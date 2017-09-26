Stairs To Dividends With A Hint Of Lightning

If I were to choose today, I’d take VPU over SPY.

This sector has more volatility compared to consumer staples and healthcare, but carries a higher yield.

Utilities have seen exceptional returns over the last several years.

Let me lead you to your dividends…

By the way, these stairs run on electricity.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU) is a good investment for investors seeking a more defensive dividend. The utilities sector is a defensive sector. Whatever is happening economically or politically, people will want power.

The utilities sector will have some correlation to the market. However, the beta for VPU since inception comes in at .68.

Volatility

Let’s look at the volatility from inception of a few funds:

VPU: 17.1% S&P 500 (SPY): 18.6% Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC): 13.2% Vanguard Healthcare ETF (VHT): 16.4%

VPU has materially less volatility than SPY, but more than VDC and VHT. However, VPU carries a higher dividend yield:

For an ETF, this is a very respectable yield. VPU is also a great low cost option for allocation to utilities:

.10% expense ratio is very attractive for a utilities ETF. Although, Vanguard gives great expense ratios across the board.

What does the ETF do?

Here’s information about what the fund does:

VPU invests in 76 different stocks:

The PE ratio is 20.9x, which is lower than SPY. At current valuations, I would not invest in VPU. However, if I wanted an allocation to utilities, this is a decent choice. Defensive ETFs can offer some great benefits to portfolios from lower levels of volatility.

For diversifying within the utilities sector, 76 stocks are great. Here are the top 20 holdings of the fund:

Ticker Name Allocation Div Yield (NEE) NextEra Energy Inc 8.15% 2.61% (DUK) Duke Energy Corp 7.10% 4.07% (D) Dominion Energy Inc 5.78% 3.76% (XEL) Xcel Energy Inc 5.73% 2.91% (SO) Southern Co 5.67% 4.82% (EXC) Exelon Corp 4.24% 3.43% (AEP) American Electric Power Co Inc 4.14% 3.19% (PCG) PG&E Corp 4.10% 3.02% (SRE) Sempra Energy 3.20% 2.77% (PPL) PPL Corp 3.11% 4.01% (EIX) Edison International 3.06% 2.70% (ED) Consolidated Edison Inc 3.02% 3.27% (PEG) Public Service Enterprise Group Inc 2.72% 3.65% (WEC) WEC Energy Group Inc 2.37% 3.19% (ES) Eversource Energy 2.30% 3.00% (DTE) DTE Energy Co 2.29% 2.94% (AWK) American Water Works Co Inc 1.72% 2.04% (FE) FirstEnergy Corp 1.68% 4.41% (ETR) Entergy Corp 1.64% 4.36% (AEE) Ameren Corp 1.62% 2.91%

VPU is fairly top heavy with its allocations. Long-term Investors seeking to get utilities into their portfolio may invest in individual stocks. The top 10 holdings account for more than 50% of the entire fund. An investor has the option of putting the top 10-20 holdings in their portfolio. For investors who aren’t comfortable investing in individual companies, remember the expense ratio for VPU is low.

Subsectors

Here is the subsector breakdown of VPU:

‘Electric Utilities’ make up 58.1% of VPU. The number for electric is going to be higher.

Multi-Utilities is going to carry some electric.

Returns

2008 wasn’t a good year for VPU. However, it was worse for the majority of the market. Utilities normally work as a defensive fund, so this was to be expected. For investors wanting to see how this fund does during a large downturn, 2008 is a good year to look at. 2009, 2012, and 2013 weren’t necessarily bad years for VPU. When compared to SPY, the fund definitely underperformed. Utilities aren’t likely to crash as hard as SPY. They also most likely won’t see a rally as hard as the rest of the market. The 3, 5, and 10-year metrics look good for VPU. Over the 5 years VPU has seen some fantastic returns. The fund has even been outperforming SPY on the 3-year metric.

For a more long-term horizon, VPU is about 15 basis points below SPY on annual returns over the last 10 years. VPU carries a yield about 3% which is over 100 basis points higher than The S&P 500. Comparing utilities to other defensive funds, you’re trading more volatility for a higher yield. Consumer staples and healthcare both have lower volatility with a lower yield.

Returns compared to SPY

Since inception, VPU has outperformed SPY. This is a true statement, but don’t confuse it with believing VPU has been the better investment over the years. This is only true if you invested in VPU at inception:

The green box is essential. If someone were to choose between these two investments later on in 2004, VPU underperforms SPY. The underperformance happens during almost every other period from late 2004 until 2016:

A few things to notice

These returns were based on a long time period. Notice how SPY doesn’t surpass VPU until around 2014. Even then, VPU has a few spikes. These historic returns end with SPY seeing a price hike while VPU is going down in price. SPY is seeing all-time highs. This entire chart may be drastically different in a material market panic.

Stock market today

At current valuations, I believe SPY is inevitably going to get hit hard. When the market does see the next drawdown, I believe VPU will take less of a loss when compared to SPY.

I wouldn’t add a new position to VPU. If I were invested in VPU with a taxable gain, I would hold onto the position. At this point I see VPU as a hold and SPY as a sell.

Conclusion

Utilities are a defensive investment with a nice dividend yield. At current prices, I wouldn’t invest in an ETF. I’d rather choose individual companies I believe are undervalued. For allocation to utilities, VPU is a strong choice. This will be a good fund for a watch list in the event of a price drop.

Click The Mortgage REIT Forum to sign up for:

Actionable buy and sell target prices

buy and sell target prices Best research on preferred shares and REITs

research on preferred shares and REITs Best reviews on the site – 244/245 stars

Stable dividend yields over 7%

7% You get instant actionable SMS alerts.

Sign up before October 1st, 2017 to lock in at $360/year

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.