magicJack VocalTec: Growing More Skeptical By The Quarter

There's a turnaround case based on SOHO sales, apps, and other aspects - but that case has been going on for years, and magicJack still hasn't gained any traction.

I argued back in July that I thought magicJack VocalTec (NASDAQ:CALL) would sell itself - and that it had better. According to a recent proxy statement, the company has been undergoing a sale process for over two years now, with offers of varying commitment received at prices ranging from $8 to $9.50 per share. The high end still represents a 30%+ premium to Tuesday's close of $7.28, and closer to 50% on an enterprise value basis.

But magicJack continues to go it alone, at least for now, with a strategic review still underway. And even after what looked like - and actually was - a pretty solid second-quarter report, that still seems like a problem. CALL looks cheap, as it has for years. There's a turnaround case here, as there has been for years. I don't trust the stock or the company on either front, however. And I think magicJack is taking a big risk by not taking an offer - if there actually is one on the table.

The Business - Now

magicJack looks pretty cheap, particularly coming out of Q2. On the Q2 call, the company actually raised Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the year to $19-22 million from $17-21 million after Q1, with both figures before an estimated $3-5 million in spend on the SOHO (small office/home office) initiative Spark. Against an enterprise value of $69.6 million, the midpoint of updated guidance suggests an EV/EBITDA multiple of 3.4x.

There's two catches, though. The most obvious is that the business is in decline (or at least it has been):

Source: Author, from CALL filings

Of course, even a declining business could support a 3x+ multiple. (I'd point out that CALL has traded as low as sub-2x in the past, though.) The second catch is a bit harder to see, and more troublesome. The EBITDA figures include changes in deferred revenue, but those changes come directly out of the cash flow that is supposed to be supporting the current valuation. They also make the revenue picture look even worse, even after a quarter where sales fell 11.8% year over year:

Source: Author, from CALL filings. Billings defined as revenue plus net change in deferred revenue (which is negative of late)

Deferred revenue significantly changes the valuation here. Through the first six months, deferred revenue has declined $6.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the period is $8.6 million. Nearly three-quarters of that profit is coming solely from recognition of revenue for which the cash was received in previous periods. Per the 10-Q, operating cash flow in the first half was negative $4.1 million, with only $1.5 million in net working capital adjustments outside of deferred revenue.

The point - and I've made this point for some time - is that magicJack is not cheap once deferred revenue changegs are accounted for. The midpoint of 2017 Adjusted EBITDA guidance is $20.5 million. Assuming deferred revenue recognition slows in the second half - just to be conservative, not because there's any evidence - and the full-year figure is $10 million, normalized free cash flow is in the range of just $5-7 million ($10 million deferred revenue, $3-5 million in cash taxes, $0.5 million in capex). With an enterprise value near $70 million, a 10-12x EV/FCF multiple is not cheap for a company in clear decline.

The argument that CALL trades at ~3.4x EV/EBITDA and thus is "cheap enough" falls through when understanding the deferred revenue impact, in particular. And it looks even worse after a first half in which this supposedly cheap, if declining, business actually burned over $4 million in cash. CALL, even at $7.25, is pricing in one of two scenarios. After Q2, I'm more skeptical about both of them.

What Supports $7.25

Door #1: A Sale

Back in February, magicJack disclosed about two years' worth of M&A discussions in a proxy statement ahead of its annual meeting. Offers have ranged from $8 to $9.50 with what seemed like varying degrees of intent and commitment. In June, Axios reported that YipTV had offered $9.50, with the offer backed by a credit facility from Goldman Sachs. From here, that news seemed a clear leak from the YipTV side, given that it included internal projections for the privately held company's 2017 sales (under $10 million).

One potential catch is that new CEO Don Carlos Bell, under his employment agreement that was finally ratified by shareholders last month, is incentivized to get the stock above $9.50, given options at that strike price granted to both him and CFO Thomas Fuller. Bell and Fuller do benefit from a near-term (before May 8, 2018) transaction as well, and I give the board credit for the design of the incentive packages for both leaders. Bell and Fuller would do best in a mid-term outcome where they get a takeout price above $10, but they also stand to lose quite a bit if they fail in trying to reach that goal.

At the same time, however, there should be a sense of urgency here, at least from my perspective. The business is in decline, even with some modestly good news in Q2 (more on that in a moment). The company, at least per the proxy statement, has been available for sale for two-plus years. By my count, the proxy statement mentioned close to 40 bidders, 13 of which signed confidentiality agreements. There's been a public activist campaign and new management. Anyone remotely interested in magicJack knows - and has known - the company is available for sale, and probably would accept a $10.50-11 per share offer. The fact that no such offer has materialized at this point suggests it's not coming, unless the business improves. And that's where this gets risky for CALL shareholders.

Door #2: Organic Improvement (And Then Maybe A Sale)

From that standpoint, Q2 did have a few nuggets of good news. Bell, in particular, seemed optimistic regarding the future of the business. Churn has come down markedly, to just 2.1% monthly. The CEO talked up potential avenues to increase ARPU (average revenue per user), saying the company would test price elasticity and add new features - for extra cost.

Those efforts make some sense for a product that long has been priced well, well below competing offerings from companies like Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Bell summed it up appropriately on the Q2 call, saying "our customers might be getting too good a deal relative to our shareholders." Given the cost structure and excess capacity here, every dollar in increased pricing goes pretty much straight to EBITDA. Moving the full-year price to, say, $39.99 from $35 doesn't seem to change the relative value proposition much, if at all. But a 14%+ increase in pricing, even with some modest incremental erosion, could add as much as 20% to EBITDA (assume a 5% net increase in pricing, for roughly $1 million in incremental EBITDA per quarter).

The SMB effort made last year has morphed into Spark, with magicJack talking up its potential in the SOHO (small office/home office) space. That platform will have better features for those users, rather than the former unjacked - which, at the end of the day, wound up being roughly the same basic magicJack service simply marketed to SMB customers. The disastrous Broadsmart acquisition is in the past now, for better or for worse, and Bell reported "positive momentum" in that business and a better outlook on the segment's largest client, which apparently was considering ending its relationship. Given that the top two (unnamed) customers accounted for 29% of Broadsmart revenue in 2016, that loss likely would have been another blow for a business that already saw its revenue decline 10% last year. In Q2, however, Enterprise revenue increased 4% and gross profit more than doubled, per the 10-Q.

Meanwhile, full-year revenue and EBITDA guidance were raised - and the latter figure actually suggests an increase in profit over the second half of 2017. At the midpoint, second-half Adjusted EBITDA would be right about $12 million, up ~10% or so year over year. If the bottom is in for magicJack, and if Spark can drive some real growth, suddenly a 10-12x EV/FCF multiple looks promising. And the case for Bell and Fuller being able to get a double-digit price for magicJack in 2018 or 2019 looks a lot stronger. The commentary from both executives suggests that lower churn, Spark success, and a rebound in Broadsmart is putting the company back on a path toward top and bottom line growth, not just some sort of "melting ice cube"-type bull case.

But it's way, way too early to start calling for a turnaround in magicJack. Similar versions of the same case - then based on the hotel efforts, or SMB, or the partnership with Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) that never really materialized - have been made by previous management for years. Management seems to be calling out the SOHO space as some sort of hidden gem, but competition actually is fierce. Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) is putting muscle behind its Ooma Office, with SMB/SOHO clearly its primary categories. Vonage is in the space. 8x8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) is more of an enterprise play but has a SOHO presence as well. And by its nature, the SOHO space is more marketing-intensive - a potential stumbling block for a company that hasn't been able to do that type of marketing in previous incarnations. Maybe new management helps on that front, but I'm not willing to bet on it.

As for the profit increase, it's mostly a reflection of one-time factors. Full-year guidance implies second-half EBITDA will be in a range of -$0.3 million to +$2.7 million year over year. The company spent $3 million in each of Q3 and Q4, per the respective conference calls, on last year's SMB efforts (which were not excluded from the Adjusted EBITDA figure). That spend is coming down to $2-4 million, per the Q2 call, which alone explains most, if not all, of the increase. magicJack also spent $1.6 million, per its 10-K, on an unspecified joint venture. That spend appears to have been back-half weighted, but the company disposed of its interest in Q2 2017.

Apples to apples, profits are still declining. And despite the talk about Broadsmart and SOHO, 87% of first-half revenue and 94% of gross profit (before intercompany eliminations) came from the core consumer business. That business is declining - without any clear end. Bell and Fuller talked up churn coming down, but activations are dropping even faster. The number of new subscribers has declined by more than two-thirds in four years.

ARPU efforts make some sense, as noted. But it's still extremely difficult to see consistent, true profit growth without a combination of SOHO working (and working well) plus Broadsmart stabilizing plus the consumer business reversing a multi-year trend despite competitive pressures and what certainly looks like some type of branding/marketing problem.

It's just too much to ask, particularly given the company's history of making similar arguments. It's true that there's a new CEO and CFO, activist investors, and a (mostly) different board of directors. But while the band might be different, the song sounds pretty much the same.

Valuation and Risk

The problem with CALL, on which I've been moderately bullish for most of this year, is that each month that goes by seems to erode the bull case. Management optimism aside, I'm not putting any value on the uber-bullish scenario, in which the company shows signs of real growth in the second half and sets itself up for an "everybody wins" $11-12 per share offer in 2018. I argued in July that the bull case (a 2017 sale) looked like $9-9.50 maybe, and the bear case (no sale and a return to the multi-year trend) looked like $5. From that standpoint, a price in the high $6/low $7 range needed only a 50% probability of a sale to be attractive, and I thought that seemed a little low.

But with each passing month, it looks more and more likely that (a) the $9-9.50 offers never really were all that firm, or all that committed, and/or (b) the $10+ scenario is still a goal that management and the board see as reasonably achievable. (Obviously, the $9.51 strike price options make that suggestion as well, but the structure of the option deal looks more to me like the board trying to create a modest effort in a higher price, not necessarily a multi-year rebuild/turnaround of the business.) And if those are the case, then a long position in CALL means, once again, that an investor is committing to a turnaround in the business.

And I simply don't think that's coming. I do think the story sounds pretty good coming out of Q2. But the Hotelijack and Telefonica deals both sounded pretty smart, too. I simply can't get around to putting much faith into CALL's business at this point. And if that business isn't going to be sold, I don't think it's worth much more than $5 - a low-cost flyer on a turnaround that might work, with almost $3 per share in cash providing some sort of floor. My sense coming out of Q2 is that a sale is less likely, because management sees potential and the offer the board wants isn't there. And that strikes me as nothing but bearish for CALL shares.

