Dan's Energy Digest 9/25/2017: Big Projects, Small Steps Toward A Cleaner World

September 25th was a fascinating day for companies operating in the energy space. As energy prices surged, a lot of players in the space followed suit. In fact, while I have not looked at every firm in the space, only one that I did see did not see a rise in its share price. In what follows, I will look at some news from some of the prospects I did look at, though, and give my thoughts on why these are positive and should make investors want to take them under consideration as potential prospects.

A quick review of oil

Before I get to the firms in question, I feel like I should give a very brief overview of what happened with energy during the day. As market optimism arose following months of general pessimism, the price of WTI oil surged to close up about 3.1% at $52.22 per barrel. Brent oil, which is trading even higher, rose more, growing in value by 3.5% during the day. This follows an earlier argument I made that the spread between the two types of crude should remain high and could possibly grow even further.

Some great news from Noble

One interesting energy company that I've been keeping an eye on lately is Noble Energy (NBL). Shares of the company moved higher on Monday, driven in part by the increase in energy prices, but another contributor, I believe, is the fact that management made a pretty nice announcement during the day. It seems as though capital expenditures dedicated by the firm have been more effective than previously forecasted, which ultimately means more bang for each investors' buck.

You see, according to management, output in the third quarter of this year is now forecasted to be between 352 thousand boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day and 358 thousand boe per day. This represents, at the mid-point, a rise compared to management's old guidance of around 10 thousand boe per day. Of this, oil will represent around 126 thousand to 130 thousand boe per day, while natural gas liquids will be between 161 thousand boe per day and 165 thousand boe per day. Natural gas liquids, unfortunately, are now believed to be weaker than management thought earlier this year but at between 63 thousand boe and 65 thousand boe, it's still a sizable production amount for the firm.

Management chalked this news up to a few things. Namely, they credited developments to nice volumes coming from the DJ Basin. Strong new well performance at its Wells Ranch and East Pony locations has been beneficial, with volumes up collectively by about 10%. Add to this the fact that output has been robust from the Gulf of Mexico and from the Eagle Ford, and that the firm saw a limited impact from hurricane weather earlier this month, and it seems as though the news by management is all good. What's more is that this third quarter growth, while it won't translate into an upward revision in output for the full year, is expected even with capex remaining flat compared to prior plans.

Exxon's getting clean

For ExxonMobil (XOM), energy is important but one thing the firm prides itself on is engaging in activities that help to offset some of their work from an environmental perspective. On Monday, management announced that XTO Energy, one of its subsidiaries, has just now implemented a new program that seeks to reduce methane emissions at its production and midstream facilities. The program in particular utilizes technology to engage in "enhanced leak detection", among other things.

Some of its technology was developed under its Midland Basin pilot and will consist of substituting compressed air for natural gas in its pneumatic equipment with the end goal of completely phasing out "high-bleed" pneumatic devices over the next three years, substituted by additional R&D, training of its employees, and more. As of the time of this writing, Exxon has more than 24 projects and pilots in operation today, so I suspect that more announcements of this kind will come about in the months and years to come.

BP hit a big milestone

While Exxon's news is more of a "warm and fuzzy" story and is unlikely to have a huge impact on the firm's operations from a financial perspective, the same cannot be said of what BP (BP) came out with today. According to management, the energy giant has started production at its Khazzan gas field in Oman. Through a 60/40 partnership (BP owning the 60%), the firm completed Phase 1 of this project. It's the largest such launch for the business that will take place this year and is the 6th out of seven launches slated for 2017.

Management believes that Phase 1, which will, at its peak, produce around 1 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, will be instrumental in order for the business to achieve its production goal of adding an extra 800 thousand boe of output per day by 2020. This output will come from 200 wells that will feed natural gas into a two-train central processing facility, but this is just the start of things to come. Once Phase 2 is completed, BP believes that production from the Khazzan gas field will rise to around 1.5 billion cubic feet per day. Over the lifetime of its presence there, it's believed that total output will amount to around 10.5 trillion cubic feet per day.

While my specialty is in oil, not natural gas, I do have a prediction here. While I wholly expect BP and its shareholders to benefit from this development, I do not think it is likely to be super profitable. This is because of the fact that, according to management, the Khazzan gas field will produce tight gas. This is gas that has, for a long why, been uneconomical to extract, but with recent technological progress, it can now be explored. Obviously, as technology improves, this type of work will become more appealing to BP and its peers, but I think it will never be as attractive as other projects the company has right now.

Two notable mentions

My primary focus is on companies in the oil and/or gas space, but I do like to focus to some degree on infrastructure firms that are exposed to energy. During the day, two such businesses came up with noteworthy announcements that, while not focused on energy, will likely prove beneficial for their shareholders. The first of these is Fluor (FLR). According to management, the company entered into a 50/50 joint venture with Salfa Corp. in order to provide the Spence open-cut copper mine in Chile with a 95,000 ton-per-day concentrator, as well as some other work. Management did not disclose what their share of this contract will be, but they said it will be booked in their third quarter financial results.

The other firm I would like to mention is KBR (KBR), also an energy infrastructure firm. During the day, the business announced that its Government Services business, known as KBRwyle, had landed a contract with NASA to provide research, as well as engineering for various products and services, to the International Space Station. The maximum value estimated for this project is $500 million and it can last for up to 7 years.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems as though it was a busy but productive day for companies with a foothold in the energy space. For some, like Exxon, the news is less material from a financial perspective, but for the others it was a reminder that the business are alive and chugging along. For obvious reasons, the final outcome of all of these announcements is hard to gauge, but I would say that they were all positive for investors moving forward. In fact, of the 43 energy firms I looked at during the day, not one of them had any bad news published. I see this as not only good for those involved, but good for the industry as a whole.

