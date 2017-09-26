Apple: Patience Pays Off; Why The Stock Is Too Cheap To Ignore

Apple (AAPL) is special. It has shown that in what was and, apart from AAPL, continued to be a low-margined, commodified world of electronics products geared to consumers rather than businesses, it is possible to grow to be very large while maintaining extraordinary margins for this sort of business.

The specialness of AAPL may be seen by an anecdote (possibly more apocryphal than real) I remember from a biography of Pablo Picasso. For almost the entirety of Picasso's very long career, he was widely regarded as the world's pre-eminent artist, and one with a mystique.

One day he was spotted sitting at a cafe in Paris by an American woman, who asked him to do her portrait. He had materials with him, did her portrait, then charged her what she thought was an outrageous amount of money for it. The lady complained to him about the price. After all, it had only taken him a short time to do whatever work he did. He responded to the effect that no, it had taken him his whole life.

This is AAPL and the iPhone, Mac, even the higher-margined services it provides via the App Store. If you want what one of these products or services has - consistent high build quality with a touch of class, with enough state-of-the-art features to satisfy most people who want to be au courant - then AAPL's price has to be paid. That's because creating these products, with the several operating systems and links to the rest of the Apple ecosystem of products as well as to Windows/Office as needed, it has taken Apple its whole corporate life.

You cannot negotiate and point out that some competitor will make a product with similar specs for thinner profit margins. That lady could have gone to Montmartre, where a starving artist living in an attic would have done her portrait and charged far less, but she didn't.

The same goes for AAPL. Its margins are high for its industry because none of its smartphone competitors has done what it has done and has kept on doing. Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) can make some great phones, and that's the only real competition. Samsung has its own issues: it keeps wanting to get away from Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Android, and that makes it conflicted. As far as Google, now the main operating subsidiary of Alphabet, periodically it keeps trying but to little avail. Complicating the competition are the business relationships that both SSNLF and GOOGL have with AAPL, so the companies are to some degrees frenemies, not solely at war with each other.

Another advantage is the emotional one. Call it the Steve Jobs factor. In the keynote, the Special Event on September 12, Tim Cook wiped away a tear and spoke with audible emotion for a while in introducing the Steve Jobs Theater. There is business value in the Apple story - which reduces in many eyes to the Steve Jobs story, as the personal dimension is real. It's not just an act.

What keeps this long-running AAPL act moving along, no matter all the times Mr. Market drops the stock to a crazy low P/E relative to even mundane companies without AAPL's advantages?

There is one answer that overrides all others: customers like, or love, AAPL products and once a buyer, they tend to stay with them at rates unprecedented throughout almost all of business, not just electronics. Many will milk the life of the products if necessary for financial reasons rather than go with what they regard as Brand X.

In the keynote, a 97% satisfaction rate for the Apple Watch was cited. I've been a panelist for ChangeWave Research for many years, which polls for AAPL. Whatever the product is - the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Macs - the satisfaction rate is stellar and better than that of any competitors. This has been going on for years and never changes.

How does a competitor beat that?

These sorts of observations have led me to emphasize the qualitative and quantitative importance of AAPL's user base, meaning that its ecosystem was the value, not the transitory P/E or the next year's earnings.

Let's review the prior bull theses I laid out for AAPL in my last articles on the stock (July - September 2015), emphasizing patience, with the stock initially around $125 in July, dropping to the $110 range in September, fated to drop to $90 by 2016.

In the main, the reason for bullishness was the strengthening ecosystem. My thoughts on this are worth exploring, as I think that:

Past reasons to be bullish on AAPL are more valid than ever

AAPL's strong ecosystem can be introduced with a graphic that Microsoft (MSFT) put together 2 1/2 years ago. This compared AAPL's ecosystem to that of GOOGL and MSFT. I quoted from Geekwire in my July 10, 2015 article titled Apple: Lots Of Smoke (FUD), But What's On Fire Are Earnings And Growth Opportunities.

From my article, discussing the Geekwire report on a Q1 2015 MSFT presentation:

... Apple and Google are doing a better job of connecting their respective products, with usage of one more naturally leading to usage of another. That's the key takeaway from this Microsoft chart, which was shown by the company's top marketing executive, Chris Capossela, during a presentation this week at the Microsoft Convergence conference in Atlanta.

MSFT noted that it needed to do better in creating a tight ecosystem.

The above graphic may not enlarge when clicked on, and thus may not be all that clear.

MSFT might draw things differently today. The Apple Watch has come to the market and is becoming important, as is Apple Pay, and as is Apple Music.

Looking at things through this sort of "time capsule" shows that AAPL has not been standing still. Is it any wonder that revenue from Services has been accelerating?

AAPL has increased its ecosystem lead over MSFT and GOOGL. Only SSNLF is a competitor in that regard.

That's the qualitative part of the story. AAPL's stock price has finally moved up despite the frustrating downdraft in 2015-6, and I believe this is justified by the broader, deeper, improved ecosystem.

Now for some quantitative aspects that I believe fully support the higher stock price.

The ecosystem's key is customers, and the numbers have gotten very large

While discussing the size of AAPL's ecosystem, I had this to say in Mr. Market Errs: Apple Is Unlikely To Be Stopped In Its Rise To Further Heights (Sept. 2015):

We have to consider that the iPhone's installed base, which Canaccord estimated at 400 million exiting 2014, is nearly certain to grow substantially. The iPhone installed base should be at least 600 million exiting calendar 2016, and that number does not require 250 million iPhones to be sold next fiscal year. This number may reach 25% of the total global smartphone installed base and is a growing percentage. This is a huge and growing advantage to Apple's consolidated sales and profits, not just those from the iPhone. This point of a growing percentage of the installed base of smartphones is just another way that the iPhone is putting relentless and increasing pressure on every competitor. Given the high profile of AAPL, it's worth saying that I'm not arguing the relative merits of the iPhone or AAPL's ecosystem, just the financial and profit trends. Sometimes a company just takes control, and that's the way it is.

And that is the way it remains.

The above numbers may have been reasonable:

Business Insider, in an April 4, 2016 article, reports as follows:

Apple has 588 million users worldwide, Credit Suisse estimated in a note published on Monday. If there are exactly 1 billion active Apple devices in use, these findings mean the average Apple user owns 1.7 devices.

It's now 1 1/2 years from the date of that Credit Suisse (CS) note. How many AAPL ecosystem users are there now? Likely many more, and I expect this number to continue to grow.

Thus, a completely different way than focusing on Q1 or FY 2018 EPS is to think of this expanding group of satisfied AAPL products users and estimating the present value of each user. It's a guess, of course, but my guess is that AAPL is significantly undervalued in thinking of the number of users in, say, 2020-22, further global economic growth, some inflation, and continuing roll-out and usage of high-margined services by AAPL.

Some pillars of the AAPL ecosystem

There are several points to make here that define AAPL's special nature in this typically tough field.

The first is worth repeating: customer satisfaction in virtually all of AAPL's physical products and services such as Apple Pay is extraordinarily high.

A second pillar involves AAPL taking advantage of this satisfaction and doing such things as The Verge noted in a blog post this February:

No one else has access to the simplified pairing and management APIs Apple uses to make the AirPods and other Apple W1 products work better on iOS, so if you want the simplest wireless headphones to use with Apple products, you have to buy Apple... Same with wearables: the killer features for wearables are basically fitness tracking and notifications. Apple won’t ever let anyone else touch iMessage replies, so the only wearable worth buying if you’re an iPhone owner interested in a smartwatch is the Apple Watch... if the two most expensive hardware accessories for a phone are headphones and some kind of wearable, Apple is in a position to make sure it has significant advantages over any potential competitor.

This shows the sort of business I want my money in: one that locks consumers in, with their knowledge and assent.

A third pillar involves the Apple Stores. AAPL's list of their US locations shows that most people live and/or work near one or more of them, especially in areas where AAPL products are especially popular already. As Amazon (AMZN) has shown with its pop-up stores that highlight their proprietary gadgets and now in Whole Foods stores, selling via a physical store is the best way to sell. That's assuming that people want to come to the stores, which is clearly true for AAPL. One of the positives about Apple Stores is that there is plenty of room for growth, especially if AAPL would consider a small-format store. Apple Store everywhere?

Finally, a pillar of AAPL's ecosystem is its affluent customer base. As that Business Insider article went on to quote that CS note as saying:

Emerging market Apple users have 50% higher per-capita incomes

Apple users use their devices more often with 63% of mobile traffic coming from Apple devices compared to 29% from Android

Apple users tend to replace their old devices regularly

Apple enjoys a nearly 90% retention rate among its customers.

AAPL keeps producing high quality products that upper income customers enjoy and are loyal to, get willingly locked into pricey accessories, and the expanding chain of Apple Stores helps cement that loyalty.

In that context, each individual year's crop of new products becomes less critical than the breathless Internet-based AAPL industry wants people to think it is. That's why, for example, the iPhone 7 came out a year ago with little innovation: and AAPL stock soared. It was time for the stock to correct its undervaluation, and the future was perceived to be bright.

Asserting as I have that the key is customer satisfaction, a unique look and feel of high quality products, it's necessary to comment briefly on whether AAPL's product intro of Sept. 12 did what was needed to continue growing the ecosystem. I think it more than did what was needed.

Liking the new products

To start with the iPhone:

iPhone 8/8 Plus

I like this. The improved A11 Bionic chip powers improvement in photography, including a new portrait mode that might be a focal point to drive both upgrades from older iPhones and for Android switchers. The augmented reality capability is part of a trend with nowhere to go but up at its own pace. The display is also incrementally improved. Overall, the '8' series strikes me as attractive and well worth the money.

iPhone X

This has a coolness factor that should drive sales. It will be great for multi-tasking. Gamers and others who find uses in these early days of augmented reality on smartphones may love the huge screen, super display and quick response.

So my guess is that this will sell well, but that a lot of people are going to wait for more AR apps and perhaps for a smaller form factor.

Thus, I view this as probably a peek into a great new future for the iPhone. Since my interest in AAPL is long term, exactly how it sells versus the '8' is not of all that much concern with me. It's only one year out of many for AAPL, and over the long haul, I think that the iPhone X shows that AAPL has moved the corporate ball where it needs to, and that AAPL will keep its existing iPhone user base staying put while adding new users throughout the world.

Apple Watch Series 3 and Watch OS 4

The Apple Watch is now the best-selling watch in the world, having risen from #2 to surpass Rolex as #1. Now that it can function untethered from a nearby iPhone but shares the iPhone's phone number, it is free to sell very large amounts. The sound quality from the AAPL employee out on the lake speaking only through her watch was impressive.

The updated Watch OS is an improvement; the Watch may turn out to be an important part of the AAPL ecosystem, both via its contribution to profits and in tying people to the entire ecosystem.

Overall, I think that AAPL did what it needed to do in the keynote to keep the ecosystem intact and growing. The Watch could be on a rapid growth path now, and the combination of the iPhone 8, a nice incremental improvement over the 7, and the X, with its 'wow' factor, was well done.

Now, a few words about valuation and where the stock can trade, before wrapping up.

How to value AAPL - different approaches

1. P/E versus large cap peers



AAPL is trading in the $150-151 range with a GAAP P/E of 17X TTM EPS.

The S&P 500 (SPY) is at 24X and the DJIA (DIA) more like 20X.

Arbitrarily averaging those two P/Es gives 22X. Since I think AAPL is superior than the average stock in the SPY or DIA, I would at least expect it to have a peer P/E. Getting the P/E to 22X would imply about a 30% price increase. This suggests a fair value of AAPL between $190 and $200.

2. P/E versus FANGs

This is tricky, given the multiples of AMZN and Netflix (NFLX). But given MSFT's slow-growth/no-growth revenue base from Windows and Office and a TTM P/E of 27X, I see AAPL as having at least as strong growth prospects as MSFT, if not stronger. I'll leave GOOGL out of the comparison given its heavy spending on the "other bets" which are cost centers right now.

If AAPL were to rise to MSFT's P/E, it would trade around $250. AAPL's P/E can rise while MSFT's shrinks, and I like AAPL in part because of its cheapness to MSFT.

More broadly, I believe that AAPL is significantly undervalued relative to the tech sector as a whole.

3. P/E to growth ratios (P:E:G; PEG)

No one knows what's coming in future years. I use 4% as GDP growth: 2% real, 2% inflation. Within that parameter, S&P itself finds operating margins of the '500' near record levels. Thus, earnings in the SPY may grow no faster than sales, leaving the PEG for the SPY perhaps in the 5X range. Whereas, I guess that AAPL is going to grow twice as fast as that, because it is in higher growth markets and is one of the strongest companies on earth. So at 17X, AAPL may thus have a PEG of 2X. In normal markets, that might make for an average stock. In this market, it's half the PEG that I peg for the market as a whole.

Thus, AAPL could be looked at under this metric either as fairly valued, or as seriously undervalued with a fair value of 4-5X its growth rate, or $300+ per share right now.

4. Comparison to bonds

With the Fed having suppressed bond yields and thus has sent stock valuations high, it's a matter of opinion which bull market is more extreme, stocks or bonds. One conclusion I draw from that thinking is that the equity risk premium should be close to zero: there are risks everywhere in all financial assets. Thus a simple thought experiment may be valid while yielding extraordinary results.

Take an AAPL 9-10 year corporate bond with a 3% yield to maturity. Now think of AAPL shares as a bondholder, earning a total amount equal to that of the bond over the same time period. In theory, the only difference is that the bond ends with return of principal, whereas the equity goes on forever. Now assume 8% annual growth for AAPL earnings, meaning they double in 9 years. What P/E equalizes earnings between AAPL bonds and the equity? The average earnings yield for the stock would also be the 3% that is the fixed yield from the bond.

A simple answer that is close to mathematically correct is for the equity to begin with a 2% yield and end with close to a 4% yield over the 9 to 10-year period. In other words, a 50X starting forward P/E. Given consensus FY 2018 EPS of $11 for AAPL, that's a $550 share price. Unlikely, but that's the math.

To put it another way, AAPL's forward earnings yield (reciprocal of the P/E) of 7% or higher is attractive in today's market and if one is an optimist about AAPL's long-term growth prospects, it's insanely attractive relative to AAPL's own debt securities.

To wrap up:

Concluding points - AAPL is too strong to be so cheap to the market

First, all investments have risks. AAPL certainly does. The company details risks to its stock in its SEC filings and elsewhere. Being optimistic about a stock is different from believing that it is a sure thing. It is not, and neither is the stock market as a whole, especially with the Federal Reserve intent on reversing its quantitative easing program.

Noting all that, the pattern of AAPL's growth as shown in its Q3 10-Q is nice to see. Growth was seen globally except in China, and given tensions with North Korea, less emphasis on China in AAPL's business model is reassuring to me. Also, all parts of AAPL's business lines grew yoy in Q3, with services notably accelerating their share of the business. Since these carry higher margins than hardware, this is a positive trend.

In summary, I believe that AAPL is doing more than enough to keep its customer base loyal while recruiting new customers, and that this expanding ecosystem of customers interacting with a growing group of AAPL products, including services, positions the company well to grow indefinitely. AAPL's many strengths and multi-faceted business model have the potential to allow both vertical and/or horizontal expansion. I view AAPL as a company that is far superior in many ways to the average public company but one that, strangely, trades with a P/E multiple that is well below average.

Thus, I see AAPL as being a strong stock to own to generate alpha in future years. Finally, I see AAPL as also being seriously undervalued versus its own corporate bonds. I view the current stock price in the $150 range as making AAPL attractive versus the tech sector, the SPY and the DIA. Even if the Fed's reversal of QE leads to lower P/Es for the market as a whole, I'm hopeful that AAPL is one of the stocks that can resist that trend while growing earnings.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.