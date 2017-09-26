Is Tesla Model 3 In Production Yet?

Tesla (TSLA), in July, announced that Model 3 production has begun. Starting late July, the Company has started selling the car - with employees being the first customers. CEO Elon Musk talked about “production hell”, with implicit assumption that the Company is in production. We have been very skeptical about Model 3 production status and ramp as the product ramp was rushed with insufficient time for testing. Emerging information that we share below calls in to question the status of the ramp.

Model 3 Volumes Continue To Be Anemic

As previously discussed, Tesla rushed to production with an incompletely tested car and with incomplete production line.

The first clear indicator to investors that neither the car nor the production line was ready came when Tesla produced less than two cars a day during the month of July. Investors will recall that Tesla gave 30 of those to employees during the launch event at the end of July and used 20 others for product validation.

About eight weeks after the launch event, it appears that Tesla has yet to produce meaningful number of Model 3s. Tesla fan sites, such as Model 3 Forum, have been tracking the VIN numbers for the new cars and it appears that Tesla may have produce only about 250 Model 3 cars until about a week back or so. The highest VIN seen so far happens to be the one delivered in Austin during last week – 259.

That is 259 cars for the months of July, August, and about half of September! Let's say Tesla produced about 50 units in July (30 for sale to employees and 20 for validation according to Elon Musk) and 100 units in August (guidance). Subtracting July and August numbers from overall VIN count means Tesla produced about 109 in September at the last count. Given this unit was delivered in Austin, production probably occurred around mid-September if we adjust for transit times.

Unless Tesla has been stockpiling Model 3s out of public view, it is difficult to explain the dearth of Model 3s. Based on the current visible ramp, we are skeptical that Tesla will meet its Model 3 production guidance of 1500 cars for September. And, it is not just manufacturing that Tesla is struggling with.

Several Features Appear To Be Missing Or Not Ready

This week, a Tesla employee (or a relative) took possession of a Model 3 in Austin. As per the video linked in an Electrek article, based on Tesla representative’s commentary, there seem to be notable absence of several features on some units:

In other words, with some evidence that several basic features are missing, this car appears to be a beta grade at best. (The video linked in Electrek, as well as other copies of the video, has now been removed from Youtube – possibly due to NDA/legal/other issues. However, the article and comment section provides an inkling as to the contents of the video. A Reddit board has more detailed discussion.)

Most Recent Pictures Of Tesla Production Line Do Not Show Any Manufacturing Activity

We note that, as of yet, Tesla has not provided videos, site visits, or any other type of demonstration of a functioning automotive production line. Recent pictures by a Tesla fan (time stamp of September 11th may or may not be accurate) of the Model 3 production line raise into question the status of the production line. It is possible that Tesla may have made some progress in the last couple of weeks since the pictures were taken. However, the proof of the production line functionality is Tesla’s ability to ship Model 3 in volumes. Tesla opening the factory for trade press would probably be an early indicator that the product line is fully functional.

Tesla Backs Out Of North American Car Of The Year Contest

More recently, Tesla backed out of consideration for North American Car Of The Year Award. Apparently, Tesla cited “scaling up production” as the reason for backing out of the award.

"But Tesla withdrew the Silicon Valley-made electric vehicle, saying it is focused on scaling up production and could not have a car available for jury testing."

Did Tesla not have a single car to provide for testing?

Even Tesla friendly EV sites are not buying Tesla explanation. A more likely explanation is that the car is missing several features and Tesla does not consider the car as ready for handling by non-employees.

The Case Of Missing AEB

Consider Automatic Emergency Braking system – a basic safety feature in cars in the Model 3 price range. Recently, a user on Reddit shared a message that the popular and safety critical Model S and Model X AEB systems have been disabled by Tesla for 3 to 6 weeks.

This validation process seems to have been triggered by Tesla’s move from Autopilot 2.0 to Autopilot 2.5. In a recent article, we discussed about the possible rationale on why Tesla has moved from Autopilot 2.5 to Autopilot 2.5.

Regardless of the reasons, once again, Tesla is conducting feature validation AFTER customer purchase. This is a terrible and expensive way to run a business as it not only costs Tesla more but eats away at Tesla brand value.

Since the new AEB is likely being validated first on Model S and X (they are in production and more available), it suggests Model 3 AEB validation is likely further behind the quoted 3 to 6-week window. This means, Model 3, assuming the base version supports AEB, will not be ready for release well into Q4 based on this one feature alone.

Tesla Autopilot Execution Continues To Flounder

If even AEB is not functional yet, how can Mr. Musk deliver on the “across the country autonomous run” before the end of the year?

We are skeptical that Tesla will be able to keep the end of the year schedule for the autonomous coast to coast demonstrator. Note that more than 99% of this cross-country trip is freeway driving which is considered a much easier autonomy task to solve than city driving. In other words, Tesla may be unable to perform even the most basic of the autonomous tasks, freeway driving, more than two years after it previously communicated deadline for accomplishing such a feat (note Mr. Musk’s quote from June 2014).

Is Model 3 In Production In Any Conventional Sense?

We have long estimated that it is impossible for Tesla to reach production with Model 3 as announced by the management. We specifically cited product quality and Autopilot system as two of the risk factors.

It should be clear from Model 3 roll out status that production is at best anemic and several pieces of functionality is missing in action. Considering the beta nature of the product, and with only a quarter left to go in 2017, we do not expect that Tesla will be able to manufacture high volumes at acceptable quality well in to 2018.

