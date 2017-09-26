9.97% Long-Term Investment REIT Brings Honesty To The Table

The movement to 30-year fixed-rate RMBS is based on the liquidity of the assets, not expectations for excellent returns.

A careful reading through the DX presentation shows management sending clear signals regarding the high values on many assets.

The macroeconomic environment is poor for mortgage REITs, but most investors and analysts wouldn’t know it from other earnings calls or presentations.

Lately, I’ve had a few more requests for guides demonstrating the inner workings for mortgage REITs. This is a great request, because investors should want to know how their investment works. We’re also looking at a mortgage REIT sector that over the last few months has been at the highest (most expensive) average level we’ve seen in quite a few years. If you’re listening to earnings calls, you’ll mostly hear executives sounding very bullish about the prospects for their sector. Don’t buy into the commentary. I’m not suggesting that I know the mortgage REIT environment better than those executives. However, it is arguably against my best interests to be preaching caution on my greatest area of expertise. Many analysts would want to celebrate and pretend these investments were simply going to soar higher indefinitely.

Dynex Capital (DX) and the Honesty

For better or worse, Byron Boston is an honest man. This makes the earnings calls for Dynex Capital exceptionally interesting. While other executives want to sound overwhelmingly bullish, Byron’s words can be parsed for a deeper understanding of the sector. Their presentations are also exceptionally interesting because management provides some great slides that few other mREITs will include.

Here is the Q2 2017 DX Earnings Call Transcript.

Here is a direct link to the Q2 2017 DX Earnings Presentation.

A casual observer reading through the presentation or listening to the earnings call might conclude that Mr. Boston shared the sector’s enthusiasm. I don’t believe that.

The Current Environment

Spreads are weak in pretty much every manner possible:

The spread between the 10-year and 2-year Treasury stinks

The spread between long-dated LIBOR swaps (7-year and 10-year notably) and Treasuries is weaker than it was in recent years.

The credit spread between many assets and Treasury rates has declined.

Reading Deeper into DX’s Presentation

At a casual glance, readers would think DX found the 30-year MBS spreads exceptionally attractive. I intend to disprove that. Let’s start with the credit spread slide:

Dynex Capital uses all the investments in the blue box.

Notice how the assets in the orange boxes have numbers that are, on average, materially smaller than their past values. If Dynex Capital invests more capital into those assets now, they would be earning a smaller spread than usual. If the spreads went back to normal levels, DX would lose book value. That would leave them with less equity to leverage. Consequently, DX doesn’t want to be investing there. Instead, they picked up positions in the fixed-rate 30-year Fannie Mae RMBS. Now consider the most recent values for those assets. The spreads are 33 basis points and 28 basis points. Are those high compared to the average historical values?

They may be a little above average, but only a little. That suggests that these assets aren’t great, but management believes they are less bad than the other alternatives.

Finally, look at the red box on the 10-year swap spreads. This is the spread from LIBOR rates to Treasury rates. When the LIBOR rate is materially below the Treasury rate, the mortgage REIT can buy the asset and enter the hedge to lock in a larger spread. While the 30-year spreads are a little better than average, the Treasury to LIBOR spread is near the worst values seen since around the middle of 2015. That means the spread on the MBS is good, but the hedging is expensive.

Now you’ve got to ask yourself, would DX agree with this assessment? Clearly, no mortgage REIT could comment on this privately since it could be construed as insider information. That leaves us to parse the rest of the presentation.

Portfolio

This slide shows the portfolio:

Notice the new position in the 30-year fixed-rate RMBS TBA securities. This new position is very liquid.

Liquidity

There is going to be a huge emphasis on liquidity throughout the presentation. I’ll be adding in red, green, and orange lines and text.

See this slide on liquidity:

DX picked the highly liquid assets and created a slide to talk about liquidity.

30-Year Strategy

The next slide talks about their strategy for the 30-year fixed-rate RMBS:

Notice how the very first point references that DX always had superior options, now they don’t. That isn’t a glowing endorsement of the 30-year RMBS. Some investors will see this as confirmation that 30-year RMBS are great. Instead, this should be construed as: “They are less bad”.

In the next point, they mention that the 30-year RMBS could see further spread widening and that would be an opportunity to move more capital in there. This isn’t a point about 30-year RMBS, this is a point about how richly valued the other assets became. Finally, management says additional spread widening would be limited, which references why they want capital there. That could be interpreted as: “We have less to lose here compared to the spread widening that could occur on other less liquid assets.”

In the final point, you may notice liquidity mentioned twice (three times if we count “less liquid ARMs”). Finally, it closes with referencing how rapidly they can make adjustments, which is really another reference to liquidity.

Macroeconomic Themes

Dynex Capital goes on to talk about the macroeconomic environment. In my opinion, DX has a better read on this than many of the other mortgage REITs.

Notice how this slide is referencing the greatest level of uncertainty in the last decade. That explains precisely why DX is valuing liquidity so highly.

The point regarding global debt levels could be construed as: “Credit spreads shouldn’t be this tight. This is a dangerous economy and it is priced for perfection.”

Risk and Investment Posture

This next slide talks more about the different kinds of risk:

Notice the prominent discussion of spread risk. This is a substantial factor influencing book values and influencing the level at which future net interest income can be locked in. It sounds great that the 30-year fixed-rate RMBS is greater than other riskier assets, until you think about it. By this point, you’ve got to be asking:

Is he saying the return is great?

Or

Is he saying the “greater than” in a purely mathematical sense where it means “not as bad as”.

I believe the latter; the discussion is on a comparative basis.

Strategic Focus

One more slide to talk about the strategic focus:

Notice how their position is designed to help them reallocate. If you’re happy holding your positions indefinitely, “reallocate” isn’t at the top of your list.

Notice the two red lines indicating that DX is talking about a scenario that “creates” attractive opportunities. I don’t think that was a grammatical slip. That wasn’t “created”. They are talking about better opportunities being created in the future because the current scenario is not good for attractive opportunities.

Finally the orange line reinforces that Dynex Capital is focused on liquidity and flexibility. These are not signs of a mortgage REIT that believes it is all clear skies ahead. They are preparing to navigate an exceptionally difficult environment that could see many mortgage REITs getting hammered.

How We Handle This Scenario

As an analyst, I see this situation and make similar choices. I can improve the credit quality of my own positions by moving from common stock into preferred shares of strong mortgage REITs. I can grab baby bonds from decent mortgage REITs with a reasonable maturity to reduce risk. I can hunt for other assets where I believe the total enterprise value (debt + equity) is priced at less than the underlying portfolio. That is why I’ve been hunting through the mall REITs more than the mortgage REITs lately.

How Useful is Book Value?

Assuming the mortgage REIT has reasonable operational expenses and few level 3 assets, the book value movements usually aren’t dramatic. Since equity is leveraged into the portfolio of assets, the net interest income a mortgage REIT can generate sustainably (no faking earnings) is a function of their book value and the spreads on their investments to the cost of funds. When spreads are weak, book values are higher relative to the amount of net interest income a mortgage REIT can produce.

The thinning credit spreads causes book value to perform well. Seeing solid book value performance and dividends for a few quarters brings more investors in and drives the price-to-book ratio higher precisely when the risk-adjusted returns are the worst.

DX Compared to the Sector

For investors who want to buy a mortgage REIT and hold it for a decade, DX is a top choice. The CEO is among the best bond traders you’ll ever find. I believe he is also exceptionally honest, which should be seen as a positive sign. If you’re going to hold the equity for a long time, you’re trusting management to effectively utilize that capital in your best interest.

The discount isn’t as large as it used to be and the weaker spreads suggest returns across the next few years should be weaker. The ideal time to buy a mortgage REIT is in the middle of a panic. Until then, preferred shares and baby bonds give us a great alternative. Given management’s conservative stance and commentary, it would be reasonable to say they should outperform during periods of intense volatility. If I was gambling on Dynex Capital vs the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) for total returns over the next decade, I would take DX in a heartbeat. However, that isn’t a viable pair trade. Far too much capital would be tied up for far too long. Thus I continue to favor waiting.

Click The Mortgage REIT Forum to sign up for:

Actionable buy and sell target prices

Best research on preferred shares and REITs

Best reviews on the site – 244/245 stars

Stable dividend yields over 7%

You get instant actionable SMS alerts.

Sign up before October 1st, 2017 to lock in at $360/year

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.