Continued IPOs For The High-Yield BDC Sector

As a part of the IPO, Corporate Capital Trust will reduce its management fees and has already received co-exempt relief from the SEC to invest across multiple KKR platforms.

Corporate Capital Trust will become the 3rd largest public BDC in Q4 2017 with over $4 billion in assets that are mostly senior secured.

This article discusses the recent results from the previous IPO of Carlyle Group's CGBD and the upcoming IPO for the KKR managed Corporate Capital Trust.

Similar to Carlyle Group's IPO of TCG BDC, Inc. (CGBD) earlier this year, Corporate Capital Trust is a larger externally managed (by KKR) business development company ("BDC") going public under the symbol "CCT" later this year. There are a few reasons that the company is seeking to be publicly traded including an obligation to consider a liquidity event for shareholders as well as the current market multiples, which have declined a bit since May 1, 2017.

Is this the right timing for BDC IPOs?

As discussed in "BDC Market Update And Total Returns Since 2014":

"Most BDCs have experienced material declines since early May 2017, and we will likely see lower prices through Oct/Nov"

However, I am no longer expecting a 2017 year-end rally for a few reasons including the recent 3-month extension of the debt ceiling which pushes the debate closer to December 15, as discussed in "BDC Market Update: September 11, 2017."

It should be noted that subscribers of Sustainable Dividends that purchased shares of CGBD along with myself at the IPO have done well so far, especially considering that the company beat my best-case projections as discussed later.

Corporate Capital Trust (CCT)

CCT currently has total assets of around $4.4 billion and the ability to leverage the KKR credit platform/KKR & Co. (KKR) with co-exempt relief from the SEC to invest across multiple platforms.

Here are some highlights provided by the company in recent filings:

CCT will become the 3rd largest public BDC.

~$4 billion portfolio of 128 borrowers 71% of which is senior secured.

~8% expected regular dividend yield + two special dividends of $0.045 per share to be distributed post-IPO.

Larger middle market focus.

Ability to leverage KKR platform (see details below).

Management fee will be reduced from 2.0% to 1.5% at IPO.

Incentive fee structure with 4-quarter lookback.

KKR share repurchase plan.

Deep Dive On CCT

CGBD Update

For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, CGBD beat my best-case projections covering its dividend by 126%. Analysts were expecting $0.37 per share (compared to my $0.39) and actual results were $0.47 compared to dividends of $0.37. However, the previous projections were taking into account many moving parts and uncertainties:

June 19, 2017 – closed IPO of 9.0 million shares.

– closed IPO of 9.0 million shares. June 9, 2017 – completed NFIC acquisition including cash payment of $145.6 million and the issuance of 434,233 shares.

– completed NFIC acquisition including cash payment of $145.6 million and the issuance of 434,233 shares. Capital Calls totaling $189.5 million in proceeds and the issuance of an additional 10.3 million shares.

totaling $189.5 million in proceeds and the issuance of an additional 10.3 million shares. April 1, 2017 through June 2, 2017, new investment commitments of approximately $332.1 million, of which $226.3 million were funded, and exited or repaid of approximately $134.8 million.

The Q2 earnings beat was due to much higher-than-expected portfolio growth to $1.7 billion (as compared to $1.6 billion in my base case and $1.7 billion in my best case) combined with higher effective portfolio yield. I have updated my projections to take this into account.

“During the second quarter, we made 30 new loan commitments totaling approximately $600 million across 13 new and 17 existing portfolio companies. This investment activity reflects both the BDC as well as our middle- market credit fund joint venture. As a reminder, we own 50% of the equity in this JV with a subsidiary of a large Canadian pension plan owning the other half. The JV is a senior loan fund with over 99% of the investments being first lien senior secured floating rate term loans with an asset level yield of about 6.5%.” “Our total investment income was $39 million or $0.47 per share, up about $5 million from the prior quarter. The increase compared to the first quarter is due to strong asset growth, higher prepayment fees and higher interest and dividend income from our investment in the JV.”

Also, I have updated the projections to include slightly lower operating expenses and lower amounts of other income as guided by management on the recent call:

“Our expenses for this quarter also included a onetime cost as related to the NF merger. On a GAAP basis, including this onetime charge, our annualized ratio of other operating expenses to average net asset was 84 basis points this quarter. However, excluding this onetime charge, our annualized ratio of other operating expenses to average net assets was 72 basis points compared to 64 basis points in the prior quarter.” Q. “There is very strong other income in the quarter about $4 million. I’m just trying to think about that going forward. Do you expect that to drop back down to more than $2-ish million level you guys have been running at or as you guys are ramping up the portfolio to [point capital] from the IPO and other capital raise, should we expect that to maybe stay higher in this $4 million area going forward?” A. “Yes, I would think about that number as being on the high side this quarter, Ryan. It’s not a number that we’re looking to drive significantly larger. There are certain opportunities obviously. We pay close attention to the call protection that we have embedded in our portfolio. There have been certain situations where syndication of positions were helpful in driving it, but neither of those are critical to our overall objective. The numbers that we had looked in the two range were more or less representative of what falls out of business is brought is what we’re running here. But there is not an area of focus there to grow at expansively.”

The primary drivers for higher dividend coverage in the coming quarters would be the continued ramp of its joint venture, Middle Market Credit Fund, LLC (“Credit Fund”) as well as deploying the additional leverage availability from the recent IPO. See discussion from management below.

“The JV uses leverage to enhance returns and our investment serves to increase our dividend while also expands our product offering for sponsors and ability to maximize our origination funnel and invest where we see the best risk adjusted returns. In terms of how the origination volume was split, about $400 million in commitments was from the BDC and approximately $200 million from the JV. Total investments held by the JV increased from $560 million to over $800 million in the quarter. This also includes loans sold by the BDC to the JV, as well as loans acquired from the NF merger that Mike referenced. Our earned dividend yield on our JV equity investment continues to grow. And for the second quarter, the yield was 12.8% up from 11.5% for the first quarter.” “Our investment in the JV comprises only 10.5% of the BDC portfolio as of June 30 providing us with substantial room for further investment and earnings growth. When including the JV, total investments in the portfolio increased from $1.8 billion to $2.3 billion. Core loan sales and repayments of $ 161 million was generally in line with the level we experienced in the first quarter. However in three cases, we were able to leverage our institutional knowledge of the credits to convert those repayments into investments for the JV as borrowers saw a lower cost of capital after experiencing strong performance since our original investments in those companies.” “Turning to the liability side. As of June 30th, our debt-to-equity ratio was 0.54 times as compared to 0.87 times as of March 31st. The decline was largely attributable to cash proceeds received from our initial public offering that were used to pay down the outstanding borrowings. This reduction in leverage provides us with significant capacity to grow the portfolio. Over time, our targeting at debt-to- equity ratio of between 0.65 times to 0.75 times. Post recent amendments, our credit facilities currently have three to four years of remaining revolving periods. And as of June 30th, we had approximately $351 million of unused total commitments under our credit facility, which provide us with ample capacity to move into target debt-to-equity range over time.”

Middle Market Credit Fund, LLC (“Credit Fund”):

The Credit Fund investment portfolio has grown to $800 million at fair value as of the quarter ended June 30, 2017, as compared to $559 million at fair value as of the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Credit Fund’s new investment fundings were $280 million for the quarter and sales and repayments totaled $37 million, resulting in a net portfolio increase of $243 million. The Credit Fund produced a 12.75% annualized yield for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.

“We have not disclosed publicly our Canadian partner for the joint venture. There has not been a change in leadership at our Canadian partner to our knowledge, and I’m pretty sure that there hasn’t been on an absolute basis. We will certainly follow-up to the extent that anyone from the management team isn’t aware of that, but I think it may just be misinterpretation of who that Canadian partner may be just because we haven’t disclosed that publicly.”

Special Dividends?

As mentioned earlier, the company has the ability to grow its Credit Fund portion of the portfolio for higher overall yield and dividend coverage. I believe that there is the potential for dividend growth and/or a special dividend paid at the end of the year, as the company has historically paid out excess NII over the last two years in the form of supplemental/special dividends.

