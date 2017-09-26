Energizer Holdings: Chaos And Unprepared Consumers Will Reward Shareholders

The late comedian George Carlin stated that if you wanted to send the U.S. back into the dark ages all you had to do was eliminate electricity. Electricity powers nearly all that is modern in the U.S. and it is likely the country could not function in an orderly manner without it for very long. As our readers likely know, recent hurricanes have caused significant damage to the states of Florida and Texas along with Puerto Rico. Damage to such areas includes a loss of electricity and illumination. The effects of nature and human error remind us that the loss of electric power and light can happen at any moment. With this in mind, one should understand that a company such as Energizer Holdings (ENR) (a manufacturer, marketer, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, lighting products and auto care globally) provides products that will be used in everyday life and in dire circumstances. Despite the importance of ENR’s products, investors have sold off the company’s shares given their fears that Amazon.com Inc.'s (AMZN) selling of its AMZN Basics batteries will adversely affect ENR's market share and margins. Investors have also sold off ENR’s shares given revenue pressures as it repositions its product portfolio, which has also increased inventory levels.



ENR is likely to overcome any pressures from AMZN’s battery products given that consumers will likely continue to purchase the majority of batteries in retail stores rather than online. In our opinion, only a select and limited number of the most prepared and efficient consumers will buy multi-packs of batteries online to save money. From our personal experience growing up in New York, we see consumers generally unprepared for adversities despite their regular occurrence. For example, go to any food store the day before a snowstorm and you will see long lines of customers stocking up for food in the face of a storm that may be a day or two inconvenience. Further, go to any hardware store before such a storm and you will see long lines of customers purchasing snow shovels and rock salt in preparation even though such a storm is a regular and yearly occurrence. In other words, most customers are woefully unprepared in advance for emergency or day-to-day occurrences. The same is true for battery consumption. Whether for possible power outages or worn out batteries for flashlights or hearing aids, most consumers are unprepared in such a way that they are more likely to buy batteries at a store rather than online since they need such batteries immediately. Such consumer behavior allays our fears that AMZN batteries will damage ENR’s sales significantly.

Not only does consumer behavior support our positive opinion on ENR, but the company’s movement into adjacent battery related markets provides additional support. For example, a company named PowerKeep (“PK”) that designs portable, solar-powered battery packs became a partner with ENR to offer products aimed toward outdoor enthusiasts/rescue workers. To date, PK introduced four products in partnership with ENR. Such PK products include solar panels that can recharge a “power bank” in a period of hours, which can then be used to plug into a cell phone with a drained battery or charge batteries to power a flashlight/radio. PK products are useful following natural disasters whereby a city is without power for days. A person may also power a global positioning system device or a rescue beacon in the wilderness. PK believes most backpacks will have a place for a power bank or a power bank built in. In the coming months, PK will introduce other products with more panels/wattage under both the ENR and PK brands (designed for remote construction/remote living). We see ENR’s PK partnership as a positive extension of its brand to address power needs in a more-on-the-go and fragile environment where power is an absolute necessity. If PK products achieve success, we believe that ENR may acquire PK to bring PK’s innovative power supply efforts within ENR.

In ENR's latest quarter, its earnings exceeded estimates while its revenues missed estimates. As a result of its performance in the quarter, ENR increased its fiscal 2017 adjusted earnings per share estimate from $2.85 to $2.90. The company continues to push for growth through the investment in its strategic priorities of leading with innovation, operating with excellence, and driving productivity gains to position it for long-term growth. ENR has developed a solid innovation pipeline across its product portfolio. The company recognizes battery-operated device trends that include a new class of devices connected to the Internet of Things ("IoT") and how these trends play to the strengths of its broad product portfolio (including lithium and specialty batteries). Given such trends, the company sees an opportunity to realign and simplify its product portfolio to fully capitalize on such trends. ENR has begun initiating a strategy that emphasizes the parts of its portfolio that it believes are positioned best to succeed. The company is making portfolio changes to not only capitalize on product category trends but also to simplify its supply chain and streamline inventory which will enhance its ability to deliver long-term growth. Finally, ENR is also investing heavily in e-commerce to enhance its capabilities to drive growth.

Our View

Investing in out of favor stocks is never an easy task. The voices of negativity towards a particular stock are frequently loud and put forth with absolute certainty. In such circumstances, we first look for any insider buying. With respect to ENR, we saw multiple company insiders that made significant purchases of the company's shares in August 2017. When we see such insider activity, we tend to believe that such multiple insider purchases are indicative of where such insiders see value in ENR's shares. As noted above, the company’s shares fell to 52-week lows in recent months given the adverse issues set out at the beginning of this article. One of the driving factors in investors selling off ENR’s shares is that AMZN selling of its own battery brand will adversely affect ENR's market share/margins. As also noted above, investors have also shown concern with pressures on the company's revenue as it repositions its product portfolio, which has also increased inventory levels. ENR continues to make disciplined investments in innovation, its product portfolio, and productivity initiatives. In addition, the company also remains focused on improving margins and increasing free cash flow.

Whenever we see Wall Street investors and the financial media pushing a bearish narrative, we tend to become interested in investing in a stock. As noted above, we just do not see enough consumers buying AMZN batteries in all circumstances (especially last minute or emergency purchases) to damage ENR’s battery sales in a significant manner. Further, we see the company’s push into adjacent power-related areas such as their deal with PK as underappreciated by investors. As such, we believe that investors should carefully consider the company's shares and follow such insider purchases as it works to drive revenue/earnings growth through the above-identified efforts. ENR has continued to deliver significant earnings growth by excelling in the operation of its battery business and integrating its auto care acquisition. As noted above, the company's performance caused it to increase its full year 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance. ENR will continue to position its portfolio of iconic brands to best capitalize on market trends by reinvesting in its business and optimizing its product portfolio. While the company's approach to growing its e-commerce business will evolve, its strategies to grow in the space will be the same.

Earnings estimates for ENR for 2017 year is $2.90 and for 2018 is $3.03. We should note that estimates for each year have remained relatively steady. At ENR's current price, its forward price-to-earnings ratio is 15.80 based on the company's estimated earnings for 2017 and 15.10 based on earnings estimates for 2018. The company's shares have a dividend yield of about 2.4 percent (which is likely to be increased in coming weeks). We believe that ENR's shares represent value in the mid to low $40s. With this in mind, we believe that potential ENR investors should look beyond Wall Street’s current narrative about the company and follow company insiders and buy shares as close as possible to the purchase price of the multiple insiders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.