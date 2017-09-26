Enphase Energy And The Potential Impact Of Hurricane Suniva

The ITC decision on Suniva’s complaint last Friday raises the threat to the next level. This doesn’t mean we have a Category-5 hurricane approaching, but it is cause for concern. The ITC’s remedy phase now begins and a recommendation will head to the President’s desk by November 13th, and then the President has 60 days to announce a decision. The tariff recommendation could result in new windows opening for solar, and for Enphase (ENPH) itself, but it could also close windows, too; it remains to be seen what will truly happen.



• The tariff could spawn embedded microinverters or optimizers in panels as a standard, thereby bringing the cost up to ~$1.00 to $1.10/Watt allowing AC Modules from Jinko Solar (JKS), LG Solar and others, to enter the U.S. without really being affected by the legislation. This could cause a “gold rush” for companies like Enphase and other MLPE players, such that panels would have electronics embedded in order to “beat” the tariff. Remember that the ACM is a single SKU, so it wil have a single $/W line in the airway bill, which gets counted. For companies like APS with 2 panels-per-inverter, the tariff would cause an instant disadvantage. Nevertheless, with the evolution of solar truly being the combination of electronics with the solar panel, the tariff could be a catalyst bringing about that marriage that much more quickly.



• The tariff could push panel sales in Watt NOCT instead of Watt STC, and then the AC nameplate would be much higher than DC panel nameplate ratings without the integrated MLPE; this would elevate ACM’s into a “high-performance” arena, a preferred choice category.

• The tariff could cause companies such as LG to move manufacturing to the USA, as hypothesized by Vishal Shah, Managing Director covering alternative energy at Deutsche Bank, North America; this would take 6 to 9-months, and therefore, would only cause a temporary price increase for solar, not a catastrophe.



• The tariff could cause installers to absorb the cost, and reduce soft costs to compensate. For Enphase Energy, a leader in the residential solar arena, a tariff might not effect them as much as it would solar companies relying heavily on utility solar. According to Shah, with residential solar “module costs are only about 12% of total installed costs — a tariff would have a minimal impact (~6-8%) on costs which could likely get offset by lower customer acquisition costs” aka soft costs.



In an article 4 months ago, I stated that Enphase’s 3 partners would produce AC Modules and raise the evolution of microinverters to the next level giving Enphase a competitive advantage over their optimized-string nemesis; since then, LG and Jinko Solar have each come out with highly-competitive AC Module products touting Enphase’s latest IQ microinverters. Enphase’s third partner, SolarWorld, has not released an ACM panel as of yet, but the possibility is still on the table. Regardless, other partners have entered in the foray since that writing — Waaree Energies of Mumbai, India, and Mission Solar Energy in San Antonio, Texas, and more partners expected soon.



If the AC Modules trend continues like it has for SunPower (SPWR) — (Q4 2016, Q1 2017), then for Enphase, which is now up to 6 panel partners and growing, this is very positive karma, for it increases Enphase’s marketing muscle every time a new partner is added, and it does so free of charge. If you recall, SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) and SolarCity partnered back in 2014, and that single relationship helped foster a very successful rise for SolarEdge; in Enphase's case, there are multiple partners and the momentum for more.



Enphase CEO Badri Kothandaraman recently discussed with GTM that Enphase plans on taking the company global; instead of reaching a market of 4GW TAM, Enphase will try to reach the entire 10GW SAM market. Partnering with multiple panel manufacturers around the world such as Jinko Solar, LG, Mission Solar Energy, SolarWorld, Tindo Solar and Waaree Energies will help them with their plans. AC Modules may not be the total product portfolio for Enphase, but they are surely going to help get Enphase’s foot in the proverbial door to many new markets in Asia, Africa, Germany, Japan et cetera. The new IQ7 microinverter, set for release in Q1-2018, will allow Enphase to enter those markets, and it will further simplify Enphase’s microinverter product line, so instead of having to support an S-280 in the USA, and an S-230 and S-270 in non-USA regions, Enphase will only have to support a single product — hence explaining the IQ7 which has been touted as the first “universal SKU” product from Enphase. Supporting a single product verses multiple central string inverter models makes incredible financial sense.



Just reviewing some of the existing and new partnerships which Enphase has forged should build confidence for the investor. Jinko Solar is the global leader in solar panel manufacturing, and having Jinko partner with Enphase is a powerful statement on the microinverter product, its quality, its value, and most importantly, its reliability. Waaree Energies is the largest solar manufacturer in India, and their recent partnering with Enphase further attests to the quality and value of Enphase’s microinverter product. These partnerships demonstrate exactly how Enphase will execute its plan to reach that entire 10GW market. Speculating a 30% share of the 10GW market would mean approximately 3GW per year or 10M inverters or approximately $800M revenue — which would bring the company’s market cap potential somewhere around ~$1B. It is no wonder why TJ Rodgers invested in Enphase, and maybe, just maybe, Enphase Energy is TJ Rodgers’ SunPower 2.0.



With new management in place, signs of true fiscal discipline at the company are showing. For example, Enphase wasn't a sponsor at SPI Las Vegas this year and didn’t have a booth on the exhibit floor. Two years ago when SPI was in Los Angeles, there were huge booths, coffee bars, parties, et cetera, basically a huge expense for the company. The previous CFO Kris Sennesael, who boasted about Enphase being cash-flow positive by Q1-2017 before jumping ship, mentioned Enphase “would have had a profitable quarter if it weren't for the SPI expense of about 1.5 million”. Furthermore, Enphase’s not having a booth at the show really wasn’t a major loss, for Enphase’s partners, LG, Jinko Solar and Mission Solar Energy all had booths, and they all had Enphase microinverter-integrated AC Modules on display; having your partners sell your product is much more powerful marketing than selling it yourself, and this is a new luxury which Enphase did not have 1 year ago.

The microcosm aforementioned is not only a sign of true fiscal conservatism, but one of operational expertise and hardcore discipline, and this relatively new type of management should lead to Q3 positive cash flow and then onwards to a Q4 non-GAAP profit. The continuing government interference with FiTs and tariffs continues to impact business planning of renewable energy companies, but the global partnerships being forged by Enphase will insure them through this stormy weather. Could government interference spawn a rush for integrated MLPE? I sure hope so. Whichever way the bureaucracy decides, clearly, integrated MLPE is here to stay, and the installer world is waking up to ACM's. The fact that major manpower savings with faster installs is being touted using ACM’s is key. If ACM’s can allow for solar installation crews to perform 2 installs per day, then ACM’s will dominate. In the words of a marketer who had attended SPI in Las Vegas — “Installers just like Enphase’s products. They prefer Enphase. They prefer simplicity”. Months ago, I questioned whether ACM’s can save Enphase Energy, but now it is clear to see that ACM’s will enable Enphase to ride the coattails of its partners and expand globally into markets it has never been before.

