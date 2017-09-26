L Brands: Things Aren't As Bad As They Seem At Victoria's Secret

I believe these issues are attenuated by the company’s long standing brand equity, future growth opportunities locally and abroad, and the current management team’s track record for value creation.

The company is currently showing poor comparable store sales numbers and the myopia surrounding these results are causing investors to question the Victoria’s Secret brand.

Limited Brands’ stock has fallen significantly over the past year and a half due to Victoria’s Secret’s CEO abruptly quitting along with a major unexpected restructuring.

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) (“LB” or “the Company”) is the parent company of two of the most successful brands in retail, Victoria’s Secret (including Pink and Victoria’s Secret Beauty) and Bath & Body Works. The company also owns La Senza and Harry Blendel.

Over the past 4 years, both VS and BBW have shown to be bright spots in the overall weaker retail environment of which the threat of e-commerce, shift in consumer spending, and slowing retail foot traffic have been major causes.

What caused the drop?

At the peak of L Brands ascent in early 2016, a cascade of events unfolded that caused many investors to question the strength of VS’s moat. This led to L Brands’ stock price to drop from a high of $96 to the current price of $39.65.

Timeline

January 29 th , 2016 – 2% decline in same-store-sales driven by a 4% drop at VS stores (partly due to a shift in semi-annual sales)

, 2016 – 2% decline in same-store-sales driven by a 4% drop at VS stores (partly due to a shift in semi-annual sales) February 12 th , 2016 – VS’s CEO, Sharen Jester Turney quit unexpectedly

, 2016 – VS’s CEO, Sharen Jester Turney quit unexpectedly April 7 th , 2016 – The company announced a substantial plan to restructure the VS business Separating VS into 3 business units, VS Lingerie, PINK and VS Beauty. Matching the digital channel products identically to the instore offerings Elimination of swimsuit and other apparel (which amounted to about $500 million in sales) Removal of VS’s iconic catalogue and longstanding panty promotion and replacing it with further loyalty programs and other brand-building engagement Elimination of 200 associates

, 2016 – The company announced a substantial plan to restructure the VS business

The announced moves largely sounded neutral to beneficial in the long-term, yet had short term pressure on sales.

Disentangling the 3 business units may help each segment focus on their core goals.



Matching the digital and in store products will create operational efficiencies in inventory management and will reduce customer confusion when shopping across channels.

Certain apparel offerings seem to be misplaced and are not brand building (ex. Sale of Uggs), however, their elimination will undoubtedly reduce sales to some extent.

While I agree that the removal of iconic VS catalogue will reduce marketing costs ($150 million), and remove an especially outdated marketing strategy, the removal will result in some sales being lost.

VS had a classic promotion of offering ‘a free panty or $10 off a bra”. Apparently 40% of customers redeemed the free panty and did not purchase anything else. Removal of this longstanding promo will reduce traffic and sales, however, may end up benefitting the brand in the long-term.

The elimination of 200 employees may or may not result in its intended effects.

Potential issue

The one potentially suspect strategy CEO Les Wexner has been implementing is VS’s elimination of swimsuits. Stuart Burgdoerfer, chief financial officer at L Brands, alluded to the fact that swimwear generated money, however it wasn’t growing and was not a strength of VS. My cursory discussion with customers seem as though they were disappointed with this move. In particular, most companies that sell swimwear do so in small, medium and large sizes. VS maintained bra sizes in swimwear which ensured proper sizing for customers.

Competitors making swimwear with an ear to these concerns may make inroads towards VS’s other categories. Aerie and others are making attempts at this and with the customer in their store they can showcase their own value proposition. VS has also had an image problem pushing unrealistic body types that are retouched while Aerie promotes body positivity with Photoshop free pictures.

2016 sales included some inventory from swimsuit and other apparel that were to be eliminated and liquidated. Sales in 2017 show the full effect and alongside the other business changes resulted in a significant drop in same store sales.

On average, about 70% of the negative same store sales that have occurred in 2017 were attributable to the exit of swim and apparel lines. I don’t think it’s unreasonable to attribute the remaining 30% of dislocation largely due to the wholesale strategic changes that were implemented earlier last year.

Bath and Body Works on the other hand has generated positive comparable store sales over the past 4 years.

I'd also like to point out that the implementation of this restructuring involves many moving parts. This type of strategy hasn't worked well in retail in the past. Former JC Penny CEO Ron Johnson tried removing coupon promotions countrywide without much testing and comparable store sales dropped significantly as well as store traffic. Victoria Secret tested their promo strategies and removal of their catalogue in a few markets before announcing the restructuring.

Why the current pessimism is unjustified.

It seems as though the current value of the stock is representative of the view that the Victoria’s Secrets brand is becoming less attractive to customers. This is a view espoused by the media and equity research analysts.

I don't believe overcoming the cynicism of L Brands requires a great lift. It is instructive to consider the following.

The company’s primary moat is its brand equity in Victoria’s Secret and Bath and Body Works. In particular, the aspirational and niche characteristics of VS has created a considerable distance between it and its competitors over the years.

Victoria’s Secret holds about 61.8% of the lingerie market worldwide and about 32% of the general bra and panties market(source:IBIS World and Euromonitor). The next closest competitor in the bra and panties market is fruit of the loom with 5.5% share.

Although several online competitors have made their way into the market, there are key difficulties inherent with undergarments. After speaking with customers, few seem confidant in making purchases online without feeling the fabric beforehand. And thankfully since refunds are not acceptable for underwear, competitors have additional hurdles to conquer before getting customers to purchase.

The mattress industry exhibits some parallels to the lingerie industry. Recently we've seen several online mattress companies attempt to disrupt their market. Leesa, Casper and Purple have appeared over the past four years, attempting to take a cut out of Tempur Sealy and Select Comfort’s grips. Irrespective of this ‘disruption’, both Tempur Sealy and Select comfort have managed to increase their sales revenue during the same time. This isn’t a perfect analogue to VS, however, it speaks to the value of owning a great brand in the face of looming online competition.

The company carries favourable lease terms according to management. I share this observation, having spoken to a few retail leasing managers in Toronto. While my data points are few, it seems that the mall operators are increasingly optimistic on the effects that VS has on driving significant retail foot traffic. The company’s leases are particularly favourable, as many of them are contingent on specific stores within a mall maintaining their lease. As a result, VS is nimble, and will rarely find itself stuck in a long-term lease in a mall with few prospects.

***99% of L Brands’ 3074 stores are cash flow positive (source: investor handout). This metric is net profit + depreciation, so I’ll refrain from drawing any major conclusions from this. In previous investor handouts management did provide additional information regarding the percentage of stores whose ‘cash flow’ was below $0, between 0-$250k and above $250k.

Management has proven to be well intentioned and careful stewards of the brands that they have managed over the years. This is clearly seen in the consistent growth in both VS and Bath and Body works. In addition to this they have shown to be cost conscious, proactive to secular changes, and make considerable attempts to approach their business objectively.

In particular, Les Wexner has driven a “merchant” culture at L Brands rather than being a kingdom builder. Wexner began his career in in 1963 by creating an apparel company called “The Limited”. By the mid-1990’s L Brands operated more than 700 Limited stores nationwide. As business began to wane, with fast fashion gaining share, he dispassionately made the decision to sell it in 2007.

Management has also shown to be rather candid with their data. Few other retailers offer up monthly comparable sales data as well as additional information to isolate particular data (Store vs Direct, Impact of swim/apparel exits).

Further possible opportunity

Management believes they can continue to grow the PINK franchise and have confidence they can double sales from this unit within the United States. PINK currently has 140 free standing stores. PINK offers over $1000 of revenue per square foot contrasted with VS’s overall $844 per square foot (VS’s # includes PINK and VS Beauty, source: 2016 10-K).

Management believes they have a major opportunity to grow in China and has decided to move independently rather than outsourcing this business to a third party. 2 full assortment stores have opened this year, 4 are in production and should be completed by end of 2017, and there are plans to build 10-12 for 2018. They currently have an office in Shanghai, currently employing 55 people.(Source: 2017 q-2 earnings call)

Victoria’s Secret is moving into the competitive sports apparel market with hope to subdue the lost sales from the swimwear and other apparel exits. Management sees a trajectory towards profitability, but this may take several years to come to fruition.

Valuation

The company has a market value of about $10.51 B. Here are its current TTM multiples. The multiples were calculated as of the full year earnings release date.

EV includes the capitalized lease obligation.

Using 2016 multiples, a time by which all of management’s plans were announced, the value of the company should be between $49.43-53.51 per share. This would suggest that the company is undervalued by 25-35%.

Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) Analysis

In completing this free cash flow analysis, I relied upon my “Base Case” financial projections:



Victoria’s Secret U.S.: I maintained short term weakness near-term with sales growing further out due to the addition of PINK stores and nominal growth in Sportswear.

Bath & Body Works U.S.: I maintained modest low single digit store growth and mid-single digit sales per sq foot growth which decreased into the future.



VS and BBW: I maintained fairly modest growth in the international segment, including additional time required to normalize sales at new stores.

Other: Although La Senza has begun opening stores in the states, I maintained low single digit growth over the next 10 years in this segment. The Henri Bendel segment was not meaningful.

Assumptions:

Discount Rate: 8.0% - This is the rate of return that I require.

Terminal Value: Long-Term Free Cash Flow Growth Rate of 1.6%. I expect FCFF to grow below projected U.S. GDP growth.

Other: Mid-year convention used, and FCF from Q1 stub period was subtracted from all calculations.

Conclusion

L Brands intrinsic value falls somewhere within $64-$56 per share, making it undervalued by about 40-60%. After separating out the effects of the swim and apparel exits, the remaining weakness in comparable store sales is likely as a result of the wholesale changes implemented as part of the restructuring effort. The fear that Victoria’s Secret is losing considerable share to competitors is unwarranted. My confidence in the company is borne out of their significant brand equity, store growth opportunities locally and abroad, and the current management team’s track record for value creation. I believe the risk/reward is particularly compelling and recommend a buy at the current stock price.

