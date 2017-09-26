Dallas Fed Manufacturing Outlook: Growth Holds Steady In September

By Jill Mislinski

This morning, the Dallas Fed released its Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey (TMOS) for September. The latest general business activity index came in at 21.3, up from 17.0 in August.

Here is an excerpt from the latest report:

Texas factory activity continued to increase in September, according to business executives responding to the Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey. The production index, a key measure of state manufacturing conditions, edged down to 19.5 from 20.3 in August, indicating output grew at about the same pace as last month.



Perceptions of broader business conditions improved in September. The general business activity index increased to 21.3, its highest reading in seven months. The company outlook index posted its 13th consecutive positive reading, jumping nine points to 25.6.



Expectations regarding future business conditions continued to improve. The indexes of future general business activity and future company outlook remained elevated at 34.5 and 39.9, respectively. Other indexes for future manufacturing activity showed mixed movements but remained solidly in positive territory.

Monthly data for this indicator only dates back to 2004, so it is difficult to see the full potential of this indicator without several business cycles of data. Nevertheless, it is an interesting and important regional manufacturing indicator. The Dallas Fed on the importance of TMOS:

Texas is important to the nation's manufacturing output. The state produced $159 billion in manufactured goods in 2008, roughly 9.5 percent of the country's manufacturing output. Texas ranks second behind California in factory production and first as an exporter of manufactured goods.



Texas turns out a large share of the country's production of petroleum and coal products, reflecting the significance of the region's refining industry. Texas also produces over 10 percent of the nation's computer and electronics products and nonmetallic mineral products, such as brick, glass and cement.

Here is a snapshot of the complete TMOS.

The next chart is an overlay of the General Business Activity Index and the Future Outlook Index - the outlook six months ahead.

For comparison, here is the latest ISM Manufacturing survey.

Let's compare all five Regional Manufacturing indicators. Here is a three-month moving average overlay of each since 2001 (for those with data).

Here is the same chart including the average of the five for the latest month with complete data.