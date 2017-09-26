Ethanol Margins March To A 9-Month High

Corn ethanol operating margins rose to a 9-month high this month, alleviating investor concerns about the sector's health that had become particularly pronounced over the summer. This is a notable turnaround since July, when a couple of big Q2 earnings misses by independent producers prompted substantial share price turmoil (see figure). While the share prices of The Andersons (ANDE), Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE), Pacific Ethanol (PEIX), and REX American Resources (REX) are all trading for less than at the beginning of July, they have staged impressive rallies from their August (or, in the case of REX American Resources, September) lows (see figure).

GPRE data by YCharts

As I wrote back in July, shortly before the earnings reports started rolling out, the Q2 numbers were unlikely to be attractive, given the combination of volatile commodity prices and regulatory uncertainty that was present throughout the quarter. The numbers that were ultimately reported were especially bad, however, with The Andersons, Green Plains, and Pacific Ethanol all missing the analyst consensus estimates by large margins. Producers were negatively affected in part by regulatory turmoil at the federal level that in turn contributed to lower production margins across the board.

The good news for investors in the aforementioned firms is that margins have rebounded even as the regulatory uncertainty has been reduced. The resignation of activist investor and refinery owner Carl Icahn from his position as a "special advisor to President Donald J. Trump on issues relating to regulatory reform" in the middle of August signaled the end of his attempt to change the revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2] biofuels blending mandate in a way that would have benefited refiners. The news was greeted as a positive development by ethanol producers, given their opposition to Mr. Icahn's proposal. The prices of Renewable Identification Numbers [RIN], as the tradable compliance commodities that underpin the RFS2 are known, have returned near their pre-Icahn highs after falling by as much as 64% in response to Mr. Icahn's White House appointment (see figure). While ethanol producers do not directly receive value from RINs due to the mechanisms by which the mandate operates, higher RIN prices result in increased demand for ethanol since new RINs only enter the market when biofuel is blended with refined fuels for retail.

Source: EcoEngineers (2017)

The other big Q3 development was the shuttering of a large fraction of Gulf Coast petroleum refining capacity after Hurricane Harvey stalled over the Texas coast. The unexpected and persistent shutdowns caused the price of gasoline to rise sharply against the price of crude, boosting refining margins for several weeks and, by extension, refiners' share prices (see figure). Other things being equal, higher gasoline prices in turn result in higher ethanol prices, and while the latter did not experience the former's late-August spike, ethanol is 7% more valuable now than it was a month ago. Moreover, the RFS2's renewed certainty has caused ethanol's price premium over gasoline on an energy-equivalent basis to rebound from its Q1 lows to around 45% today (see second figure), continuing an unprecedented trend. This premium is especially important when the price of gasoline is low as it enables ethanol producers to justify the production volumes necessary for the blending mandate's volumes to be achieved.

CRAK data by YCharts

Ethanol price compared to gasoline price on energy-equivalent basis. Sources: CARD, EIA (2017)

An additional concern that afflicted ethanol producers earlier in 2017 was that of restraints on trade. U.S. ethanol exports have been especially strong since 2013 as a severe multi-year drought has affected Brazil, reducing that country's ability to meet both global demand and its own blending requirements. The Trump administration's anti-trade sentiment, combined with the actual imposition of import tariffs by Brazil last month to prompt worries about the ability of the international market to absorb excess U.S. production. While Brazil's recent move has done little to alleviate this, it should be noted that U.S. ethanol exports were on track through the first half of 2017 to achieve a new annual record. Moreover, while the volume moving to Brazil is likely to decline during the second half of the year, Canada and India are proving to be strong sources of demand. Brazil's new tariff could prevent U.S. exports in 2017 from actually setting a new record, but the total volume is still likely to be high compared to previous years.

Taken together, these developments prompted corn ethanol producers' return over operating costs, as measured by Iowa State University's Center for Agricultural and Rural Development, to reach a nine-month high earlier this month (see figure). Moreover, while wetter-than-average weather in the Corn Belt earlier this month resulted in a slow start to the harvest, recent hot weather is enabling harvest progress to catch up with historical norms, in turn keeping corn prices near multi-year lows. While producer share prices remain below their summer highs, let alone those from the first half of the year, conditions are certainly improving as Q3 draws to a close.

Source: CARD (2017)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.