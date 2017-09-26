Geely: Long-Term Prospects Still Undervalued

Even though DCF analysis suggests that the shares are currently more or less fairly-valued, Peter Lynch's valuation technique indicate that more growth can be justified.

Recently announced China's ban of diesel and petrol cars could be a significant long-term catalyst as the company is positioned well in the EV market.

Since the beginning of the year, shares of Chinese carmaker Geely Automobile have risen by more than 200 percent.

Investment thesis

Despite the exceptional rally since the beginning of the year, Geely Automobile Holdings (OTCPK:GELYF), the owner of Volvo and dominant Chinese EV maker, still looks very attractive. Even though its shares seem to be fairly valued on the discounted cash flow basis, popular growth at a reasonable price conveys a message that more growth is to come.

China's petrol and diesel car ban

After several European countries such as France and the UK announced that they plan to completely ban new petrol and diesel cars by 2040, China quickly followed up. Earlier this month, the country's vice minister of the transport industry said that China had started the relevant research but it had not yet outlined a precise time frame. In a rapidly-rising billion people country like China, this is going to translate into a massive environmental relief and a long-term catalyst for the local EV industry. Needless to say, Geely is already a leading Chinese EV player and is making additional steps to become even more powerful. Earlier this year, Geely-owned Volvo has already stated that all its new models from 2019 onwards are going to be either hybrid or all-electric.

Accelerating fundamentals

Over the last four years, Geely's key income statement lines have improved considerably. Between FY2013 and FY2016, revenue grew at a CAGR of 20 percent and diluted earnings per share expanded at a CAGR of approximately 21 percent. In the most recent trailing twelve months, these rates then accelerated to 78 percent and 126 percent respectively, as measured by Reuters' financial highlights. This represents the biggest profit growth in 8 years which does not look like a one-off event. For 2017, Geely sees its sales volume target at 1 million units, representing a gain of around 31 percent over 2016.

A stock Peter Lynch would buy

Using Peter Lynch's earnings line valuation technique for the projection of intrinsic per share value of the company, I see Geely's upside potential still as very attractive. According to my model assuming 35 percent annual EPS growth and an average price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25x, the company's intrinsic value by the end of 2020 is forecasted to reach HKD$56. This implies roughly a 30-percent total annualized rate of return upside potential. Should the price-earnings multiple decline to 15x, the company's shares could still reach a positive annualized rate of return of more than 10 percent as can be deduced from the valuation output below.



DCF valuation

According to my DCF blended model, Geely's shares currently seem to be more or less fairly valued. Under the perpetuity growth method, fair value of the stock is HKD$16.6, assuming constant 35 percent revenue growth over the next five years, steady annual EBIT margin of 10 percent and terminal growth rate in perpetuity of 2 percent. Under the EBITDA multiple approach, the intrinsic value stands at HKD$28.35 if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple is around 10x.

The bottom line

To sum up, from a long-term perspective, Geely still appears very attractive. Not only is it trading with a PEG ratio below one, but it also seems to be ahead of its competitors in terms of preparations for the upcoming all-electric vehicles era. Therefore, I believe that buying the momentum in Geely's case now will almost certainly not show as a mistake in five years' time, but rather as an outstanding purchase.

Author's note: To bring similar articles to your attention, please consider subscription of my SA feed by clicking on the ''Follow'' button at the top of this page.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article has an informative purpose, expresses its author's opinion and do not constitute investment recommendation or advice. The author does not know individual investors' circumstances, portfolio constraints, etc. Readers are expected to do their own analysis prior to making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.