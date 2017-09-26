Quantitative Tightening? Should Income Investors Be Wary?

Here’s a chart that’s making the rounds. I saw it reproduced in three places in the course of my weekend reading, so clearly it has attracted a lot of interest from market observers. It’s from Top Down Charts’ Callum Thomas, and it shows inflows in to income ETFs in the era of Quantitative Easing.

The run-up doesn't represent only equities. It includes government bonds, securitized debt, bank loans, and corporate bonds. But, the author tells us that "a big chunk" of it is yield-focused equities, such as Dividend Funds, MLPs, REITs, and Utilities. If you’re among those who think domestic equity is reaching bubble status, this chart seems to say it’s not stocks broadly but income investments that are flirting with bubbliness.

Or at least that’s what the author would seem to have us believe. He goes on to argue that as the Fed moves from Quantitative Easing to Quantitative Tightening we’re moving into new territory, and those of us who are just looking for "a little extra income" from our investments will be facing “a potential nasty surprise” as QT takes hold.

Those of us who are in the cohort driving the trend in that chart, will want to consider the strong warning contained in that message. But as we do, let’s consider the full picture, and try to put this single observation into context.

I don't question the data. There is no doubt in my mind that the trend shown is real and there has been a massive movement of money into income asset ETFs. What I do question, however, is whether it means what Thomas seems to think it means. Understanding that this chart is describing what is happening in ETFs is important. Where I become skeptical is moving from this observation to the wide-ranging inference that there has been movement of funds into income-assets broadly at the scale seen here. The chart describes ETFs, not all income assets, so we need critical additional information before we can draw any conclusions about all income assets from it.

It’s clear to anyone who’s been paying attention that, in time frame depicted, the value of assets in ETFs, all ETFs, has grown at an exponential pace. What the author has done is pull one sub-set out of that flow of money into ETFs. In 2016, $265B moved out of US equity mutual funds and $236B moved into ETFs. That's practically a wash in terms of net inflows, indeed, the net flow is negative in this case. In the last decade, over $1 trillion has moved into passive US equity ETFs, largely at the expense of actively managed mutual funds. Unless equity funds are experiencing a unique trend and similar shifts are not taking place in income-asset ETFs, there is no reason to believe the same dynamics are not in play in the income asset-classes. So, the real question is not how much has moved into income ETFs, but how large is the overall shift from other investment categories into income assets broadly. Nothing in this chart makes that case because the author fails to provide us with a control group to show that something truly is different about income assets.

Mind you, I'm not arguing there has not been relative growth into income assets, because there is a lot of evidence out there indicating the this is, in fact, a genuine trend. But I very much doubt the actual growth shows anything like the growth rate some are inferring from this chart. That's because it tells us nothing about where this influx of money is coming from. If there has been a parallel outflow from, say, growth-equity ETFs, it may be a phenomenon worth paying attention to. But I’ve seen no evidence that such is the case. Just the opposite, in fact, as recent data are showing that the proportion of U.S. household in investment in stocks is now the highest its been since the late 1990's. That certainly does not indicate funds are flowing out of equity assets.

If, as I suspect, the chart is paralleling growth in ETFs across the board, it tells us nothing meaningful about income investments beyond investors are increasingly preferring ETFs to other investment vehicles which is hardly news. Yet Callum Thomas would have us to believed it is “the purest display of the great search for yield as you can get.”

One can almost always find a chart of something to bolster a case. It seems to me that writers who a making a case for bearish macro outlooks are especially prone to taking isolated data sets and using them to generate fear among their readers. Fear sells. You can see that on a daily basis on the front page of financial websites where the resident permabears generate article after article that rise to the top of the page. It's sort of a cottage industry.

So, while it may well be that there has been movement into income assets, by itself this chart gives almost no evidence supporting that view. Let alone “the purest display” of its truth.

The Real Question for the Income Investor

For many, retirees especially, income investing is not a matter of looking for "a little extra income" from our investments; it is our income. We can't just decide to rotate out of income investment assets in the same way one might decide to rotate out of a sector.

What then is the message here for income investors? What I see in this chart is a massive influx of investor money into passively managed ETFs. Passive management is, in my view, a fine strategy for the equity investor, but I’m less convinced it is the best approach across this broad range of income assets.

And Some Answers

What I, as an income investor, am going to be looking for as we shift from QE to QT is management that is prepared to deal with a changing environment, one where bond yields are moving up and that movement starts taking a toll on interest rate sensitive asset classes. My view is this is not a category where passive management is going to provide an investor advantage. I want experienced management with a long-term track record. It won't come as cheaply as passive management, but quality management is never cheap and I'm more interested in quality than penny pinching, especially in difficult times.

One of the places I’d be looking is multi-sector credit, especially non-agency credit. The category provides opportunities for agile management with the expertise to go beyond merely buying and selling bonds. A clear leader is PIMCO and its CEO, Dan Ivascyn, who has long managed the largest actively managed U.S. bond fund, PIMCO Income Fund (PIMIX). And his record there has been outstanding as seen in this five-year chart that puts PIMIX against the passively managed giants of bond ETFs: iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corp Bond ETF (LQD) and iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond ETF (HYG).

Good as that performance has been, two of Ivascyn’s multi-sector, closed-end funds, which are heavily invested in non-agency credit, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) and PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income (PCI), have been beating PIMCO Income Fund by a factor of three over the last two years.

Both of these names are well known to income investors, but what many may not realize is that, unlike the vast majority of closed-end funds, they have recently seen a bit of enhanced movement in their discount/premium status. PCI is discounted at -2.5%, and PDI has seen its premium drop from over 8% to about 6%, although both are trending upward once again. Both are paying over 8.5%.

A second place I’d consider for income in a post-QE era is convertible securities. And again, I’d be looking for experienced managers with strong track records, not passive management. Calamos fits the bill here and Calamos Global Dynamic Income (CHW) is a top choice with about a third of its portfolio in global convertible securities. The fund’s recent performance matches PCI’s and is paying over 9% right now.

CHW is among the large group of closed-end funds that have been giving up discounts over the past year or more, so it may not be as well valued as PCI, but it is a fund worth paying attention to when shopping for income in the face of all those inflows into passive income ETFs.

CHW is a global fund, primarily developed markets. If QT is going to be the order of the day from the Fed, global markets are going to be increasingly more attractive for income opportunities. My preference is for developed markets for all but the short term. Emerging market debt is a category income-investors have been flocking to in their quest for yield. But this is an area I’d be paying especially careful attention to because I think they will be among the first to suffer consequences from QT. Their yields will gradually become less attractive as domestic bond yields start moving upward. I’m not saying it’s time to rush for the exits on EM debt, but it may be worth considering where those exits are going to be when you need them.