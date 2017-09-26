Lord, give me guidance…That's right, the guidance department. Thank you, Mrs. Lord. - Principal Skinner

It is a matter of control, really. In the first instance, you set your strategy and you are 100% in control. In the second instance the markets move and you have no control at all. In the third instance, you react to what the markets are doing and you are 100% in control again. Therefore two-thirds of the time you have absolute control. Many people do not recognize this or appreciate it, which is why so many people and institutions feel overwhelmed. Yet, the reality is that "you" have most of the control.

Your strategy of course is a matter of your focus. I cannot count the number of times during the last twelve months when someone was in the media predicting a 3.00% 10 year and the stock market joining Dante in his march towards Hell. Well, here we are on September 26 and neither event has taken place. These people have not only been wrong, but dead wrong, and presumably they have suffered the slings and arrows of their calls, as a result.

Take that, baby. - The Wizard

"Why have so many erred" you may ask. I point specifically at the actions of the world's central banks which have pumped, and dumped, money into the global financial system in world breaking amounts. This has driven equity prices higher, bond yields lower and it has compressed risk assets to their sovereign benchmarks.

You don't have to take my word for it, Bloomberg states,

The 10 largest lenders now own assets totaling $21.4 trillion, a 10 percent increase from the end of last year, data collected by Bloomberg show. Their combined holdings grew by 3 percent or less in both 2015 and 2014…The growth of central-bank holdings has coincided with the mostly upward trend of stock and bond prices. As the top 10 expanded their balance sheets by 265 percent since mid-October 2006, the MSCI All Country World Index of equities gained 19 percent and the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index of bonds advanced 50 percent.

You either got this right, or you missed it entirely. If you listened to the blather at the Fed, or if you looked at the macro data in the United States or Europe or Japan, or if you focused upon traditional economic models that worked quite well prior to the 2008/2009 debacle, you missed it. You didn't grasp the new economic reality of the central banks' intervention and you "just didn't get it."

I used to be with it, but then they changed what "it" was, and now what I'm with isn't it. And what's 'it' seems weird and scary to me. - Grampa Simpson

They said it was "same old." I said it was "Wonderland." The tea party was in full swing and they never paid attention. Their built-in prejudices never allowed them to recognize that Alice had taken the blue pill and that we had gone down the rabbit hole of monetary creation in a manner never undertaken before in the history of the marketplace. I repeat, "Never in the history of the marketplace."

Can you imagine, $21.4 trillion, the ten largest central banks, have done the "money from nothing" trick and created an economy that is now, right now, larger than the economy of any nation on Earth. Wowza! Almost unthinkable.

$21.4 trillion, Bloomberg shows, is twenty-nine percent of the world's economy at the end of 2015, double what it was in mid-September 2008. "It's a third of the combined market capitalization of every stock in the world and almost half the value of all debt in Bloomberg's global bond index," they state.

We are Futterwacken vigorously!

Many people have recently focused in on the Fed. "They have cut back, they have curtailed, they have reversed course," is the mantra. Missed it again, I tell you. Totally missed it!

The cutback by the Fed is a "something" but it is a "nothing" as compared to the continuing magic trick, making money from nothing, generated by the world's other central banks. The Fed's numbers are miniscule, by comparison. They are akin to a floating leaf in the ocean of creation. It's there, alright, but what does it matter? It doesn't!

When the world's central banks begin to cut-back so that, globally, they are no longer printing money, then I will advise a different strategy. That moment will be the line in the sand, the point of debarkation, the shiver on the cutting edge. Then it will be equities lower, yields higher and a widening out of risk assets. Then, then, then, but NOT until then and we have NOT arrived at "then" yet. So, I say, "Strut."