Ascena Remains A Buy Post-Earnings

Risks remain, but Ascena still appears to be well undervalued with the potential for 100%+ upside.

I wrote an article titled "Ascena: Sharply Undervalued After Sell-Off" in May and figured that with the company's earnings report today, it was time for an update. Please see the previous article if you'd like to see my full thesis, but this will be exclusively a look at what has transpired since that point. As I type, shares are currently trading at $2.50 after-hours:

ASNA data by YCharts

Q4 Metrics Better than Expectations

For a company with a market cap of $411 million, Ascena (ASNA) has a huge amount of sales with $6.65 billion in fiscal 2017. The fear was that weak mall traffic and heavy competition from e-commerce (Amazon) would lead to a sharp drop-off in sales. I thought a sales decline of around 10% was a possibility, as the third quarter admittedly showed very weak comps.

However, Ascena bounced back a bit in the fourth quarter and was able to report that sales were down just 5% in 2017 versus the prior year. The premium fashion segment, consisting of Ann Taylor and Loft, was particularly strong:

Net sales (millions) 2016 2017 Change Premium Fashion $2,331 $2,323 -0.3% Value Fashion $2,095 $1,950 -6.9% Plus Fashion $1,464 $1,354 -7.5% Kids Fashion $1,106 $1,023 -7.5% Total $6,995 $6,650 -4.9%

With premium fashion essentially flat YOY, the segment is performing very well considering the tough selling environment. Looking at the other segments, sales down ~7% is a lot better than the double digit declines some feared-- it appears the Ascena brands are not dead yet.

Comp sales were also sharply better than the -8% guided in Q3. Across the company, many areas appear to be showing signs of improvements:

(Source: Q4 supplemental earnings package)

The positive report was not limited to sales; nearly every category across the board was better than management guided in Q3. This inspires some confidence that David Jaffe and his team are being conservative with their estimates and that 2018 guidance can be taken seriously.

(Source: Q4 supplemental earnings package)

The operating income and gross margin beats are particularly intriguing. Strong profitability is an indication that the "Change for Growth" cost-cutting initiatives are working.

Earnings Call Highlights

From the Q4 earnings call, I thought a couple quotes were worth some discussion:

"While comp sales performance is several points better than our guide, we were not pleased with results and we will not be satisfied until we deliver positive, sustained enterprise level of comp sales. We continue to aggressively transform our company."-- CEO David Jaffe

It would likely have been satisfying for Jaffe to gloat that Q4 was a major win, considering the performance well above expectation. However, he chose to assert that he is not satisfied with one small win and will not rest until Ascena's boat is righted and the company returns to growth.

"We ended the quarter with a zero draw on our asset base revolver. Between revolver availability and cash, we currently have $826 million in liquidity.'-- CFO Robb Giammatteo

A high level of excess liquidity is not what you would typically see at a company that is about to go bankrupt. This is what the debt maturity schedule now looks like for Ascena:

The vast majority of the debt load is not due until after 2022, which gives the company plenty of time to delever. The company paid down $122.5 million on their term loan in 2017, and I expect more of that activity in coming years. Some investors are still professing that Ascena is a major short-term BK risk, but that is a take that I strongly disagree with.

"But from the transaction standpoint, the legacy Ascena segments, the Value segment, Plus segment, the Kids segment have ecom transactions up north of 15% and many cases into mid 20s. So we're seeing a strong customer response there." -- CEO David Jaffe

While it may still be a relatively small portion of the company's sales, solid growth in Ascena's e-commerce initiatives is an encouraging sign.

Updated Valuation

I updated my valuation of Ascena to reflect the new numbers, and the major change I made was to institute -5% growth through 2021 (with a 2% terminal rate). This is a shift from the -7% I posted on my last valuation, but could be conservative in reality if the company continues to see the type of improvement they saw in Q4. With the new numbers plugged in, my price target is upped to $6.56/share:

There is a lot of uncertainty involved in coming years, particularly regarding how macro trends will impact cash flows and how much management will be able to further cut costs. Regardless, a target of $6.56 leaves a sizable margin of safety and gives me confidence that there is further upside ahead.

Risks

I don't want to seem overly optimistic with this update. Investors should remember that traditional retail remains a very tough business, and that it is very possible Ascena has some more tough quarters ahead of them next year. While the improvements in Q4 are encouraging, we cannot guarantee that they will continue into next year.

Additionally, the factor that is probably most concerning to me is what could happen to Ascena if credit markets tighten. They have excess liquidity right now and seem to have the ability to roll over debt fairly easily in today's market, but if the US were to dip into recession that picture might change. Ascena as a smaller company with a higher amount of leverage would be hurt a lot more than larger firms in that scenario. I remain bullish on Ascena, but recommend that investors keep the risk perspective in mind.

Conclusion

I am very interested to see how high Ascena will trade tomorrow and in coming weeks. With a price target north of $6/share, I am going to hold my shares for the time being (barring a truly massive rally). Analyst upgrades could play a factor during this period.

For Ascena investors, I believe the key items to watch moving forward are the progression of continued cost cuts and performance in revenue and comp sales. Stronger numbers may increase the company's value higher, but even given today's scenario I stand by my recommendation of the company as a buy with potential 100%+ upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ASNA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.