General Dynamics To Thrive Because Of Rocket Man

The conflict with North Korea is likely to be an ongoing concern.

North Korea is threatening to test a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean. This shows that Kim Jong Un and North Korea are not likely to back down on their missile and bomb tests going forward. With this situation in mind, I think the defense companies will continue to get contracts to protect the United States and its allies.

I recently wrote about how the defense companies that make missile defense systems will benefit from this ongoing situation. That article can be read at this link. Now, I’m focusing on how General Dynamics (GD) will be a likely beneficiary of this conflict.

Lucrative Contracts

General Dynamics just received a $5 billion contract from the U.S. Navy to complete the design of the next-generation ballistic missile submarine known as the Columbia-class submarine. The contract amount equates to 16% of the company’s expected 2017 revenue of $31.2 billion (consensus).

The Columbia-class submarines are nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarines that are designed to ensure a second strike capability in the event of a nuclear attack on the U.S. These subs will be a key part of the U.S. defense system to help deter rogue nations such as North Korea from engaging in a nuclear war.

source: globalsecurity.org

The Columbia-class submarines are designed to have a 42 year service life. So, this project will be a long-term multiple-decade plan for the U.S. defense strategy. General Dynamics is likely to get more contracts from this segment over time as the U.S. maintains and upgrades its marine-based defense systems.

The Columbia-class submarines are part of General Dynamics’ Marine Systems segment. The company has two other segments that can also thrive with the world’s ongoing threats: Combat Systems, and Information Systems/Technology [IS&T].

The company also has an Aerospace segment, which is primarily focused on business-class jets. So, I won’t focus on that segment for this article.

The IS&T segment received a $170 million contract earlier this year from the Defense Intelligence Agency [DIA] for a variety of cyber security services. Some of the services provided under the contract include incident detection, cyber security engineering, and response/threat fusion services.

I expect the IS&T segment to be awarded more contracts in the future. Pentagon officials have spoken about the importance of cyber defense. The officials mentioned their efforts to increase deterrent defense forces for North Korea’s continual nuclear and missile threats. The Pentagon also mentioned threats such as Russia, China, Iran, and ISIS as ongoing threats that cyber security can help address.

With multiple threats from various countries and terrorist groups, spending on cyber security is likely to remain strong. I expect General Dynamics to be one of the beneficiaries of the ongoing efforts to combat cyber security issues. GD offers solutions that can help fight cyber threats and help the U.S. remain a step ahead of our enemies in this space.

The Combat Systems segment may not be used much for the North Korea situation. However, it is likely to benefit from overall strong defense spending. The Combat Systems segment’s battle tanks, combat vehicles, and ordnance/tactical systems can be used in the ongoing conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

GD received a $311 million contract earlier this year to upgrade the Army Abrams tanks. More recently a $270 million contract was awarded to the company to produce 45 Abrams M1A2 SEPv3 tanks.

I expect the company to be awarded new contracts in the future for this segment. Technology for communications, reliability, and fuel efficiency advances over time. Therefore, GD is likely to be awarded new contracts to ensure that the latest technology is installed. I see General Dynamics as a trusted name that has a history of delivering high quality combat products.

Potential Acquisition in the Future

General Dynamics has a strong history of making acquisitions over the years. Earlier this year, the company acquired the Electronics and Communications Division of Advatech Pacific. This added to GD's Cyber security business.

Given their history, I think General Dynamics always has its eye out for business enhancing acquisitions. For example, the company could be looking to acquire a defense aerospace business. Currently, GD's Aerospace business produces business jets. So, adding a defense-based aerospace business would be a strategic fit given the multiple threats that the world faces.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (AJRD) is an example of a good potential target for General Dynamics. AJRD produces propulsion and booster systems for missile defense. So, an acquisition of AJRD would give GD exposure to missile defense, which is important for the current threats coming from North Korea.

The Risks

If the current situation with North Korea cools off, the demand for defense products could be reduced. I don't think there is a high probability of this happening any time soon. However, it is possible that North Korea would be hurt by sanctions over time and stop testing missiles as a result. If this happened, the U.S. might consider reducing the defense budget.

Valuation and Outlook

General Dynamics is trading below the other large cap defense stocks. Here’s how the company’s compares to its peers:

General Dynamics Lockheed Martin (LMT) Northrop Grumman (NOC) Raytheon (RTN) Boeing (BA) Forward PE 19.5 21.7 20.8 21.7 23.6

Data source: finance.yahoo.com

The average forward PE of the five companies is 21.5. General Dynamics is trading 9% below this average. I do think all of these companies will perform well in the current global environment. General Dynamics is a more attractively valued stock. So, GD has more room to rise as the company achieves its earnings growth.

General Dynamics’ strong ROE of 29% and ROIC of 21% can help drive earnings growth. The company is expected to grow earnings at about 7% in 2018 (consensus). This might be too low if additional large contracts are awarded or if the company completes another acquisition over the next 12 months.

I expect the stock to grow about 10% over the next 12 months for a price target of about $226. This is based on achieving 7% earnings growth plus some PE expansion driven by the threats in North Korea that have been high profile new stories.

Let me know what you think in the comment section below.



