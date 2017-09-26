Ironwood Pharmaceuticals struggles with slump in sales, net losses.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) stock showed moderate response to the news of FDA approval of its oral fixed dose combination drug, Duzallo. The drug, designed to treat hyperuricemia in patients with uncontrolled gout, is a derivative of the company’s other product Zurampic and allopurinol, which was launched in October last year. Duzallo is the first of its kind as it addressed the two causes behind hyperuricemia in gout, which are over-production and under-excretion of serum uric acid, using a single pill. While the uncontrolled gout market has strong potential ahead as the company estimates its peak US sales potential to be more than $300 million, it is important to note that Zurampic has shown a rather lethargic performance so far. The drug clocked merely $300,000 during the first quarter of the year, which combined with the declining performance shown by the company’s star product Linzess becomes a cause of worry. However, with the approval of Duzallo, the company now has three full blown products in its portfolio, which will likely help in generating a steady revenue stream to help fund the company’s ongoing business.

As far as Ironwood’s product pipeline is concerned, the company now faces a void, especially in late-stage trials as it has no candidate in this stage. This implies that the company will be dependent on the three products for its survival for the foreseeable future. Any negative news regarding its product candidates is also likely to have amplified impact on its stock performance as demonstrated by a recent news about its IW-3718 for uncontrolled GERD. The study met its primary endpoint by showing significant reduction in heartburn severity but the level of significance was disappointing as the drug was expected to hit 15 point reduction, while it hit only the 12 point mark. This trial is meaningless, as a fellow contributor has shown, unless IW-3718 is tested as monotherapy without a proton pump inhibitor or PPI like Nexium. This is because studies have shown that of the marginal market that ultimately uses PPIs, most have said they were satisfied with PPIs. To add another probably only marginally beneficial drug to the mix may probably not be well-received, especially if priced too high. The company still plans to submit the data to the FDA, in order to start the pivotal program next year. The stock is down nearly 20 percent since then. Data from Phase 2 also raises concerns about the likely performance of the drug candidate in Phase 3, to say nothing about the market.

While the company faces struggles with regard to its product pipeline, it also has issues pertaining to its existing products. Ironwood’s main earner Linzess is covered by its agreement with Allergan, who owns just over 50% of the drug, while Trulance is wholly owned by Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP). The drug proved to be a success in the market, but is now faced with increasing competition from SGYP’s Trulance. Since approval, Trulance has begun to take over a great deal of market share, with reports in June saying it has 1300 prescriptions per week, with over 48% from ex-Linzess patients or Amitiza. The other 52% is from the OTC market, which is a huge and untapped market among the 48 million American patients comprising IBS-C and cic.

Linzess also faces threat from generics in Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC) and Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) segment. While the market is lucrative as it is anticipated to reach $22.93 billion by 2025, the increasing competition is likely to be a dampener. At the same time, the market is dominated by unbranded medication, which may also offer Linzess an opportunity to expand its reach, but the odds are stacked against the drug as it has not been able to crack this dominance in the past 5 years. With the introduction of Trulance, this failure is only expected to become more prominent as the new drug has shown strong performance in the market, clawing at the market share of both the generic drugs as well as Linzess. Ironwood also faces regulatory issues with Linzess. The company is currently conducting Phase 4 trials for the drug, in response to certain concerns raised by the FDA with regard to the immunogenicity of the drug. Safety has always been the main problem with Linzess.

The other problem is that it has never been profitable. The company’s second quarter results illustrates this; the results put another dampener on the stock as the company reported its Non GAAP net loss at $42.2 million, up from $23.8 million in net loss it had incurred for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. However, its revenue increased from $54.4 million to $65.1 million on year over year basis. Ironwood’s cash position stood at $272.9 million at the end of the second quarter, which seems comfortable enough. However, the company is still expected to continue to incur losses, which may strain the liquidity position in the coming quarters.

Ironwood stock has shown a see-saw pattern in the past 12 months, with progressively higher peaks. Technically speaking, it is a good indication that the stock may be able to touch its 52 weeks high in the coming time period. However, fundamentally, the company shows weakness and its stock does not come across as a strong investment candidate. Further, with its fluctuating price pattern, the stock has delivered only 3.6 percent return this year so far, lagging far behind the average market return. Overall, while the stock may be considered by short term market players for trading purpose, it is important to note that Ironwood comes with high risk involved. For medium to long term investors, the stock may be placed on the watch list as its future potential will largely depend on the market performance of its newly approved drug Duzallo.

