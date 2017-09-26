Medtronic Has Pulled Back, Offering Investors An Opportunity

Shares of the medical device company Medtronic (MDT) have recently pulled back offering investors an opportunity to buy shares of the dividend aristocrat at prices 11% below its most recent high made back in June. This article will outline the most recent dividend increase, new developments, quarterly earnings, and the technical picture of Medtronic.

Medtronic increased its dividend $0.03 last quarter and it now pays out $0.46 per share quarterly. This was the 40 th consecutive year that Medtronic has increased its annual dividend to shareholders. Medtronic currently offers a dividend yield of 2.31% which is higher than its peers of Abbot Laboratories (ABT) 2.02%, Becton Dickinson (BDX) 1.51%, and Stryker (SYK) 1.21%.

There have been a couple of events in September that have contributed to Medtronic’s stock declining. First, Medtronic issued a voluntary recall on a disposable device that is used with the company’s insulin pump. This device can cause an overdose of the issued drug. So far there have been no deaths reported with the malfunctioning of the disposable device. Secondly, Hurricane Maria’s impact on Puerto Rico has caused Medtronic, and other companies, to close their facilities on the island. The extent of the impact to Medtronic is still undetermined at this time.

Medtronic’s most recent quarterly earnings report came out on August 22nd. This was the first quarter for fiscal year 2018. Medtronic had revenues of almost $7.4B and earnings per share (non GAAP diluted) of $1.12. Revenues came in $100M less than analysts’ expectations while earnings per share came in $0.04 higher than analysts’ expectations. Revenues increased by 3%.

Medtronic operates four business groups: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Therapies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group. With the exception of the Diabetes Group which had a 1% decline in revenues, the other business groups saw revenue gains for the quarter.

Positive items that happened in the first quarter were the closing of its most recent sale of some of its supply lines to Cardinal Health for $6.1B and an improvement in its operating margins by 250 basis points. The proceeds from the $6.1B sale of supply lines to Cardinal Health will most likely be used to pay off debt, however the sale is expected to reduce Medtronic’s adjusted earnings by $0.18 for the full fiscal year ending April, 2018. The improvement in operating margins are a result of Medtronic continuing to receive synergies from its merger with Covidien which was completed in January, 2015. Another positive development was that emerging market growth continues to be in the low double digits. Growth in emerging markets is one of Medtronic’s three long term growth strategies along with therapy innovation and economic value. Economic value is partly derived from the synergies of the Covidien merger mentioned above.

Guidance for FY 2018 is a constant currency growth in revenues of 4-5% and a constant currency EPS growth of 9-10%. Medtronic also sees several new product launches this fiscal year which should bode well for Medtronic shareholders and is part of their therapy innovation growth strategy mentioned in the previous paragraph.

Free cash flow for the quarter was $459M or about 6% of revenues for the quarter. This type of free cash flow generation makes Medtronic a cash cow which is what allows a company to continue to increase its dividend, buy back shares, pay down debt, and invest in the growth of its business. As previously mentioned, Medtronic increased its dividend for the 40 th consecutive year. In the quarter Medtronic also spent just over $1B in share repurchases. Recently, I wrote about another company, JM Smucker (SMJ) that is a cash cow selling at a discounted price.

On a technical basis the stock does have its challenges. See Chart 1 below

Chart 1 – Medtronic Weekly Chart

Technically, the chart does not look too great. Both the 10 week and the 40 week moving averages are sloping downward and the 10 week moving average is below the longer term 40 week moving average. However, Medtronic recently made a new high. Consequently, a series of higher highs and higher lows are still in place indicating an uptrend.

Recent news events and slightly lower revenues from its most recent quarter have put a hit on Medtronic’s stock price. However, the company has new product launches expected this year, more free cash flow on the way, and debt reduction on the horizon. Consequently, value investors and dividend growth investors have an opportunity to buy a quality cash cow company at a discounted price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.