Spark Gains Most Of All 'Safer' Dividend Utilities Per Broker September Targets

Analyst one-year targets revealed ten highest yield "safer" Utilities Sector stocks primed to get 30.82% MORE gain from $5k invested in the lowest-priced five than from $5k invested in all ten.

Besides safety margin, 'Safer' dividend Utilities dogs also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth to further bolster their dividend credibility. Total annual returns narrowed the "Safer" Utility list of 71 to 52 by excluding firms reporting negative return numbers.

13 of 71 Utilities stocks were deemed "safer" for dividends because they showed positive one-year returns and free cash flow yields greater than dividend yields as of 9/21/17.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Guess Top Ten Utilities "Safer" Dog Stocks to Net 2% to 16.45% Gains To August 2018

All ten of the ten top dividend Utilities dogs (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. Thus, the dog strategy for this Utilities group as graded by analyst estimates for July proved 100% accurate (the first ever was recorded in August by this dog catcher).

Ten probable profit generating trades were illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018:

Spark Energy (SPKE) netted $433.82 based on estimates from four analysts plus dividends less broker fees. No Beta number was available for SPKE.

Atlantica Yield (ABY) netted $141.88 based on mean target price estimates from six analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% more than the market as a whole

Rio Paranapanema Energia (OTCPK:DEIPY) netted $110.39, based only on dividends and no target price estimate from analysts, minus broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 354% more than the market as a whole.

NRG Yield (NYLD) netted $61.98 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from five analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 87% more than the market as a whole

NRG Yield (NYSE:NYLDA) netted $60.85 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from six analysts less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for NYLD.A.

Brookfield Renewable (BEP) netted $57.04 based on a median target price from fifteen analysts, plus estimated dividends less broker fees. he Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 76% less than the market as a whole.

Companhia Energética de São Paulo (OTCPK:CSQSY) netted $52.48 based on no median target estimate from any analysts, just dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 86% less than the market as a whole.

TTW Public Company Ltd (OTCPK:TTAPY) netted $34.77 based on estimates from no analysts, just dividends less broker fees. No Beta number was available for TTAPY either

Terna (OTCPK:TERRF) netted $34.54 based on no median target price estimate from any analysts, just projected annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 47% opposite the market as a whole.

Valener (OTCPK:VNRCF) netted $30.44, based on dividend alone, with no target price estimate from any analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 59% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 10.18% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten Utilities "safer" dividend stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility of 13% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Four of Five Industries Show "Safer" Dividends In The Utilities Sector

Five industries constitute the Utilities sector, and all five were represented by the 13 firms whose stocks showed positive annual returns and margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of September 21.

The industry representation broke out, thus: Regulated Electric Utilities (6); Independent Power Producers (4); Regulated Water Utilities (1); Regulated Gas Utilities (1); and Diversified Utilities (1).

The first four industries listed above populated the top ten Utilities 'safer' dividend team by yield.

13 of 71 Utilities Firms With "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 Top yield Utilities stocks culled from this master list of 71.

You see grouped below the tinted list documenting 13 that passed the Utilities dog "safer" check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of cash excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column.

Financial guarantees, however, are easily over-ruled by boards of directors setting company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases to shareholders.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks.

Total annual returns by positive results narrowed the 71 Utilities dogs list to 52 for this article. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is remarkable as a solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Brokers Expect A (12) 4.5% 1 yr. Average Upside and (13) An 8.75% Net Gain For Top 13 September "Safer" Dividend Utilities Stocks

Top dogs on the Utilities stock list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of September 21, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 3% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in the top ten August Utilities dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to rise by 4.6% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were historically most accurate for projected estimates.

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Dog Metrics Revealed A Sizable Bargain From Lowest Priced Top Ten Yielding "Safe" Dividend Utilities Sector Stocks

Ten "Safe" Dividend Utilities firms with the biggest yields September 21 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted (14) 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend High Yield Utilities Sector Dogs, To Deliver 13.32% VS. (15) 10.18% Net Gains from All Ten by September, 2018

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the ten "safer" dividend Utilities Sector pack by yield were determined by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 30.82% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest priced "safer" dividend Utilities dog, Spark Energy showed the best analyst augured net gain of 43.38% per their targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" Utilities dogs as of September 21 were:

Companhia Energética de Sao Paulo; Terna; Spark Energy; TTW Public Company Limited, with prices ranging from $4.03 to $16.12.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Utilities dogs as of September 21 were: Valener; NRG Yield (NYLDA); NRG Yield ((NYSE:NYLD)); Atlantica Yield; Brookfield Renewable, with prices ranging from $18.05 to $33.49. The low priced smaller Utility dogs finally had their way.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest "Safer" Utilities dog dividend stock research process. These were not recommendations.

