Jabil - Upside Surprise Expected

Forward guidance will also be important given that the most recent iPhone has recently been introduced to mixed reviews.

Apple Computer business is expected to be significant, possibly driving an upside beat to the estimates. Estimates on Yahoo Finance have not changed at all in the last 90 days.

I would play the expected volatility by buying short-term put and call options and avoid the shares until after earnings are digested by the market.

Jabil will report after the close on September 27th, 2017. Current estimate is $0.62 for the 4th quarter and $2.09 for the full year.

Jabil Inc. (JBL) will report Q4 FY 2017 earnings after the close on September 27th, 2017. I believe that chances are good for an upside surprise in actual earnings and also in the forward guidance usually given by management. Since the new iPhone has been introduced, there have been different shifts in sentiment. Before the phone actually launched, there was a lot of excitement about the potential for the business. Now with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares falling, there is negative sentiment being generated.

Consider the following article from Bloomberg by Jeanny Yu dated September 24th, 2017:

IPhone Disappointment Hammers Suppliers, Fuels Taiwan Outflows Apple Inc.'s latest products are getting a thumbs down, at least by investors in the company's Asian suppliers. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., which assembles the iPhone and other Apple devices, has fallen 10 percent in Taipei since Apple unveiled its collection of new gadgets for the holidays this month. Other suppliers across the region, including Taiwan's Pegatron Corp. and South Korea's LG Innotek Co. have plunged more than 12 percent. Apple iPhone 8 pre-orders are "substantially lower" than iPhone 7 and iPhone 6 levels, Rosenblatt Securities analyst Jun Zhang wrote in a note last week. Initial feedback suggests iPhone 8 volume is below predecessors in the U.S. and even more so in China, according to Zhang.

As you can see the recent negative publicity about the iPhone8 has created a buying opportunity at near the bottom of the recent trading range. Prudent investors may want to cover both the potential upside and downside, but I think the upside is more likely given the existing estimates for FY 2018 and FY 2019. Drawing a line from $27.75 in mid-May 2017 connecting all the recent lows on a straight line yields a trend line. The upper boundary of the chart is the area right above $31.60 - Let's call it $32 per share. Any rise above that level on the chart could signal another move higher. Here is a one-year chart of JBL:

Jabil Reports on September 27th, 2017

Management guidance as of the Q3 2017 earnings report for this quarter's earnings was a range between $0.50 and $0.74 with the midpoint at $0.62 per share. As per Yahoo! Finance, the current analyst estimates for JBL are $0.62 versus $0.28 in the year earlier period. Revenue is estimated at $4.9 billion, which would be up 11% from the year earlier period.

If actual revenue exceeds the upper end of guidance, then I estimate that EPS could be as much as $0.75 to $0.80, which could cause a sharp rally in the shares. The forward guidance is also important. Consensus from Yahoo finance again is $0.83 vs. $0.69 in the year earlier period. Revenue is estimated at $5.4 billion, up 5% from $5.1 billion reported a year ago.

Both the upper and lower trend lines may be broken by extreme volatility. Management has already projected $2.60 in core EPS for fiscal 2018 and $3.00 for fiscal 2019. The estimate of $2.10 core EPS for fiscal 2017 uses the mid-point of management guidance for Q4 2017.

Summary

Jabil will probably show increasing earnings up to FY 2019 when they have said they expect to earn at least $3.00 on core earnings per share. I view those numbers as minimum expectations going forward. My guess is that earnings will come in ahead of plan and forward guidance will be generally positive. I would buy at the current price of $29 and hold for capital gains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.