Overall macro-fiscal flows are strong at over 7% but are decelerating as compared to 2016. Still plenty of momentum upwards for asset prices such as stocks, bonds, and land.

Positive macro-fiscal flows add to the stock of wealth in the private sector and negative ones take it away.

The value of loans in the United Arab Emirates increased 2 percent in August of 2017, but that is less than half of the 2016 growth rate.

The UAE has just released their credit creation data for August 2017. The purpose of this report is to place this new data in our fiscal flows national balance of accounts model to see what impact this data has on business going forward.

This report was produced using a balance of national accounts assessment of UAE.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formula:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

And similarly:

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

See the methodology section below for more detail on these formulae.

Each sector will be examined in turn starting with the private sector.

Private Sector

The private sector is where the stock market is and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks - More loans created than repaid. Externally from overseas commerce - More exported than imported. Government spending - more spent than taxed out.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow overall even if one or two of the three flows are negative. The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive.

Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. Even in a shrinking economy, some sectors can grow while the rest of the pie shrinks. One has the best chance of earning a positive return in a private sector that is growing rather than shrinking, and this should be a macro investing consideration for any investor.

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks.

The flow rate of loans to the private sector from commercial banks is decelerating. The size of the total stock of loans in the private sector has declined as more loans are repaid or written off than are generated.

Private credit creation looks to contribute nothing this year to GDP growth rates.

Borrowing rates speak to the level of enthusiasm and confidence in an economy for households and businesses to buy and invest and be able to repay loans in the future.

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and is best captured by the current account. The current account is exports less imports, and it also captures capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The chart below shows the current account balance. The chart shows the current account is both positive, large and trending down overall with the price of oil. The UAE does not update their current account information often, and so we only have the data from last year to look at.

Government Sector

The government budget is in the chart below.

The chart shows the government adding to the private sector with deficit spending.

UAE has pegged its currency to the US dollar and so is not a true monetary currency sovereign. The government is fiscally constrained, and insolvency beckons if its stock of US dollars runs down.

The government sector data is not often updated, and so we only have last year's figures to work with at present.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Professor Wynne Godley developed the stock-flow consistent sector flow framework of analysis.

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such matching bond issuance with deficits is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector is trade and commerce with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

Private Sector = Government Sector + External Sector

and

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

These are accounting entities and correct by definition.

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall. Top marks come where private credit creation, the government sector, and external sector are both in plus and trending upwards.

Conclusion, Recommendation, and Summary

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result based as a percentage of GDP.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] External Sector [X] Government Sector [G] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] Yearly 2.6 % 3.1 % 3.9 % 9.6% Now 0% 3.1% 3.9% 7%

(Source: Trading Economics and Author calculations based on same)

The new data for credit creation shows that the private sector has stopped borrowing and started repaying its debts back to the banks. This is a destruction of money as once repaid it ceases to exist. Loans create deposits and generate reserves at the central bank; loan repayment makes this process work in reverse.

Assuming that the government and external sector perform as in 2016 one can expect the macro-fiscal flows to be less this year than last due to the slowdown in loan creation. That said a fiscal flow rate of 7% is still high by world standards.

If you wish to invest in the UAE you can do so using the following ETF:

iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (UAE)

I last looked at the UAE in this article in January 2017 and recommended it as a buy. Since that time it has made a capital gain of 6% and paid a nice 3.59% dividend income. With 7% macro-fiscal flows financial assets in the private sector can still keep growing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.