramer went off the tape to review the privately held company Stockpile. He interviewed co-founder and CEO Avi Lele to know more about the company.

Statistics show that number of Americans invested in stocks is declining. Cramer said Stockpile is democratizing investing money in the stock market by allowing buying gift cards as fractional shares in stocks.

"In the last eight years, the tide has been rising. The stock market has been doing well, but most of us don't feel rich, right? Because our ships have been in dry dock. They haven't been in the water. And here, to get into the market, I think the easiest point of access is to invest in something you know, something that you love," said Lele.

Consumers can open brokerage account with the app and start investing at $0.99 a trade. "They could check in on their stocks, they could buy things that they knew instead of mutual funds that were hard to grasp and they could place trades that came to my phone for approval. All of a sudden, an engaging experience was born. Just a few hundred dollars, but they had skin in the game." added Lele.

For instance, with $25, a fraction of a stock can be bought and the rest will be kept in a stockpile account. "I was at my dentist a few weeks ago, and dentists hate giving out candy. And I told him about the company and he said, 'Wouldn't it be neat if I could give out $1 stock cards to the trick-or-treaters?' And so I'm sitting there looking over here and saying, 'Well, Nike kind of goes well with Amazon, orange and black, you want to give those out?'" said Lele.

The app also has many lessons designed to teach stock, ETFs, diversification etc. "So it's a starting point, but then it brings you in and now you're not in dry dock," he concluded.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP): Cramer thinks Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Priceline (NASDAQ:PCLN) are superior companies.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY): Their drug complex is still intact. If it goes down further, buy more.

Solar Stocks: Stay away from the entire group.

How to hedge against foreign and domestic policy?: Cramer said the best way is to raise cash so that high quality stocks can be bought at lower prices.

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up.