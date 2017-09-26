7 Speeches From The Fed This Week Could Well Turn The Wheel Around

EURUSD appears to be holding itself on two different support levels. It appears it is the sweet spot to sell euros into US dollars over the next weeks.

Market implied probabilities of an interest rate hike in the US before year end jumped from slightly above 20% to well above 60%.

Last week, the Fed called the beginning of the reduction of its balance sheet, a possible third hike this year and three more hikes in 2018.

Context

In a previous article I discussed that the Fed will not hike again this year. This scenario has been completely challenged after last week's FOMC monetary policy meeting when the Fed called the beginning of the reduction of its monstrous balance sheet, a possible third hike this year and three more hikes in 2018. The market reacted appropriately as there was only one more hike priced in before mid-2018 before the FOMC meeting. Market implied probabilities of an interest rate hike in the US before year end jumped from slightly above 20% to well above 60% in the aftermath of Yellen's press conference last week (chart 1).

However, the key for a third interest rate hike in 2017, in my opinion, lies on this week's Federal Reserve public communications schedule. Several members of the FOMC have speeches scheduled this week, no less than 7!

In previous occasions over the last two years, we have seen similar situations. First, the Fed hints towards a possible interest rate hike and, afterwards, several speakers confirm such possibility favoring an interest rate hike. This is a formula that has worked very well for the Fed in the past and it appears that could be repeated again this week.

The clear challenge to confirm a third interest rate hike this year lies on Lael Brianard's speeches (she speaks twice this week), as she is the leading voice of the Fed's dove camp. Should Brainard leave the door open to another hike this year, it would practically confirm a move by the Fed and the dollar would react accordingly.

So far this year, the USD is the worst performing currency among the G10, hence leaving plenty of room for the dollar to strengthen if the Fed finally confirms a hike.

Mario Draghi speaks twice this week, and his comments cannot be ignored, although I believe he will not give his view on a possible change in monetary policy ahead of discussing it with the ECB's Governing Council at the end of October.

EURUSD technical levels

EURUSD (FXE) appears to be holding itself on two different support levels (chart 2), which could be broken this week if the Fed begins laying the ground for the last hike this year. If these support levels are broken to the downside, EURUSD would find support again in 1.1838, and then there would find no challenge until 1.1662. At the same time, this week's quarter end allocations flows could finally help a push to the downside towards 1.16-1.17.

Conclusion

For EUR sellers, it appears we currently are at the sweet spot to sell euros into US dollars (UUP), since the German elections outcome points towards a challenging negotiation process for Merkel and her chosen coalition. Moreover, the European Central Bank is not becoming very conclusive on what can happen at the end of October, and a lengthy process in Germany could well hold ECB officials back ahead of taking any new decision on monetary policy.

Looking at EURUSD's weekly chart (chart 3), it is quite clear that the dollar has been strongly oversold against the euro over the last few weeks. Also, the technical picture seen in chart 2 is repeated, where the euro is hanging by a thread before precipitating towards lower levels, depending on this week's outcome.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UUP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.