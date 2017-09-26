Brinker International: The Short Is Covered, But Management Questions Persist

But expecting upside here requires both trust in management's guidance and strategy, and there's no reason to have that trust anymore.

FY17 doesn't look that bad, but it was, particularly when looking past the beneficial impact of share repurchases.

I covered my short of Brinker International (EAT) a bit early, but the thesis behind the short has played out. Brinker has camouflaged an increasingly weak business through aggressive share repurchases. The problem is that's a strategy that works until it doesn't. With Brinker shares in a pretty much unabated decline off post-election highs, it's pretty clear that it's not working anymore:

Source: finviz.com

I'll admit to being somewhat surprised by the speed and extent of the recent declines. EAT shares actually gained after fiscal Q3 results in April, a gain that I found mystifying at the time, particularly after an ugly Q2 release in January. And Q4 numbers last month didn't look particularly extraordinary relative to recent trends. EAT stock didn't really move on the news; the next leg in the decline only began about a week later. The stock actually cleared $30 earlier this month, with support holding at a 5% yield, and leading to a recent rebound.

I'll admit, too, that I can see the outlines of a bull case for Brinker, particularly coming out of Q4 and just looking at the numbers. Fiscal 2017 (ending June) numbers don't look great, but they weren't horrible: EPS declined 9.9% year-over-year, albeit with a comparison against a 53-week FY16. The comp stack remains weak (-2.1% in FY16, -2.4% in FY17), but deflation is an issue, the entire sector is struggling, and Brinker is making an effort to turn around the core Chili's concept, in particular. With the stock at 10x the midpoint of FY18 EPS guidance of $3.20-$3.30, and around 8.2x (!) normalized FY18 free cash flow, I can see the "too cheap" argument for EAT at these levels.

I'm not quite there yet, though. I still think the sector has another leg down, as consumer tastes turn toward independent, unique, fare, and away from bland, corporate brands like Chili's and DineEquity (DIN) concept Applebee's (which actually looks even cheaper than EAT). I don't trust FY18 guidance any more than I did the initial FY17 projections, which proved to be overly optimistic even with the help of greater-than-expected share repurchases. And the Q4 call, in particular, showed a management team that still hasn't wrapped its arms around the challenges at Chili's, either in the near- or long-term.

With Brinker now levered at 3.1x net, it doesn't take much of a guidance miss and/or multiple compression to send EAT back below $30. If Brinker can stabilize its business, $32+ probably is a good price. I just don't think that's going to happen.

A Quick Look At The Numbers

As far as the numbers go, they pretty much support the current valuation. It doesn't necessarily look like it from an adjusted EPS standpoint, but this actually is a business in multi-year decline:

Source: author from EAT filings; FY18 based on midpoint of company guidance

Comps have been negative the past two years, including a 9%+ decline in traffic over that period. Margins are being pressured both by sales deleverage and by higher advertising spend (which increased 11% year-over-year in FY17, per figures from the 10-K). Q4 numbers for the most part fit into that trend, with comps down (though there was modest increase at Maggiano's - more on that later) and margins pressured.

Again, FY18 guidance, at least in terms of net income, suggests a third straight year of organic net income decline (FY16's increase came from the 53rd week, based on commentary at the time). Comps are guided flat to up 1%, but Brinker has overpromised there before and commentary from the Q4 conference call suggests even that range incorporates another year of lower traffic.

Based on the current trend, 8x+ normalized FCF (and actually 7.7x the midpoint of FY18 guidance) sounds about right - if not even a bit high, given the leverage in the model and on the balance sheet. The EV/EBITDA multiple is a touch below 7x, based on the midpoint of FY18 guidance - not quite as cheap as the earnings and cash flow figures make EAT seem.

And this is a declining business. While EPS dropped ~10% in FY17, net income declined 21%+, with only about six points of that drop coming from higher interest expense from the debt used to fund a major repurchases. Brinker's share count was halved between fiscal 2010 and fiscal 2017, but that tailwind to EPS is going to fade as the company has lost its investment-grade rating and in turn pulls back on buybacks.

8x cash flow and 10x EPS look about right after the last two negative years. So looking forward, the trend defines the outlook. If the trend improves, EAT rises; if it maintains, EAT probably trades sideways; if the negative bend accelerates, EAT is a short. Coming out of Q4, I'm somewhere in the "maintains" camp.

A Concerning Conference Call

I really, really, didn't like the commentary from management on Brinker's Q4 call. Fundamentally, I can see the case for a turnaround. Chili's is cutting its menu substantially, moving from about 125 items to 75. It's trying to get back to its roots, so to speak, focusing on ribs, fajitas, and burgers. From a brand and operational standpoint, I can see an argument that Chili's, in particular, has suffered from trying to be "all things to all customers", and has had a muddled, uninspiring message as a result.

But Brinker management sure seems to think that a new menu is enough. And in this environment, with so much competition from 'fast casual' (particularly in burgers), regional mall weakness (which bleeds over into these casual chains), and pricing pressure up- and down-market, I'm just skeptical it's enough.

Several management comments on the call support that skepticism. For one, CEO Wyman Roberts and CFO Joe Taylor seem to think the company is doing pretty well as it is. Chili's "is an unbelievably strong brand with unprecedented awareness levels," per Roberts. All it needs is two things: "we have to make the food better and we have to deliver it faster."

That's simply not the case. Chili's has to deal with the fact that there are a ton of good burger places - Five Guys, In-N-Out, Smashburger, etc. etc. - that undercut Chili's on price and convenience. It has to deal with the fact that younger consumers, in particular, prize uniqueness over comfort. It's facing more competition from independent bars who each year offer better food. At one point, Roberts admitted to increased pressure on bar & grill concepts in "this cycle, if you will." This is not a cycle. This is a secular change akin to that being seen in retail. And if management thinks this is just a couple of tougher years that will pass, and that all the company has to do is execute a little better, Brinker isn't going to make the right decisions.

And, again, to listen to management, Chili's is just fine, except for the fact that its menu got a bit too large. Applebee's is closing restaurants - over 100 of them. Roberts insists that "our fleet is in great shape". Comps are down. But Chili's has the "highest team member satisfaction that they've had". Bonus targets were missed left and right this year. But according to Taylor, "it would be an understatement" to describe the response at general manager conferences as "enthusiastic".

To be blunt, it's hard to take Brinker management seriously after the call. This is unequivocally a company in a tough situation. The stock would hit a four-year-plus low not long after this report. The five-year comp stack is -1.2%. Profits are declining, comps are falling, and margins are compressing. And yet Roberts and Taylor are whistling past the graveyard.

The most worrisome exchange came in the Q4 Q&A. JP Morgan analyst John William Ivankoe asked about the advertising behind the new menu, referencing recent traffic declines, and asked "what is it specifically that's going to make people see the advertising or see the products, what have you, and come into the stores?" Here's Roberts' answer after he said the company wouldn't use limited-time promotions:

...We think the menu - well, we know the menu has got some really powerful components and very compelling offerings in it. And we will focus on those, the improvements we've made, the changes in the quality, the changes in the portions, some of the pricing that will come with it. Those are all very compelling and they will be the things that the advertising focuses on, really. What this menu is doing for the quality of the experience, especially the food at Chili's. So that's going to be the focus of the message.

That answer is the core of the bear case for EAT stock. Amid secular trends that clearly are going against the Chili's business, Roberts says the new advertising is going to "focus" on a series of undifferentiated, unclear attributes. Are ribs and fajitas really "very compelling"? What exactly is the menu going to do for the "quality of the experience"? And this statement came literally minutes after Roberts insisted that the new advertising behind the menu was "we think, some of the most compelling that we've ever done."

This is a company that ramped ad spending 11% in FY17 and saw traffic drop 5.8% at Chili's and 3.0% at Maggiano's. That spend went behind a "Chillin' Since '75" campaign which was silly on its face and quite clearly didn't work. But this time, the new advertising is "some of the most compelling" Chili's has ever had.

Roberts, in his prepared remarks, supported the potential for Chili's new menu by pointing to Maggiano's performance in Q4, after that concept changed around its menu. "Introducing the new menu last quarter significantly improved both sales and traffic trends at Maggiano's," said the CEO. Here's the Q3 and Q4 results for Maggiano's including year-prior comparisons:

Q3 2017: comps -1.6% vs. +0.2% year-prior; traffic -5.4% vs. +1.1% year-prior;

Q4 2017: comps +0.5% vs. -1.7% year-prior; traffic -2.1% vs. -3% prior.

Two-year traffic trends were worse in Q3. Comp trends barely improved when considering the comparisons.

This is a management team that simply is not facing reality. As such, its response to secular challenges is not sufficient. Doing more of the same, only this time better - disregarding the fact that it was the same CEO who led the poor advertising last year, and the over-expansion of the menu over the past few years - is not the right answer. And as long as Brinker management thinks it has the right answer, and thinks that everything is just fine as its stock collapses, there's simply no way any investor can logically buy this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.