IMF September Buys: 17 Stocks Added To My Fund

My Ian's Million Fund, IMF, is a quasi-index fund where I have two main goals. One, beat the S&P 500 over time with my own diversified basket of stocks, while avoiding any ongoing management fees. Two, build a model that my non-investment professional friends can copy. If I didn't have other investments and had $1,000/month to invest, what retirement portfolio would I build to ensure I ended up with a strong solid nest egg? The IMF answers that question.

I made my purchases this month on the 7th. Given the setback that the portfolio took in August, there were plenty of stocks I already owned that I could add to on sizable dips. In addition, a bunch of new names came across my radar during the month.

In total, the IMF made 17 buys in September. One of these was a dividend reinvestment, four were new portfolio positions, and 12 were additions to pre-existing positions. Food stocks and banks attracted the majority of my interest for the month. Here's the complete list of what I picked up:

It should be noted that this month's purchases significantly exceeded the regular $1,000/month. This comes for two reasons, dividend reinvestment and the deployment of cash received from the Caterpillar (CAT) sale (discussed in my August monthly review) back into the portfolio. What'd I buy with the unusually large pool of funds? With five bank stock purchases on the month, let's start there.

By now, it's no secret that the Trump financials rally continued to fade since the early year exuberance. We saw the decline accelerate over the past month, with banks being among the weakest stocks of the summer. This has come in large part because long-term interest rates are heading back down. In fact, at the time of the month's purchases, it appeared that the 10-year treasury might even dip below 2% again - though it has subsequently rallied to 2.25% following the Fed decision.

Remember that banks make their profit margin borrowing short and lending long. In practice, this means that a bank tends to pay something close to the Fed funds rate on its savings accounts and short-term deposits. On the lending side of the ledger, its rates are driven by the 10- and 30-year US treasuries, which in turn tend to set mortgage and commercial loan rates.

Lately, short-term interest rates have gone up and stuck there (since they follow the Fed closely), while long-term rates are declining again. Following the election, 10-year treasury rates spiked, but the gains have largely disappeared as Trump's economic agenda has bogged down. Throw in the hurricane damage, a falling US dollar, and developments with the US debt ceiling, and most signs are pointing to interest rates heading in reverse.

This is bad news for banks. They're stuck paying higher interest rates on deposits, but the rates they can charge on mortgages and commercial rates are heading back to pre-election levels. As a result, if things follow their current trajectory, Net Interest Margins ("NIM") would actually go down as compared to fall 2016 levels. Needless to say, this wasn't what the market was expecting when it sent bank stocks up 30-50% across the board post-November 2016.

I was a heavy buyer of community and regional banks prior to the election; they were one of the standout areas of the market offering reasonable value and strong dividend yields. And with the sector (see community bank ETF QABA for example) losing steam, I was eager to put capital to work again:

QABA data by YCharts

As you can see, since my purchases on the 8th, the sector has bounced back sharply. Members of my service receive the month's buy list on the day of purchase, which sometimes can be of substantial benefit - such as on this occasion.

In any case, for September, I picked up five banks, and several more financial firms. Let's dig in.

Starting off, I added more New York Community Bank (NYCB). I've been buying this bank for months now, and the share price continues to slide. This is somewhat surprising, since NYCB is among the banks that had the worst positioning for higher interest rates. Thus, the reversal of the higher interest rate theme should matter little to NYCB stock.

Regardless, the market hates this bank, and it continues to sell off. With nearly no loan losses and an attractive lending niche in New York, one has to wonder what dividend yield will finally attract the income crowd: Is it 5.75%? 6%? Higher? I'm happy to keep picking up more of this safe high-yielding bank at these prices until the market finally comes to its senses and/or a too-big-too-fail bank snaps it up.

Additionally, I picked up more Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) and Bank of South Carolina (BKSC). I started purchasing both last month based primarily on them screening well, and they've each slipped a couple more percent since then. So I'll continue adding.

For September, I've added two new banks to the fold as well. The first of these is TFS Financial Corporation. Seeking Alpha author The Zen Of Investing has a great write-up here, and I don't have much to add. Great opportunity here. On top of that, I also started a position in Hope Bancorp (HOPE) as shares have 100%-round-tripped the post-election rally. Shares look reasonably cheap here and the bank has a nice operating niche:

HOPE data by YCharts

It's not just banks selling off; the financial sector as a whole is on the slide. I took a good hard look at the hurricane-exposed insurers and their reinsurers down 15-30% in the pre-Irma panic. Ultimately, I couldn't get comfortable - there's plenty of chances to swing at falling knife stocks, you don't need to go for all the dicey ones. In this case, they would have paid off, at least in the short run, but I'm not sure how viable their business models are; Irma wasn't the big one after all, but it will come sooner or later.

What did I pick up instead? Long-time readers know I like the title insurers as a sector. With a huge moat and a fairly uncompetitive market among the four national players, profit margins are high and consistent. I've recommended First American (FAF) previously and it recently ran up to all-time highs, making its further purchase unattractive.

However, competitor Stewart Information Services (STC) has gotten slammed this summer after some activist investing failed to achieve the desired impact, combined with the unfavorable move in interest rates discussed above.

STC data by YCharts

Add it up, and a solid player within the title insurance sector is selling at 52-week lows. Good enough for me. I also grabbed some more Discover Financial Services (DFS) as it continues to trade sideways around $60.

The next sector of interest for the month were the consumer staples. Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) move to take over Whole Foods combined with another quarter of ugly numbers for the packaged foods makers led to a bloodbath. Sector stalwarts are plummeting to multi-year lows all over the place. While there are many tempting stocks across the sector, I stuck to what I viewed as the biggest three bargains of the moment.

In a surprise to probably no one, I reinvested the past two months' dividends into Hormel Foods (HRL). At $31, there's no stock I'd rather buy and hold for the next ten years. Fantastic business and management getting taken to the woodshed based on transitory meat pricing and supply issues. We'll be looking back at the 2017 sell-off with disbelief when this stock has doubled a few years from now. My latest on the company: The 6 Things That Could Make Hormel's Stock Go Rotten.

In addition to Hormel, I added to my position in ConAgra Brands (CAG). I recently published a full-length article on the company, and nothing much has changed with the thesis as of yet. I also started a position in J.M. Smucker (SJM). While its brands aren't that well positioned for the changing nutritional landscape, the company isn't in as much trouble as, say, the soda or cereal purveyors. On top of that, SJM stock is among the cheapest in its group following the absolute pummeling the stock has suffered lately. This may not be the bottom for the sector, but I'm happy to keep averaging into these blue chip companies at far from premium prices.

I took a long look at the energy sector following its fresh move downward to new multi-year lows in August. Alas, the energy names bounced just prior to the month's buys, taking several stocks I'd been planning to buy just out of my desired price range. What was I looking to buy? We'll have to wait until the next drop in oil prices, as the sector has since rallied sharply.

As it is, I only added to two pre-existing energy positions. The first of these is Frank's International (FI), which moved sharply lower in August. I remain optimistic that the firm will get through these lean times and come out stronger due to its ironclad balance sheet while leveraged competitors go bust. No guarantees on this being a quick reversal into the green though.

I also added to the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) right around the IMF's cost basis in the high $6s. That was just in time. The market finally acknowledged SJT picking up a much better field operator, with the stock flying over the past two weeks to reflect this auspicious development. We're also getting a large special dividend this month from winning a settlement in a royalty dispute.

SJT data by YCharts

Turning to malls, GameStop (GME) should have traded up on its last quarterly results; they were slightly positive on balance. Instead, the stock got hammered. The market is pricing this for imminent obsolescence, despite several pieces of its business (international, collectibles, console sales) showing real persistent momentum. This is way too cheap at under 6x earnings. This business won't last forever, but it should make it long enough to pay off the folks taking a chance on it now.

On a similar note, CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) had drifted back to the low $8s after an energetic short squeeze earlier this summer. Like with GameStop, CBL isn't a business that is likely to be around forever. But with a 13% dividend, it only needs to last in decent shape for 10-15 years to justify investing at today's prices. The company is trading at less than 4x cash flow, and its business is still largely stable today.

Yes, non-A-tier malls are crumbling (and that's not going to change), but CBL keeps sticking lenders with the dead malls, while paying the cash flow from the still-alive malls out to shareholders in the form of a massive dividend. CBL's best malls aren't slumping that quickly; the long-term trajectory is clear, but they aren't collapsing quick enough to justify the current single-digit price.

It's ugly cigar butt style investing, but at a near 30% cash flow yield, there's enough milk here left to buy the cow, regardless of how sickly she looks. They just issued more long-term debt at a reasonable interest rate, reducing the near-term liquidity concerns even further. We'll be getting that 13% yield for quite awhile (payout ratio is only around 50%), and once they finally do cut the dividend, there's a good chance we'll have already gotten our principal back and then some. J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) appears stabilized, and several other key B-tier mall tenets such as Macy's (NYSE:M) and Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) still have some life in them as well.

The long-term prognosis is still gravely troubled, but it's just a matter of the lights staying on long enough to earn a high return on capital, and at today's fire-sale prices, the odds look attractive. It should go without saying, but don't DRIP this stock, and if management starts buying back shares aggressively (as some gravely mistaken commenters suggest), the thesis here would be busted.

Finally, we have three more purchases for the month with no connecting theme. One of these is Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) which utterly collapsed on its last earnings report. The news was certainly awful, but the 50% drop might be an overreaction. There's probably still value in the world's largest generics company. Yes, the debt load may eventually wipe them out, but the upside is sizable if they do make it through this rough patch. And the selloff, driven by the dividend cut and unfounded comparisons to Valeant (NYSE:VRX) and Concordia's death spirals has triggered a highly-emotional market reaction that doesn't seem justified by the actual fundamentals.

Next up, I added to my position in British advertising giant WPP Plc (WPPGY) following its recent dive. For a refresher on why this business is struggling, see Stratchery's excellent write-up that highlights what the bears are thinking. The market is coming to the conclusion that advertising agencies have no future in a world where Facebook and Google are the only two places that attract marketing dollars. However, I'm highly skeptical of this narrative, given the mounting signs of trouble with digital advertising effectiveness. Advertising is certainly changing, but I wouldn't count out the whole sector just yet. Firms relying on just Facebook ads are likely to regret that choice in due time.

The last new position for the month is in Uniti Group (UNIT). I've long been stalking a fiber infrastructure play along the likes of Zayo Group, but the price hasn't been right. Uniti has its own unique problems - namely its reliance on flailing Windstream (WIN); however, the market seems to be blowing these concerns out of proportion. That said, don't go crazy with this position, it's not a core holding by any means. You can find my latest thoughts on Uniti here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL THE STOCKS IN THE TABLE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.