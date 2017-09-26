IES Holdings - A Complex Story Worth Understanding

As I began my research presented below, I was hopeful to uncover a situation where Mr. Market had mispriced a company due to a hidden asset. Throughout my years as VP of my universities' Student Investment Fund, I had developed an affinity for researching and investing in special situations, whether it be a corporate spin-off, an upcoming court ruling, or an arbitrage opportunity. After a deep dive into company financials, the competitive landscape of the general contracting industry within the U.S., complicated tax law, and a peer group style valuation analysis, I have come away with a completely different recommendation than what I originally expected. Initially attracted to this company because of a significant NOL carryforward, I've decided to publish my findings and share what I've found.

IES Holdings (NASDAQ: IESC) is a holding company that owns and manages diverse operating subsidiaries across a variety of infrastructure-related end markets. These operations are organized into four business segments:

Communications: Nationwide provider of technology infrastructure services to large corporations and independent businesses. Residential: Regional Provider of electrical installation services for single-family housing and multi-family apartment complexes. Commercial & Industrial: Provider of electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services to the commercial and industrial markets in various regional markets and nationwide in certain areas of expertise, such as the power infrastructure market. Infrastructure Solutions: Provider of electro-mechanical solutions for industrial operations.

Each of these businesses are managed in a decentralized manner, so as a result, corporate office can focus both its time and attention on capital allocation, investment activities, strategic and operational improvement initiative, as well as overall organizational-wide risk management practices. IESC's corporate strategy is one built on improving its existing businesses and completing tuck-in acquisitions. Put simply, IESC employs a 'rollup' strategy, using a nuanced approach when considering acquisition targets. The company seeks to invest in or acquire businesses with the following characteristics:

Proven management with a willingness to continue post-acquisition. Low technological and/or product obsolescence risk. Established market position and sustainable competitive advantages. Strong cash flow characteristics.

IESC believes that acquisitions provide an opportunity to expand into new end markets and diversify both revenue and profit streams, which they expect to facilitate the maximization of their significant net operating loss tax carry forwards ("NOLs").

What is a Net Operating Loss Tax Carryforward and why does IESC have one?

A Net Operating Loss Tax Carryforward is a tax provision that allows a corporation to deduct historical operating losses against future tax returns. While states vary widely on NOL policies, federal code allows 20 years of NOL tax carryforwards. Taking a longer term view, investors should think of an NOL as an asset that will boost a corporation's income.

VIC user "alcideholder" wrote up IESC in September 2016 and I have included portions of that write-up here. IESC went public in 1998 and quickly took on quite a bit of debt to acquire commercial electrician businesses. Years later, in 2004, the company had some accounting issues which, combined with excessive leverage, led to IESC filing for bankruptcy in February 2006. Jeffrey Gendell's Tontine Partners, a very successful hedge fund in the late 1990s until 2008, held a significant percentage of IESC's bonds that he exchanged into stock when the company exited bankruptcy. This made Tontine by far IESC's largest shareholder while also leaving the company with a massive NOL carryforward. As of October 5, 2016, Tontine owned approximately 58% of the outstanding shares and as of September 30, 2016 the company had available NOLs of approximately $404M.

NOLs are Important because…

Companies with significant NOLs seeking to acquire businesses are at a significant advantage versus those without NOLs. Any acquired EBITDA has more value to the NOL holder since the NOL can be used to offset any income tax owed. IESC should benefit from the arbitrage in acquiring businesses at low EBITDA multiples and having them re-rate higher as they become part of the IES ecosystem. A number of large public companies have successfully grown this way including Waste Management (NYSE:WM), AutoNation (NYSE:AN), Danaher (NYSE:DHR), Quanta Services, Jarden (NYSE:JAH) (acquired by Newell), Mondelez, Liberty Media (OTCQB:LMCB), and AB InBev (NYSE:BUD). However, this is not to say that all rollups enjoy great success. The most recent rollup "blowup" being the former Pershing Square holding, Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX).

Segment Analysis - Communications

IESC's Communications business is largely cyclical and highly levered to communications infrastructure spending. Growth this segment is mainly driven by demand increases for computing and storage resources in the U.S. Put another way, this segment's growth stems from the continued build-out of new and maintenance of existing data centers in the United States. As the amount of data collected and stored from web browsing and business applications continues to grow, new data centers will continue to be constructed to house the infrastructure that makes the internet work. Furthermore, as these data centers age, they will require regular maintenance. The chart below shows the location of IES Communications' 13 offices throughout the United States.

CBRE, the world's leading commercial real estate services and investment company releases an annual U.S. data center outlook report in which the Q4 2016 edition had the following footnote:

Shown in the map above, IES Communications has offices in five of the seven core data center markets in the United States. The same CBRE report had the following chart which shows the major data center markets and segregates them based on where they are at in the market cycle:

As in any market, the data center market is not exempt from the law of supply and demand. IES Communications' ability to sustainably grow revenue is levered to the build out and maintenance of data centers in Northern Virginia, Silicon Valley, Phoenix, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Atlanta. Not one of these five core data center markets is in oversupply. As a result, I believe that IES Communications' positioning within these markets will support continued double-digit revenue growth for the foreseeable future, consistent with trends observed since 2015.

Segment Analysis - Residential

IES Residential provides electrical installation services for single-family housing and multi-family apartment complexes as well as cable television installations for residential and light commercial applications. Additionally, this segment provides services for the installation of residential solar power, both for new construction and existing residences. A significant portion of this revenue originates from long-term, repeat customers, primarily in the state of Texas. Competing firms primarily consist of small, privately owned contractors with limited financial resources. IES competes in this competitive market primarily on price and long-standing customer relationships.

This is a low capital intensity, low barrier to entry business, evidenced below by the segment's CapEx/Revenue and MSD EBIT margins.

According to a report released in March 2017, the top 10 housing markets in Texas are all in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. This is net positive as a quarter of the segment's 16 offices within the state of Texas are less than 35 miles from DFW.

However, as defined by housing starts, the housing market in Texas has cooled recently.

Source: July 2017 Summary, Texas Housing Insight, Texas A&M University

This leads me to believe that this segment may see a slowing rate of revenue growth in the future as compared to the last four years.

Segment Analysis - Commercial & Industrial

IES Commercial & Industrial provides electrical design, construction, and maintenance services to the C&I end markets. Comfort Systems USA estimates the commercial, industrial, and institutional mechanical contracting market generates annual revenue in the United States of approximately $100 billion. This is a highly competitive market with few barriers to entry and IES's competitive advantage is based upon local individual relationships with key customers and demonstrated industry expertise.

Despite the large TAM, the C&I segment has performed very poorly as of late, turning EBIT negative in each of the past two quarters.

In July 2017, management responded by beginning to wind-down operations at two branches which had been EBIT negative each quarter starting Q1 FY 2016. Below is the last seven quarters of financial performance at the two problem branches. You can see in the two most recent quarters that not only were these branches EBIT negative, but also gross margin negative.

In the 10-Q filed for the period ending June 30, 2017, management stated that negative margin pressures stemming from the two closed branches would continue through Q4 of FY '17. These branch closings should not be viewed as a retreat from IES's commitment to growing its C&I segment as two new companies were added to the portfolio in 2017.

In July 2017, the American Institute of Architects' semi-annual nonresidential construction forecast estimated 3.8% and 3.6% growth in 2017 and 2018, respectively. This is down from the previous estimate in February 2017, where overall nonresidential building activity was expected to grow 5.6% in 2017 and 4.9% in 2018.

Downward revisions in forecasted growth are never a positive, yet nonresidential construction is still expected to grow faster than U.S. GDP by over 100 bps.

Segment Analysis - Infrastructure Solutions

IES Infrastructure Solutions provides maintenance and repair of AC & DC electric motors and generators, railroad generators, alternators, and traction motors, as well as maintenance, remanufacture, and repair of industrial lifting magnets. Serving the steel, railroad, marine, petrochemical, pulp and paper, wind energy, mining, automotive, power generation, scrap yard, and utility industries, this segment also manufactures various electro mechanical components used in power distribution. Demand for these services is largely driven by industrial and mechanical firms outsourcing maintenance and repair work, production rates at steel mills, investments in power generation and other industrial facilities, as well as the need for electrical infrastructure improvements.

After a Q2 '16 that saw the company take a $0.3 million contingent consideration charge stemming from increased profitability at Calumet (acquired in October of 2015) as well as a $0.8 million charge for loss on sale of assets from the divested HK Engine, the segment had strong performance in the three quarters ending calendar-year 2016. More recently however, it has run into some challenges, running EBIT negative, in the last two quarters.

FY Q2 '17, management attributed the losses to the mix of work performed at the Technibus subsidiary, particularly production inefficiencies from performing a higher percentage of isolated-phase bus work vs non-segregated bus duct work. In FY Q3, management blamed lower levels of higher margin motor repair work and higher levels of lower margin bus duct work. Also mentioned was Q3 bus duct margins were negatively affected by production inefficiencies driven by the mix of work performed. Over the long term, the company expects motor repair margins and bus duct margins to converge.

From the chart below, you'll see that industrial production in the United States had picked up from early 2016 lows. However, in August 2017, the industrial production index registered the sharpest MoM % decline since January of 2015.

While one data point does not make a trend, any continued deterioration in this index would likely signal a downturn in activity for the Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Management + Valuation

CEO Todd Cleveland is an extremely talented capital allocator as demonstrated by the returns generated at Patrick Industries since becoming Chief Executive Officer. Cleveland used a similar rollup strategy, using small tuck-in acquisitions to expand and streamline Patrick's manufacturing capabilities. In nine years, he turned Patrick Industries from a manufacturer heavily levered to the secularly declining manufactured housing industry into a manufacturer primarily supplying an industry with a much more promising long-term outlook, the recreational vehicle industry. An initial investment of $1,000 in PATK the day Todd Cleveland became CEO would be worth approximately $297,000 today.

While I wouldn't necessarily advocate betting against management given the previous success at PATK, when compared to peers, IESC is currently priced for perfection and I believe there are better places to put money to work. Assigning a peer group median EBIT multiple to IESC's TTM EBIT, shares would be trading at $13.89 or 17.7% lower. Assigning a peer group median EBITDA multiple to IESC's TTM EBITDA, shares would be trading 25.4% lower or at $13.04.

While I do believe investors are correct in assigning IESC a premium multiple given the significant NOLs and management track record of successfully integrating acquisitions, the current share price presents anything but a value investment. Buying IESC here at these levels is effectively a bet on Jeffrey Gendell and Todd Cleveland's ability to identify and acquire strong businesses on the cheap, improve operating margins, and drive earnings growth, all the while maintaining a low level of leverage. Can they achieve their goal? I believe they can. However, I'll be watching from the sidelines until the valuation comes in enough to justify starting a position and/or the earnings ramp enough to warrant an even greater valuation premium compared to peers.

