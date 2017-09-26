Buy Columbus Gold Before Announced Spin-Out To Capture Full Value Of The Company

I believe that when spun-out, the value of the parts will be higher than the value of Columbus gold as it is now.

Management decided to spin-out the US properties in order to capture more value, as the market is not giving these properties any value. This is expected to happen November 2017.

Columbus Gold is a gold explorer with properties in French Guyana, where it owns 44.99% of the Montagne d'or deposit (a JV with partner Nordgold) and others in the US.

Columbus Gold (OTCQX:CBGDF) is a gold exploration company with assets in French Guyana (45% of the Montagne d'or deposit) and Nevada. The company announced this past July 2017 that it will spin-out the Nevada properties that it owns in a new entity called Allegiant, which will be traded on the Toronto exchange. Current shareholders would be entitled to receive 1 share of the new company for every 5 shares of Columbus that they actually own. Columbus Gold has no debt and around $3m in cash.

This article will be composed as follows: First we will overview Columbus' assets in French Guyana and in Nevada in two separate chapters. After this we will assess why and how this spin-out can unlock value for the company and current shareholders. Before formulating a trade recommendation we will also briefly discuss some of the managers of Columbus, which have an extraordinary track record of value creation.

All figures are in US dollars if not indicated otherwise ($ for US dollars C$ for Canadian dollars)

Columbus Gold - French Guyana

The Montagne d'or deposit is owned by a JV between Columbus and partner Nordgold, a Russian gold miner that traded on the London Stock Exchange before being delisted in the beginning of 2017. The principal shareholder of Nordgold is Alexey Mordashov, with a stake of approximately 98.37% in the Company. Alexey Mordashov is the 51th richest men in the word, with an estimated fortune of $18.4B.

The BFS published in March 2017 sports a 3.8m oz Au at 2.14 g/t. It is located in the jungle in North Western French Guyana (a province of France), 180km west of the capital, Cayenne. The mining should take place via an open pit with a strip ratio of 4.5 and average annual Au production of 237'000 oz over a 12 year mine life.

BFS key parameters (Columbus September 2017 Corporate Presentation).

Proven and probable reserves amount to 2.75m oz at a grade of 1.58 g/t, with an additional 1m of measured and indicated oz documented in the resource estimate. Nordgold estimates the start year as being 2020. Economics are not stellar at this stage as the after-tax NPV5 is $370M (at $1,250/oz Au), compared to a CAPEX of $535m ($361m after accounting for refunds for tax credits). Payback is estimated at 4.1 years and the IRR is 18.7%. Acceptable but nothing special.

Montagne d'Or highlights (Nordgold March 2017 Corporate Presentation).

What is important to know at this stage is that according to the JV terms, Nordgold had to deliver this BFS within a three year time frame in order to earn its 50.01% stake in the project (5% was bought by Nordgold in a separate transaction in January 2016 for $6m). The work done by Nordgold is quite impressive as they delivered on time and decided to earn-in.

I am stressing this because the project can still be fine tuned. CAPEX costs can be reduced as there are 960,000 oz Au (20.2 Mt at 1.484 g/t gold) in the inferred category that are contained within the resource pit and that can be converted via low-cost infill drilling into a higher category and increase grades. Optimizing the pit design could also have the effect of increasing the overall reserves of the project, while higher Au prices would allow the JV to lower the cut-off grade used for reserves (currently $1,200/oz) to add additional ounces to the tally.

What is important to consider here, besides the inherent merits of this project, is that partner Nordgold is known to prefer to have 100% control of the operations that they run. They often invest in greenfield operations and when (or if) the explorations works out, they buy out the whole operation and run it by themselves. See below a slide that shows how Nordgold bought out a partner in 2013 (High River Gold Mines), 2014 (Ronguen), 2016 (Northquest) and earned in the Montagne d'or JV in 2017 in order to get control.

Do you see a pattern? (Nordgold March 2017 Corporate Presentation).

This shows a clear track record of investments with subsequent acquisitions. Nordgold lists Montagne d'or as a development stage project in its pipeline. Plus the project adheres to all the criteria that Nordgold states as being of their liking. When we look at the specific criteria that Nordgold looks for in a project as listed below, we can see that Montagne d'or respects all of these criteria by a wide margin.

Nordgold investment criteria (Nordgold March 2017 Corporate Presentation).

Columbus Gold - Nevada

The Nevada assets are the ones that will be spun out to shareholders in a new corporation called Allegiant. Allegiant will control 14 highly prospective, 100% owned, projects located in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. These include the Eastside gold project, which contains 721'000 AuEq oz (35.8 Mt at 0.63 g/t Inferred) and historical resources, totaling at 272'153 oz Au (11.8 Mt at 0.82 g/t).

Allegiant plans to start drilling immediately, starting with 8 of these highly prospective projects over the first 12 months following its public listing. All of the projects were identified by Cordex (more below). Columbus is still investing in exploration on these properties, with a recently completed program consisting of 14 RC drill holes totaling 2'806m. Drilling focused on the recently acquired Uncle Sam patented claim in a zone immediately south of where Columbus previously drilled Hole BL-38, that intersected 133 metres of 1.28 g/t Au from surface (including 30.5 m of 3.24 g/t Au).

Simultaneous to the spin out, the company will proceed with a private placement to be undertaken in connection with the spin-out of Allegiant. The proceed of this PP will be utilized chiefly to advance - starting Fall 2017 - and to expand the resource by drilling at the Original Target of the Eastside gold project, where the deposit remains open at depth, to the south and to the west.

It is impossible to value Allegiant at this stage. With 1m oz Au in the ground, other projects in the pipeline and some cash (and excellent management and exploration team, about which more below) we can make a back of the envelope evaluation however.

One method would be to evaluate the 1m oz in the ground using an arbitrary value in $ of the Au oz in the ground. Inferred ounces of exploration companies in Nevada are usually valued around $20-40 per oz. The exploration portfolio, as it was put together by some of the best in the industry, would also have some value, let's say, $5-10m. This will put the valuation of Allegiant, and this being conservative, at around $25m.

Let's now wrap all this together in the next chapter.

How the spin out can create value

The whole idea of spinning off or out a company is to unlock value that is not recognized by the market. Columbus Gold suffers of a classic example of a conglomerate discount. This is an economic concept describing a situation when the market values a diversified group of businesses and assets owned by a single company at less than the sum of its parts. In this case everybody knows Columbus Gold as the discoverer of the mountain d'or deposit and hence focuses on this asset, while undervaluing the Nevada assets. By spinning out these assets in a new company, the market will have to realize that now there are two vehicles and start to value them separately.

1 year stock price.

It is my believe that on the day of the spin-out, the share price of Columbus Gold will fall less that the price of the new Allegiant shares. On top of that there is a vast literature about spin-offs (and -outs) outperforming the market, such as "Restructuring through spinoffs: The stock market evidence, in the Journal of Financial Economics" and fellow SeekingAlpha author Stock Spinoff Investing Guy's research results:

Stock Spinoff Investing Guy's overview of spin-off performances (Source)

As stated in the corporate presentation of September 13th 2017, Allegiant Gold Ltd. shares are expected to begin trading in November 2017, meaning that we have around one more month to act. I am myself considering investing as per disclosure below.

Management

I will not describe in details all the managers and board members of Columbus here but only the two that I consider the most important. Management is always key in the success of an endeavor.

The first is Franck Giustra, Chairman and CEO of Columbus, a personal friend of former POTUS Bill Clinton. Here some color from The Clinton Giustra Enterprise Partnership website:

The Clinton Giustra Enterprise Partnership was established by President Bill Clinton and Canadian philanthropist Frank Giustra, combining the best of non-profit and for-profit approaches to create new enterprises that capitalize market opportunities to generate social impact by addressing existing market gaps in developing country supply or distribution chains.

Speaking about having a network! He is also a special advisor for Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) and the non-executive Chairman of the Board of Leagold (OTCQX:LMCNF). Here more from the Columbus Gold website Bio:

Mr. Giustra has completed option and joint venture arrangements on numerous mineral exploration projects and has successfully negotiated agreements with some of the world's leading miners, including Teck, Agnico Eagle, IAMGOLD, First Quantum, Nord Gold, Alacer Gold, and the world's two largest gold mining companies, Newmont and Barrick.

The second is manager that I consider key is Andy Wallace, President of Columbus and Manager of Exploration at Cordex since 1985. Again from the Columbus Gold website Bio:

Cordex is credited with an unprecedented nine gold discoveries in Nevada, a number of which were under Mr. Wallace's management, including the 5 million ounce Marigold mine now operated by Goldcorp and the 12 million ounce Stonehouse/Lone Tree mines and the Daisy mine now controlled by Newmont. Mr. Wallace's experience in the gold mining industry is vast and varied and includes every aspect of mine development. At his Marigold discovery and also at the Pinson and Dee mines in Nevada, Mr. Wallace directed or was involved in, resource expansion, development, feasibility, engineering, permitting, mine construction and production. Pinson and Dee were Cordex discoveries and are now controlled by Barrick; in the mid-1970s Pinson accounted for 7% of all U.S. domestic gold production.

In the slide below you can find some more details about Cordex. Allegiant will have these people looking for gold in its properties.

About Cordex (Columbus September 2017 Corporate Presentation).

Conclusion

It is my opinion that Columbus represents a solid buy at these levels for the following reasons:

The market does not value the company at fair value as it suffers from conglomerate discount

Owning shares now will guarantee the owners to be able to participate in both stories with lower transaction costs compared to buying the shares separately

Columbus Gold could very well be a takeover target after the spin-out (obviously at a higher price)

Allegiant will own high quality assets in Nevada under the supervision of a legendary explorer and may outperform the market

For all these reasons I recommend a straight up buy at $0.55 or less with a combined (Columbus + Allegiant) target of $0.70 in 3-12 months, this considering a flat gold environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CBGDF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I bought and sold this stock multiple time based on fundamentals and technical levels in the last 4 years. I am considering buying it again in the near future if the stock price remains low and the stated strategy included in this article is executed by the company.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.